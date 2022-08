Misster Ray a Virginia State University Alum, takes a stop in Richmond and visits 63thirty5 Restaurant and club. He is most known for his appearances on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop series. I had the pleasure of talking to him for a while about his experiences while in VA, and his energy and vibe is so genuine and outgoing. It was such a pleasure to meet Misster Ray and we look forward to him coming back and visiting the 804.