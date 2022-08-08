Read full article on original website
‘Haunted Mansion’: Everything We Know So Far About the Disney Ride Adaptation
Check out all the details on Disney's upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' adaptation
wegotthiscovered.com
A polarizing historical epic is basking in the glow of newfound adulation
Proving for the umpteenth time that Hollywood loves few things more than jumping on a hot bandwagon, the success of Ridley Scott’s Academy Award-winning Gladiator led to a slew of blockbuster historical epics coming down the pipeline. Only one of them managed to earn more money at the box office, though, and it was Troy.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
Sophie Monk releases new video for sultry single Nice To Meet You during Beauty and the Geek
Sophie Monk fans got to see a new film clip for her single, Nice To Meet You, on Monday night. The pop star-turned-TV queen, 41, allowed her song to be used on Beauty and the Geek during a challenge. During the episode, the beauties and geeks were tasked with creating...
50 Cent Takes Son Sire, 9, On Fun Father-Son Trip To Disneyland: Photo
50 Cent, 47, took his son Sire, 9, to a place where every kid dreams of going: Disneyland! The father-son duo were spotted at the Happiest Place on Earth on Wednesday, August 3. The rapper wore his name on the back of a black jersey as he walked beside his adorable young son, who he shares with model Daphne Joy.
Dispatches from Disneyland 08-04-22 A defunct Disneyland attraction has reopened in a new way
When the House of the Future opened in Tomorrowland in 1958, it showed guests how technologies of the future could shape how we lived our everyday lives. (Spoiler alert: there was a lot of plastic involved.) It closed in 1967 — but has reopened just across the street, at the...
disneytips.com
Another Altercation Reported at Disney Parks
A couple of days ago, a TikToker captured another unfortunate altercation at Disney Parks. The incident occurred before one of Disneyland Park’s parades. A large number of Guests can be seen in the background and along the parade route in the video, during one of Disneyland’s busiest seasons of the year. The person recording, @shy_503 can be heard sighing in frustration as she watches a disagreement between a few different men.
WDW News Today
New Halloween Horror Nights 31 Ornament Arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This year marks the 31st Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, and in honor, more “every day is Halloween” merchandise has arrived. We found a new “every day is Halloween” 31 ornament in the All Hallows Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure.
Supermoon August 2022: how to take a good photograph of the full Sturgeon moon on your phone or camera tonight
Guardian Australia picture editor Carly Earl explains the dos and don’ts of photographing the celestial spectacle, the last supermoon of of 2022
This Week In Wild Disney Parks Guest Hijinks: See A Guest Climb Into A Fountain And Pretend To Be Part Of The Scenery
Disney Parks are full of people and some of those people are crazy.
WDW News Today
Max Goof Dressed as Powerline, ZOM-BEATS BASH Coming to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
Get ready to party ’90s style and dance the night away in Tomorrowland, as two new offerings have been announced for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in the Magic Kingdom. NEW for 2022, partygoers awaiting “Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade” can ‘Stand Out’ and dance their way onto Main Street...
Videos of Children Locked in Room With Creepy Laughter Delight Internet
The viral trend has the internet in stitches. "i love this trend so much," one user wrote.
Universal Studios Makes a Harry Potter Change People Will Love
The "Harry Potter" books, first written by J.K. Rowling and then adapted into a film series with famous celebrities like Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton, and Rupert Grint, are a staple of popular culture. Both the film and book series were extremely successful, earning an estimated $700 million on the films and an estimated $7.7 billion on the book series.
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Peter Pan’s Flight Loungefly Mini Backpack Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction series six of twelve is here, featuring Peter Pan’s Flight. Now we’ve spotted the Loungefly mini backpack in World of Disney in Downtown Disney District. Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction...
WDW News Today
Food Booths for Halloween Horror Nights 31 Begin to Emerge at Universal Studios Florida
With the kickoff to Halloween Horror Nights 31 just weeks away, the first of the food booths have emerged at Universal Studios Florida. Next to Cafe La Bamba in Hollywood, this “Dia de los Muertos”-inspired stand features a colorful look. The gold and orange booth features crosses made...
Under-Used Vanguard AR is an Absolute 'Monster' in Season 4
Popular Warzone creator WhosImmortal revealed in a recent video that the AS44 is a dominant AR this season. The reveal comes after a recent update in which Warzone devs implemented numerous weapon tweaks and balanced out the meta. Top guns like the Marco 5 and NZ-41 got heavy nerfs. WhosImmortal...
dlnewstoday.com
Walls Up Around Matterhorn Bobsleds as Refurbishment Begins at Disneyland
Guests will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer to yodel and scream on the iconic Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland as its refurbishment has begun. To that end, walls are already up around the attraction, and even some scaffolds are now in place to facilitate work on the more than 60 year-old coaster.
