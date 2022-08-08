Read full article on original website
Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with […]
kjzz.com
UHP closes I-15 onramp in Lehi after semi hauling 2 trailers of sand crashes
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — The southbound I-15 entrance from Timpanogos Highway Lehi will be closed until some time after noon Wednesday after a semi-truck tipped over, blocking the onramp lanes. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the truck was hauling two trailers full of sand. The truck and the...
kjzz.com
Road work begins in Millcreek Canyon ahead of major reconstruction in 2025
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Those who like to recreate in Millcreek Canyon will be affected by a road resurfacing project that began this week and is expected to last several months. The project will mill off the top layer of asphalt, add fresh pavement, and update the signing and...
upr.org
Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah
As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake...
kpcw.org
The effect of dust from the receding Great Salt Lake
Kevin Perry, Professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Utah joins the show. Over the past decade, the Great Salt Lake has continued to deplete. It is now a third of its original size and recently the last remaining boats were pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. The troubled body of water desperately needs more water. These record lows are taking a toll, and the effects are wide reaching.
kjzz.com
Crews monitor Utah areas prone for flooding, what's being done to help prevent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drivers from Logan to Salt Lake experienced heavy rain and flooding over the weekend, and some trouble spots were quickly flooded. UDOT has systems in place to prevent flooding, but too much rain in too short a period of time can overwhelm them. “It...
Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale. Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
SNAPPED: Just moosin’ around
PARK CITY, Utah – Linda Apte caught a sweet moment on camera of an excited young calf alongside its patient momma on a beautiful sunny day, saying, “Someone is happy […]
Gephardt Daily
Flash flood advisory issued for parts of northern Utah
SALT LAKE, DAVIS, TOOELE COUNTIES, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash advisory for Salt Lake, Davis and Tooele counties due to heavy rainfall. At present, the warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Areas of high impact include low-lying...
deseret.com
What a putt! Tess Blair wins Utah Women’s Open with 50-foot birdie on final hole
For the fourth-straight year, a collegiate golfer has won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women’s Open, but the low professional will take home the $1,500 first-place check. Former Bingham High golfer Tess Blair, who will be a fifth-year senior at Sacramento State this fall, made a dramatic and clutch 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Tuesday afternoon at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi to win by a stroke.
KSLTV
Hiker seriously injured by falling rock in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family is hoping for a miracle after their daughter was injured while hiking. Jessie Liddiard, 25, was hit by a falling rock at Hellgate Cliffs Friday. Her mother, Tricia, said her adventurous daughter always took precautions and wore a helmet at the time of the incident.
PLANetizen
Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?
“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
kuer.org
These Salt Lake westsiders were displaced from their homes, here’s where they are now
A little more than a year ago, Tina Holt Balderrama was displaced from her duplex in Rose Park. With few options, she, her two grandchildren and two dogs moved about a 20-minute drive south to an apartment complex in Murray. The change has been difficult for her family and expensive,...
Sandy Balloon Festival takes flight this weekend
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Going up! We have your weekend plans sorted as the annual Sandy Balloon Festival takes off this weekend. At sunrise this Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13, head over to Storm Mountain Park (1000 E. 11400 S) to see these majestic balloons soar high above the state. Organizers say attendees […]
ksl.com
State seizes more than 80 birds from West Valley avian sanctuary
WEST VALLEY CITY — More than 80 birds were recently seized — and most of them euthanized — by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources from a sanctuary for injured and homeless birds that has been operating for years in West Valley City. DWR officials say they...
Family continues search for missing Murray man
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
kjzz.com
2023 High School Football Broadcast schedule revealed!
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Are you ready for some football? High school broadcast schedule is now revealed!. Once again, the KUTV Family of TV stations and Web Broadcasts is broadcasting 29 High School Football games from around the state! From Logan, to St. George and many in between the schedule is set for 20 regular season games, followed by 9 playoff games.
KUTV
Teen who went missing from Layton treatment center found safe in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Texas teen who went missing from a Layton treatment center was found safe in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Layton Police Department said the 16-year-old girl was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday thanks to a tip from someone who spotted her in the area.
Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
PARK CITY, Utah— Luke Bodensteiner and John Simms, whose contributions, talents, and enterprise propelled them to the pinnacles of their respective skiing disciplines, will be inducted into the Intermountain Ski […]
KSLTV
Surveillance video shows moments just before FrontRunner train fatally hits woman
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority said Monday that basic awareness could have saved the life of a 33-year-old woman who was hit and killed by a FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City. A new video released Monday showed the critical moments leading up to Michelle Leyba’s...
