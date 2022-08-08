ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, KS

WIBW

Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Norfolk teens found over weekend

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two Norfolk teens have been found after going missing at the beginning of the month. According to the Norfolk PD, brothers Shay Janis and Sky Eden were found on Aug. 7. Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman said that Janis and Eden were reported missing on Aug. 3.
News Channel Nebraska

Platte County Sheriff: 22-year-old Schuyler man arrested after weekend pursuit

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A 22-year-old Schuyler man was arrested over the weekend after he reportedly fled from authorities and attempted to hide under a vehicle. Shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, a driver traveling through an alley in Columbus attempted to turn onto 26th Avenue. According to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, the driver of the vehicle had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with a sheriff's deputy on 26th Avenue.
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

6th St. in Hastings becomes one-way road on Wednesday

HASTINGS, NE — Traffic on a Hastings street will be changing this week. City officials say 6th St. will convert into a one-way eastbound road from St. Joseph Ave. to Kansas Ave. on Wednesday. The change is in response to the expansion of the St. Cecilia school facility. Going...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus volleyball calls in the Marines for special practice session

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A high school volleyball team in Platte County participated in a unique practice on Monday. Members of the United States Marine Corps took charge of the Columbus High School volleyball team's practice early Monday morning. CHS Head Coach Jeri Otton reached out to the Marine Corps so...
COLUMBUS, NE
KAKE TV

Amateur water skiers competing in Maize this week

MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Water skiers from around the world, including some holding world records, started competition Sunday in the world's largest water ski tournament in Maize. The tournament runs through August 13th with more than 700 skiers competing. Amateur skiers are expected to compete for national titles at Mystic...
MAIZE, KS
norfolkneradio.com

Suspect Arrested in Norfolk Following 5 Hour Standoff

NORFOLK - The standoff situation in the 2400 block of Madison Avenue that began at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday ended at just after 1 p.m. Saturday. According to the Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of South 3rd Street that took place in the 6am hour.
NORFOLK, NE
York News-Times

BACK TO SCHOOL -- Out with the old, in with the new at Centennial Public Schools

UTICA -- Students and their families will be seeing several noticeable changes in the 2022-23 school year at Centennial Public Schools. Centennial expects 470 Pre-K through 12th grade this year. There will 12 new staff members for the district: Brad Luce (elementary principal), Emma Dannehl (art), Cassa Easter (science), Rochelle...
UTICA, NE
KAKE TV

Hutchinson approves pay raises for school bus drivers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson Public Schools Board of Education board members have approved a pay increase for bus drivers contracted through Durham School Services. It was decided at the August 9 meeting. In the addendum to their current contract for student bus transportation with Durham School Services, Hutchinson Public...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Community prepares for homecoming of Ava and Amy Jones

Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. City’s punishment called into question concerning inappropriate texts from WPD officers. New developments come concerning text messages sent by some Wichita police officers. A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for...
WICHITA, KS
sunflowerstateradio.com

Who Will You See Live At The Kansas State Fair, Sept. 9-18 in Hutchinson?

Sat, Sept. 10 | Parker McCollum with Priscilla Block. Tues, Sept. 13 | Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. Sun, Sept. 18 | Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing. Nex-Tech Grandstand is sponsored by Nex-Tech Wireless and Nex-Tech. Special Seating Areas:. MEL HAMBELTON FORD PARTY PIT. Want to party alongside the 2022...
HUTCHINSON, KS

