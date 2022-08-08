ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendover, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with […]
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Road work begins in Millcreek Canyon ahead of major reconstruction in 2025

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Those who like to recreate in Millcreek Canyon will be affected by a road resurfacing project that began this week and is expected to last several months. The project will mill off the top layer of asphalt, add fresh pavement, and update the signing and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wendover, UT
City
Washington Terrace, UT
Local
Utah Sports
State
Utah State
kpcw.org

The effect of dust from the receding Great Salt Lake

Kevin Perry, Professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Utah joins the show. Over the past decade, the Great Salt Lake has continued to deplete. It is now a third of its original size and recently the last remaining boats were pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. The troubled body of water desperately needs more water. These record lows are taking a toll, and the effects are wide reaching.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale.  Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
MIDVALE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bonneville Salt Flats
Gephardt Daily

Flash flood advisory issued for parts of northern Utah

SALT LAKE, DAVIS, TOOELE COUNTIES, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash advisory for Salt Lake, Davis and Tooele counties due to heavy rainfall. At present, the warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Areas of high impact include low-lying...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
deseret.com

What a putt! Tess Blair wins Utah Women’s Open with 50-foot birdie on final hole

For the fourth-straight year, a collegiate golfer has won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women’s Open, but the low professional will take home the $1,500 first-place check. Former Bingham High golfer Tess Blair, who will be a fifth-year senior at Sacramento State this fall, made a dramatic and clutch 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Tuesday afternoon at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi to win by a stroke.
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Hiker seriously injured by falling rock in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family is hoping for a miracle after their daughter was injured while hiking. Jessie Liddiard, 25, was hit by a falling rock at Hellgate Cliffs Friday. Her mother, Tricia, said her adventurous daughter always took precautions and wore a helmet at the time of the incident.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
PLANetizen

Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?

“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Sandy Balloon Festival takes flight this weekend

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Going up! We have your weekend plans sorted as the annual Sandy Balloon Festival takes off this weekend. At sunrise this Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13, head over to Storm Mountain Park (1000 E. 11400 S) to see these majestic balloons soar high above the state. Organizers say attendees […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Family continues search for missing Murray man

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
MURRAY, UT
kjzz.com

2023 High School Football Broadcast schedule revealed!

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Are you ready for some football? High school broadcast schedule is now revealed!. Once again, the KUTV Family of TV stations and Web Broadcasts is broadcasting 29 High School Football games from around the state! From Logan, to St. George and many in between the schedule is set for 20 regular season games, followed by 9 playoff games.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy