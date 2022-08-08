Survey feedback about Harmony Park leads to long debate with volunteers and council members

Newton Main Street Executive Director Erin Yeager showcases the large concept drawings of Harmony Park next to a downsized design with smaller water features. (Christopher Braunschweig)

The splash pad features of the proposed Harmony Park haven’t even been built, but already the water is getting murky.

Updates from the Newton Main Street committee spearheading the project led to a spirited debate between volunteers, city staff and elected officials on Aug. 1, eventually leading to one council member feeling personally attacked for his opposition while organizers are left wondering if the city supports their efforts.

Emily Thomason, of Newton Main Street’s economic vitality committee, gave a presentation to the city council last week showing survey feedback and concerns received from parents and businesses regarding Harmony Park, which acted as a follow-up to a June presentation where the latest designs were unveiled.

Currently, Harmony Park is comprised mostly of green space, a water spray feature, interactive musical sculptures, an open lawn area and pavilion shelter where guests can access a visitors center or use public restrooms. There is also a food truck parking zone and a pet relief area in the southeast quadrant.

Volunteers have so far raised $369,850 for Harmony Park, which is estimated to cost $625,000. In an effort to receive more community feedback, Main Street sent out online surveys for people to contribute answers anonymously. Thomason said doing it this way would allow for more candid responses.

According to the information Main Street gathered, many saw Harmony Park as a great gathering place for families and a green space that supports local businesses downtown and encourages people to shop local. Others said it is different from the other parks in Newton and has a purpose.

Survey takers noted its ideal location in the southeast corner of the North Third Avenue West and West Third Street North intersection, which can further serve as a connector between downtown Newton and Legacy Plaza. They also said the park could attract tourists to spend more time in the Main Street district.

Comments in favor of the park suggested the community needs more investment into family friendly activities. Others spoke highly of the designated areas for food trucks and the water features. Several concerns were also raised about the downsized splash areas, originally proposed as a splash pad in late 2020.

Thomason read verbatim more of the submitted concerns: “Music sculptures and interactive public art is hard to maintain and upkeep, and it will be hot in the sun. Public restrooms won’t get cleaned and may attract homeless. Splash pad not large enough. Already have multiple locations for events.”

Others asked for the park to have plenty of waste receptacles, a design that would not entice skateboarders to misuse it, handicap accessibility, a bike trail and lots of shade. Parents who took the survey reiterated many of the same points and stressed the park as an amenity for young families.

Including water bottle refill stations, drinking fountains, bike racks and vending machines in the project were also suggested by survey takers.

Current cost estimates from the city say water and sewer costs to run the park will be approximately $20,600 per year, which breaks down to $7,000 for water and sewer, $5,000 for labor, $8,100 for maintenance expenses and $500 for operating supplies.

With only $30,150 left to go until Main Street meets its $400,000 fundraising goal, volunteers have now encountered a problem. Thomason said there is a rumor city council will not approve the construction and maintenance of Harmony Park on the vacant city lot.

“Potential donors have heard this and will not commit to funding without assurance the park will be built,” Thomason said. “The Main Street Economic Vitality Committee, the Main Street businesses and Newton citizens also need to know if the council supports this project.”

Main Street is asking for council’s vote of support at the next meeting on Aug. 15.

COUNCILMAN ERVIN FEELS ‘CHASTISED’ FOR HIS POSITION

Several responses from the survey worried the city council would not support the project. Council member Randy Ervin has been the most vocal elected official opposed to the project, and prefaced his response to the committee by first apologizing because it was going to seem “harsh and mean.”

Ervin said, “I was actually chastised after the last time your group came here and asked us questions because I didn’t — or the city council didn’t — give you firm, fair direction. And I think it was just a discussion, much like this evening, that you were sharing with us.”

The council member questioned who the survey was sent to and how many were sent out, but Thomason said she did not have that information but could check with the committee and get back to him. Bryce Heitman, who is also on the economic vitality committee, said the survey was sent to the community.

Newton Main Street Executive Director Erin Yeager told Newton News more than 200 people participated in the parent survey, while 29 downtown business owners completed the business survey.

Ervin questioned the maintenance costs shared by the committee and wanted to know if those estimations were based on city staff’s assessments. Newton City Administrator Matt Muckler would later clarify that City of Newton staff did indeed come up with the $20,600 estimate.

Ervin also took issue with the presentation itself in which Thomason read a collection of verbatim comments, specifically the numerous times the suggestion the water features or splash pad be bigger. Ervin disagrees. Thomason explained the information she shared was just survey responses from the community.

When looking at the cost of the project and the amount of money volunteers want to fundraise, Ervin asked who would cover the remaining expenses. Thomason understood the city would make up the difference. Ervin asked for a member of the city to say whether that is a true statement.

“Or if we are, again, discussing things that are not factual,” Ervin said. “And the reason I am taking such a harsh line on this is because I think I was very upfront Day One that I didn’t like the project. I’m willing to discuss it and take a look at some things.”

However, it seems the city is loosely confirming it will make up the difference in costs. Muckler noted the capital improvement plan, which was adopted March 7 by city council members, does include a $225,000 expenditure for fiscal year 2025. But Muckler also said CIPs are often fluid and not fully binding.

“Basically, the idea was that the city would come in with a portion of this and be a public-private partnership,” Muckler said. “…We reserved $225,000 in the CIP. Theoretically, that can change.”

According to the CIP for fiscal years 2023 through 2027, the splash pad construction does not specify the location of the amenity, but it states it would reside outside Maytag Pool and Maytag Park. The splash pad was also listed as a 2021 goal for the park board and the city council.

Ervin asked, “How many projects on the CIP get pushed down the road or kicked down the road, if you will? Is it common for a project to go on the CIP and then it be 2024 and all of a sudden as a group the city council says well lets move it to ‘26 and then council says let’s go to ‘28? Is that a common practice?”

Muckler said it is a common practice and depends on the priorities of the city council at the time. The city has lots of projects with a limited amount of revenue.

“That’s why every year we’re going back and we’re confirming with council what are your priorities for the coming year,” Muckler said. “Typically the projects that line up in a year for the budget that we’re working on, we budget on that. And unless something happens, those would be funded.”

DEBATE & SKEPTICISM MAKE A SPLASH IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS

More debate unfolded between Heitman and city council members, mostly regarding the project costs, council opposition and the validity of certain claims.

Heitman asked Ervin if he heard back from more or less than 290 constituents, possibly referring to the number of people who took the survey. Ervin said he heard comments from less than 290, but did not feel it was right to compare numbers because Thomason could not give him those answers at the time.

The two argued further about the survey, how many people it was sent to and whether the surveyed populations were targeted. Heitman then turned his questions to the number of businesses Ervin heard back from. Ervin asked why. Heitman said it is because he has shown the most opposition.

“We’re here trying to tell you what the community is telling us, and it doesn’t seem like you’re listening to the community,” Heitman said. “Because the $370,000 we’ve raised is also from the community. And it’s a project the community is really supporting and is behind.”

Heitman wanted to address Ervin’s questions about maintenance costs. If Ervin is opposed to the maintenance costs, Heitman said it is telling the young families of Newton that he does not want a splash pad at all in the city. The maintenance costs will be roughly the same no matter the location.

Ervin corrected Heitman that he is not against the splash pad, but rather the location of the splash pad in the downtown district. Heitman questioned that logic then reminded Ervin that he voted in favor of reserving the city-owned lot at 224 W. Third St. N. to be used for the construction of a splash pad project.

Although Ervin admitted he did vote in favor of supporting the committee and making the property available to it, he claimed Heitman pitched the idea saying it would not cost the city anything. Heitman said the group leading the project has also incorporated many of the things the city has asked for, too.

“There are a lot of valuable assets that have been added to this thing that have increased the cost also,” Heitman said. “I was telling you the fair truth that day. When we did our assessments with the city (then) everything evolved with that.”

Ervin added, “So there are going to be costs to the city? That’s all I want you to answer. There are going to be costs to the city?”

Heitman responded, “I’d say most likely there’s going to be because I don’t see a way — I don’t foresee us raising the full $625,000.”

Council member Vicki Wade claimed to hear from around 29 businesses who were “split” on the idea of Harmony Park. The business owners who do not like the project, she said, are more so concerned about the costs the city would put toward the project. Some are also concerned about tracking in water in businesses or maybe even the library, Wade said.

“I noticed in your survey the parents said, ‘We don’t necessarily expect public restrooms.’ But where are those children who are playing in the water going to go when they need to use the restroom? They’re probably going to go into a business,” Wade said. “And if they’ve been playing in the water and they’re wet, there have been some businesses who said, ‘I’m concerned about that.’”

Wade said the group Destination Downtown Newton Alliance, which she serves as president, is split on the project. She claimed one half is fine with the project, but the other half questions the costs to the city. Council member Evelyn George said the Main Street survey was sent to every business in the downtown district.

“They all had the opportunity to respond, so I’m quite shocked to see it so positive,” George said. “Because those that took the time in the Main Street district to respond, as you saw, rated everything highly and they saw the value of it being located in the downtown business district.”

Heitman questioned the legitimacy of Wade’s comment regarding wet bathing suits in establishments, because he, too, heard the same comment but it came from another council member. Although he could not say whether the library would support wet bathing suits inside, he said it has been supportive of the project.

“So I’m wondering if that’s an actual comment or if that’s an idea from opposed members that are just placing the idea out there,” Heitman said. “Because I can’t speak for the library myself, but the library has been very open with the two of us (Heitman and Thomason) of being involved with this, getting surveys out.”

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext. 6560 or cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com