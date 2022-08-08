ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

A polarizing historical epic is basking in the glow of newfound adulation

Proving for the umpteenth time that Hollywood loves few things more than jumping on a hot bandwagon, the success of Ridley Scott’s Academy Award-winning Gladiator led to a slew of blockbuster historical epics coming down the pipeline. Only one of them managed to earn more money at the box office, though, and it was Troy.
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
disneytips.com

Another Altercation Reported at Disney Parks

A couple of days ago, a TikToker captured another unfortunate altercation at Disney Parks. The incident occurred before one of Disneyland Park’s parades. A large number of Guests can be seen in the background and along the parade route in the video, during one of Disneyland’s busiest seasons of the year. The person recording, @shy_503 can be heard sighing in frustration as she watches a disagreement between a few different men.
WDW News Today

New Halloween Horror Nights 31 Ornament Arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This year marks the 31st Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, and in honor, more “every day is Halloween” merchandise has arrived. We found a new “every day is Halloween” 31 ornament in the All Hallows Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure.
TheStreet

Universal Studios Makes a Harry Potter Change People Will Love

The "Harry Potter" books, first written by J.K. Rowling and then adapted into a film series with famous celebrities like Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton, and Rupert Grint, are a staple of popular culture. Both the film and book series were extremely successful, earning an estimated $700 million on the films and an estimated $7.7 billion on the book series.
DBLTAP

Under-Used Vanguard AR is an Absolute 'Monster' in Season 4

Popular Warzone creator WhosImmortal revealed in a recent video that the AS44 is a dominant AR this season. The reveal comes after a recent update in which Warzone devs implemented numerous weapon tweaks and balanced out the meta. Top guns like the Marco 5 and NZ-41 got heavy nerfs. WhosImmortal...
dlnewstoday.com

Walls Up Around Matterhorn Bobsleds as Refurbishment Begins at Disneyland

Guests will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer to yodel and scream on the iconic Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland as its refurbishment has begun. To that end, walls are already up around the attraction, and even some scaffolds are now in place to facilitate work on the more than 60 year-old coaster.
