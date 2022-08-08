Kevin Perry, Professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Utah joins the show. Over the past decade, the Great Salt Lake has continued to deplete. It is now a third of its original size and recently the last remaining boats were pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. The troubled body of water desperately needs more water. These record lows are taking a toll, and the effects are wide reaching.

