Pullman's Airport Road Improvement Project Awarded $5 Million Federal Grant
PULLMAN - U.S. Senators Patty Murray (D-WA) and U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced nearly $100 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funding for Washington state on Tuesday. RAISE grants, which were originally created under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act as TIGER grants, can...
Nez Perce County Obtains Property from City of Lewiston and Castellaw KOM Architects for Future Courthouse
LEWISTON - On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Nez Perce County Commissioners signed an agreement with the City of Lewiston and Castellaw Kom Architects to acquire the property needed for the future courthouse project. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the agreement transfers property from the City of Lewiston...
Officials Break Ground on New Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Terminal
PULLMAN - Local officials broke ground on the new terminal project at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Wednesday. The new 42,000 square foot terminal building will have three gates. That’s five times larger than the current terminal. The entire project costs about 80 million dollars which includes a new parking lot, utilities and tarmac around the building. Most of the funding is from the FAA with local governments and entities providing additional dollars.
Community Action Partnership Foodbank in Lewiston Seeking Volunteers
LEWISTON - Community Action Partnership is currently seeking people who are interested in serving their community by volunteering their time at the foodbank located in downtown Lewiston. CAP is looking for front counter workers to distribute food to community members, as well as drivers to pick up donations from various...
24 Hour RV Parking Limit is Working, Clarkston Now Plans to Limit Automobile Parking Time
CLARKSTON - In June, the Clarkston City Council voted to limit stationary trailer, camper, motor home, or boat parking on public right-of-ways to no more than 24 consecutive hours. The ordinance allows property owners to park their RV’s and Trailers directly in front of their own residence for a period not to exceed 72 hours.
Pullman apartment complex delays opening, still charging WSU students for rent
PULLMAN, Wash. — It's easy to understand why Damien Sarrazolla was excited to sign a lease at the Aspen Heights Apartments. They're brand new and close to campus. "My mom commented and she was like it looks like a place I'll actually feel comfortable visiting you in," Damien said. "So, I was really excited to move in, it looked nice and new."
Crews Battling Large Wildfire in Whitman County Near Central Ferry
DUSTY - Firefighters from every volunteer fire department in Whitman County have been called to a large wildfire burning south of the community of Hay. The blaze started around 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the fire is burning out of control and has grown to a couple thousand acres and is moving east. The blaze is burning in the canyons along the north side of the Snake River near Riparia. The fire is approaching Central Ferry on the Snake and State Route 127.
Car and RV Parked on Clarkston WA Street
CLARKSTON - Police Chief Hastings shared that the new 24 limitation has been working within the City. “It is especially working in the Port area where it has become problematic.” The City has now refocused its efforts to address issues with long term automobile parking on public right-of-ways.
North Fork Ranger District Announces Temporary Leadership Change
KAMIAH - On August 1, Chris Noyes began his temporary assignment as Acting District Ranger for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests' North Fork Ranger District. Noyes steps in for Andrew Skowlund, who recently received a temporary promotion as Acting Deputy Forest Supervisor on the Idaho Panhandle National Forest in Coeur d'Alene.
Forest Service Urges Caution to Drivers as Log Hauling Begins on North Fork Ranger District
PIERCE, ID - The U.S. Forest Service took to social media on Thursday urging caution to visitors on the North Fork Ranger District as log hauling operations have begun. Visitors should be prepared to encounter truck traffic when visiting the National Forest near Pierce, ID. Hauling is taking place Monday through Friday in the morning hours.
Former sheriff's deputy to receive Idaho Medal of Honor for jumping into river in attempt to save woman trapped in car
GRANGEVILLE — A former Idaho County deputy who plunged into a fast-running river in an attempt to save a woman whose car was submerged beneath the water is among six law enforcement officers who will receive the Idaho Medal of Honor. Camron Killmar, 24, will be presented with the award Aug. 17 at the Idaho Capitol. The ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Auditorium in the west wing of the Garden Level. ...
70-Year-Old Pullman Area Rancher Convicted of Animal Cruelty Released from Jail After Selling His Herd
PULLMAN - The 70-year-old Pullman area rancher convicted of animal cruelty has been released from jail after complying with the judge’s order to give up his cattle. Marcus Jacobson was convicted by a Whitman County District Court jury on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty in June. The case involved two dying cows on Jacobson’s ranch near LaCrosse. Judge John Hart followed state law and prohibited Jacobson from owning animals. Judge Hart gave Jacobson two weeks to get rid of his nearly 180 head of cattle. When Jacobson failed to sell his herd after two weeks Judge Hart sentenced the 70 year old to two years in jail.
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Benewah County Fugitive Near Harvard
Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested the fugitive out of Benewah County who had been hiding in the woods North of Harvard. The sheriff’s office received a call Sunday morning about a suspicious person walking on Old River Road just outside of town. Deputies responded and located Archie Hicks walking along the road. He was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the jail in Moscow.
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
Rock slide has left most residents of North Idaho town stuck since July 15
Ever since a massive rock slide choked off access along the Selway River Road northeast of Kooskia, residents behind the slide have had to deal with isolation, interruption of mail services, power cutoffs — even bears in the garbage. “This is bad and we have called the county commissioners and they said we’re out of their jurisdiction up here, even though we live in Idaho County,” said Donna Robinette, who lives along the Swiftwater Road with her husband, Albert E. Ross. ...
Engle death under investigation
On the morning of June 30, at the Dworshak Dam project near Ahsahka, Idaho, Eric Engle, an employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was found deceased in a nonpublic area of the project. Crews immediately contacted 911 and...
Several agencies looking at Dworshak Dam death
LEWISTON — The Army Corps of Engineers now says there are multiple investigations into the June workplace death of a 54-year-old Orofino man at Dworshak Dam. Eric Engle, an Army veteran and employee of the Corps, died of carbon monoxide poisoning on June 29 while operating a gas-powered pressure washer in a tunnel at the dam. The Corps said this week Engle’s death has prompted five separate investigations.
WDFW Agents Track Problem Cougar South Of Pullman
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents have been unable to locate a problem cougar that’s been killing chickens South of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday of a cougar that was caught on a game camera killing 14 chickens in one night on Barbee Road. The cougar returned and killed three more chickens. Deputies contacted WDFW. Wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar. The dogs were able to track the big cat for about three hours on Saturday morning before the scent went cold. The property owner told agents that he was going to put up an electric fence to keep the cougar away from his chickens. WDFW reports that the cougar hadn’t returned as of Monday morning.
2022 Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter Doggie Swim at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center
CLARKSTON - The 2022 Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter Doggie Swim at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center will be held Sunday, August 21 from noon to 2:00pm. It's sure to be a SPLASHING good time! $5 suggested donation fee per dog (humans free). Dogs are required to bring their owners. Aquatic...
