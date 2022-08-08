ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

Thiesen, Brewster garner preseason recognition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A pair of Mountaineer soccer stars appear on the latest “Players to Watch” list from the United Soccer Coaches. WVU men’s soccer defender Bjarne Thiesen and WVU women’s soccer defender Jordan Brewster each appear on this list, which highlights the top defenders in college soccer. The watch list is comprised of 24 men and 35 women.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU has a depth issue on the D-line — in a good way

Dante Stills is stealing all the headlines in the preseason, and for good reason. Everyone from news outlets to the Big 12 Conference has praised the homegrown Mountaineer star this summer, and he is poised to etch his name in the West Virginia football record books this season. Obviously, Stills...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Pass protection a “main focus” for WVU running backs

WVU's QBs hit the ground more than Neal Brown would have liked last year, and the RBs are working to change that this year. After allowing a Big 12-leading 40 sacks in 2021, it was clear to Neal Brown that his team had some work to do before 2022. Pass...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy