After Rumors Swirled About Alleged Drama Between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles, What’s Really Going On?
Here’s what’s really going on after rumors swirled about there being drama between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles.
A Closer Look at Jennifer Lopez’s Outfits on Honeymoon in Paris With Ben Affleck So Far
Jennifer Lopez has had some standout fashion moments during her honeymoon with Ben Affleck so far. After officially tying the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony earlier this month, the couple jetted off to France for their honeymoon, bringing along their children. Since they touched down in Paris, the...
Salma Hayek Teases Channing Tatum Has Just Gotten ‘Better’ At Lap Dances For 3rd ‘Magic Mike’ Movie
Fans should expect greatness from Channing Tatum, 42, in the third Magic Mike movie, according to his co-star Salma Hayek, 55. The actress told People that the upcoming male stripper flick will feature a lap dance from Channing that’s unlike anything we’ve seen in the first two films. “If you thought he could dance [before], you are going to realize you haven’t seen anything,” Salma explained in the Aug. 4 interview. “His dance skills—he just got better.”
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
digitalspy.com
Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie
Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup
UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
How Ezra Miller Allegedly Disrupted Production On Stephen King’s The Stand
Ezra Miller starred as Trashcan Man in the latest miniseries adaptation of The Stand, and new information has come to light about how they allegedly disrupted the production.
How Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Is Following In Their Footsteps... Sort Of
Here is how Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri is sorta following in her parent’s footsteps.
Everything Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Have Said About Their Relationship Over the Years
The way they were. Before Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde split, they weren't afraid to gush about their love for each other. The duo met in May 2011 at a wrap party for the season 36 finale of Saturday Night Live, but they didn't start dating for another six months. Both had already been married […]
wegotthiscovered.com
Ezra Miller reportedly shot additional scenes for ‘The Flash’ amidst legal troubles
Despite the budget cuts at Warner Bros. that have seen DC Films scrap some of its upcoming projects, The Flash is still on the way and a new report suggests that titular star Ezra Miller has been hard at work despite their legal controversies. A new report from The Hollywood...
A non-'Hollywood Ending' for Harvey Weinstein
In his new book, New Yorker writer Ken Auletta traces the web of silence and complicity that enabled the movie mogul’s abusive behavior for four decades.
digitalspy.com
Nope star Keke Palmer responds to Zendaya colourism debate
Nope actress Keke Palmer has weighed in on the colourism debate surrounding herself and Dune's Zendaya. Last month, one fan's tweet ignited a conversation about Palmer and Zendaya's comparative success through the prism of skin tones. "They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different," it read. At...
ETOnline.com
Jason Sudeikis Loses Custody Claim to Olivia Wilde, Judge Rules California is Kids’ Home State: Report
Jason Sudeikis' custody petition against Olivia Wilde was dismissed this week after a judge ruled that their children's home state is California. Page Sixconfirmed the ruling on Wednesday. Sudeikis first brought a case against Wilde in New York City family court over their two shared children -- Otis, 8, and...
Olivia Wilde Claims Ex-Fiance Jason Sudeikis Wanted to ‘Embarrass’ Her by Publicly Serving Custody Docs, Slams ‘Outrageous Legal Tactics’
Getting messy. Olivia Wilde is firing back after she was served custody papers from ex Jason Sudeikis while on stage at CinemaCon. The 38-year-old director filed court docs of her own in Los Angeles, alleging the 46-year-old Saturday Night Live alum tried to "embarrass" and "threaten" her by publicly delivering the custody paperwork, according to […]
Timothée Chalamet Leads a Cannibal Romance in First Teaser for Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All’
“Bones and All” is nearly upon us. And, thanks to Timothée Chalamet, we now have a brief first look at the darkly-tinged romantic thriller (watch below). It might be the most haunting 30 seconds of your day. Luca Guadagnino’s latest stars Chalamet and Taylor Russell as a pair...
Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp ‘Broke’ Director Peter Weir, Ethan Hawke Says
Don’t count on any Ethan Hawke collabs with Russell Crowe or Johnny Depp after the “Dead Poets Society” star chalked up director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood to two leading men who “gave him a hard time.”. While speaking to IndieWire about his new...
Dakota Johnson’s ‘Persuasion’ Costumes Were Inspired by Patti Smith, Debbie Harry, and Audrey Hepburn
At the center of Netflix's Persuasion is Dakota Johnson’s Anne Elliot, whose spunky spirit is paired with costumes inspired by iconic stars.
