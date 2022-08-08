Three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson is ready to commit. Gadson plans to announce his decision on Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. EDT. Tavion Gadson considers Georgia, Florida State, Kentucky, Tennessee and Minnesota to be his top five. Gadson, a member of the class of 2023, plays high school football and basketball for Jenkins High School in Savannah, Georgia.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO