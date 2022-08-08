Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bbbtv12.com
Jeffery Allen Oleson, Oliver Springs
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Jeffery Allen Oleson who resided in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the age of 60 years old. Jeff will be terribly missed by his loved ones including his family, work family, and friends. He started his life with his mother, Charlotte White-Pengra, and his father, Ronald Oleson in Minnesota where he grew up with his siblings. He traveled next to Oregon and Washington State where he had 4 children he loved very much. He spent many years traveling to other states prior to setting in Oliver Springs.
bbbtv12.com
Louis Lee Nelson, 86
Louis Lee Nelson, better known as Dusty, passed away on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022 at Caris Health Care in Knoxville Tn. Dusty loved horses and was raised on a farm by his grandparents and father in Sweetwater Tn. Dusty has one son, Sammy and Denise Carpenter, and his grandchild Sammy Carpenter Jr. all of Knoxville Tn.
bbbtv12.com
Thomas “Tom” Winters Jr, Rockwood
Thomas “Tom” Winters Jr., of Rockwood, passed away on August 7th, 2022. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 p.m. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the...
bbbtv12.com
Jimmy Ray Burris, Jacksboro
Jimmy Ray Burris, age 64 of Jacksboro, TN passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at the LaFollette Medical Center. He was born September 9, 1957, to the late Ellis and Blanche Burris. Jimmy was a member of the Mt. Paran Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Jimmy is also preceded in death by his grandparents, Otis & Bessie Burris and Arthur & Gladys Neer, sister, Patricia Burris, and brother, Virgil Burris.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bbbtv12.com
Jerry Allen Isham “Hogman”, 83
Jerry Allen Isham “Hogman”, age 83, passed away on August 6th, 2022, and is now resting in peace waiting for the Lord’s return. He passed away at Roane Medical Center with his wife of 59 years and his two daughters by his side. He was born July 5th, 1939 in Midtown, Tennessee. Jerry attended Roane County High School and was a veteran of the US Navy. He worked at the Harriman Papermill for 23 ½ years. Jerry married Brenda Hampton on July 12, 1963, and together they had 4 children (one deceased at birth). He started, owned, and operated a family business in Midtown, TN. for 20 years was called Jerry’s Boat Sales. Jerry retired at 52 old and he and Brenda moved from Midtown to Rockwood. Jerry wrote, played, and sung his own country comedy songs for many years. Many knew him as the “Hogman” and he was a member of the songwriters association of Knoxville. He played and sung his songs at Ciderville, CTV, Bluebird Café in Nashville among other places. Jerry made CD’s of his work and loved to make a crowd laugh while he picked the guitar and sang. He also enjoyed fishing and time at the lake especially spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; George and Francis Isham, son; Rodney, brothers; Bob and Harold Isham, grandson; Andrew Goss, daughter-in-law; Kimberly Isham.
bbbtv12.com
Rosa Coral, Oliver Springs
Rosa Coral, age 86, of Oliver Springs passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born on September 5, 1935, in Santa Rosa de Lima, El Salvador, Central America. She met her husband while working at the Capital Cafe at the Washington Hilton & Towers where she worked for over 30 years as a busser. Later she and her husband relocated to Silver Spring Maryland and worked until they retired. In 2015, she and her family relocated to Oliver Springs. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston and attended as long as her health permitted, but continued watching services online and loved reading her Bible. She was also a member of Local No. 25 in Washington, DC. Rosa praised the Lord continually for allowing her to immigrate to the United States in 1968 and attain her citizenship in 1984. Rosa enjoyed spending time with her family and especially treasured time with her two granddaughters. She loved gardening, flowers of all types but especially roses, bird watching, and staying up on current events by watching the news. She was the primary caregiver for her husband until he passed in 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Juan Coral; son, Rafael A Garcia, parents, Juan Lazo & Virginia Larios; brother, Arnulfo; sisters, Angelica and Herminia.
bbbtv12.com
Larry Jeter, 75
Larry Jeter, age 75, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, August 9, 2022. He was a proud veteran of the US Air Force, retiring from the military after serving our country for 29 years. He was a member of the Church of Christ and was a bus driver for Oak Ridge Schools for many years.
bbbtv12.com
Rebecca M. “Becky” Thomas, Rockwood
Rebecca M. “Becky” Thomas, age 46, a resident of the Westel Community, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her home. She was born November 10, 1975, in Maryville, Tennessee. Becky was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Westel and served as a Forestry Aid 1 with the Tennessee Department of Forestry for over 18 years. She loved being a “Nanny” first and also being a Mother. She had the biggest, loving and caring heart and had “a plethora of adoptive children”. She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Graham; brother, Gary Christian Graham; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, James & Stella Thomas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bbbtv12.com
Raymond Parley Elmore, Oliver Springs
Raymond Parley Elmore, age 68 of Oliver Springs passed away at Methodist Medical Center on Saturday, August 6, 2022. He had accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved his cats, fishing, playing guitar, and spending time with his family. Raymond was a Master Mason for the past 50-plus years. He was well known in the area for his skills as a brick mason.
bbbtv12.com
Max D. Manning, 91
Mr. Max D. Manning, age 91 years born September 11, 1930, in Spring City, Rhea County, Tennessee passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at his home, following a long bout with Alzheimer’s. He was the oldest member of the Rockwood Church of Christ and a veteran of the United States Air force serving in the Korean Conflict. Max was a former Rockwood Policeman working from 1956 to 1964 and he worked 24 years for Kayser-Roth of Rockwood. Max was a 50-year member of Rockwood Masonic Lodge, Alhambra Shriners, A&A Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, and a life member of Rockwood American Legion Post #50. He was an avid camper and enjoyed woodcraft, cooking, and genealogy. He was preceded in death by his parents; Thomas Roe Manning and Arkie Jewett Manning of Spring City, Sister; Jean Summers, Brothers; Frank and Edwin Manning, Brothers-In-Law; Walt Summers, Miles Koger, Elmore Bostic, Dennis W. Allen, several Nieces, and Nephews.
bbbtv12.com
Shirley J. Spessard Moore, 86
Shirley J. Spessard Moore, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the age of 86. Shirley was born March 8, 1936, in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1954. She worked at the Bob Johnson Insurance Agency for years and retired in 2000 from the Fox dealership in Oak Ridge as a clerk and telephone operator. She loved cooking and working crossword puzzles, and jigsaw puzzles, and was an avid reader. Shirley was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Ms. Shirley was loved by everyone.
bbbtv12.com
Ronald Edward Ladd, Kingston
Ronald Edward Ladd, age 72, of Kingston went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 8, 2022, after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Marie Ladd. Before retiring he taught history at Roane County High School. He later became assistant principal, athletic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bbbtv12.com
Carol Ann Husband, Oak Ridge (formerly from Hazel Park, MI)
Carol Ann Husband, 74, originally from Hazel Park, MI passed away on July 31, 2022, surrounded by family. She adored reading, often reading more than 100 books a year, and worked for many years in the school library at Robertsville Middle School. She also volunteered as the regular spelling bee reader and the school’s WRAM live news broadcast. First and foremost, she was a magnificent mother and grandmother, and she loved her family unconditionally. She was happiest spoiling her three grandchildren, and she will be enormously missed by her family and friends.
bbbtv12.com
AC Charter Commission schedules meetings to finalize Charter
The Anderson County Charter Commission has scheduled Special Called meetings for the purpose of finalizing the Anderson County Charter. and August 18th, at 6:00 p.m. in Room 312, of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton,. Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since...
bbbtv12.com
Roger Lee “Roddy” Scott, Deer Lodge
Mr. Roger Lee “Roddy” Scott, age 65 of Deer Lodge passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at his home. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing and watching his son dirt track racing. He was preceded in death by his parents Johnnie & Pearl Scott, brothers Terry Scott and...
bbbtv12.com
Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce Names Chuck’s Car Care August 2022 Small Business of the Month
August 1, 2022 – Chuck’s Car Care, located at 2089 Oak Ridge Turnpike, is the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Month for August 2022. The award is sponsored by Enrichment Federal Credit Union. Chuck’s Car Care, owned and operated by Chuck Hope, is...
Comments / 0