Jeffery Allen Oleson, Oliver Springs
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Jeffery Allen Oleson who resided in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the age of 60 years old. Jeff will be terribly missed by his loved ones including his family, work family, and friends. He started his life with his mother, Charlotte White-Pengra, and his father, Ronald Oleson in Minnesota where he grew up with his siblings. He traveled next to Oregon and Washington State where he had 4 children he loved very much. He spent many years traveling to other states prior to setting in Oliver Springs.
Rosa Coral, Oliver Springs
Rosa Coral, age 86, of Oliver Springs passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born on September 5, 1935, in Santa Rosa de Lima, El Salvador, Central America. She met her husband while working at the Capital Cafe at the Washington Hilton & Towers where she worked for over 30 years as a busser. Later she and her husband relocated to Silver Spring Maryland and worked until they retired. In 2015, she and her family relocated to Oliver Springs. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston and attended as long as her health permitted, but continued watching services online and loved reading her Bible. She was also a member of Local No. 25 in Washington, DC. Rosa praised the Lord continually for allowing her to immigrate to the United States in 1968 and attain her citizenship in 1984. Rosa enjoyed spending time with her family and especially treasured time with her two granddaughters. She loved gardening, flowers of all types but especially roses, bird watching, and staying up on current events by watching the news. She was the primary caregiver for her husband until he passed in 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Juan Coral; son, Rafael A Garcia, parents, Juan Lazo & Virginia Larios; brother, Arnulfo; sisters, Angelica and Herminia.
Thomas “Tom” Winters Jr, Rockwood
Thomas “Tom” Winters Jr., of Rockwood, passed away on August 7th, 2022. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 p.m. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the...
Dr. Earl Eversole, 93
Dr. Earl Eversole, age 93, passed away, on August 2, 2022, at NHC Oak Ridge, surrounded by his oldest son and daughter-in-law, Robert & Kay Eversole. Dr. Eversole graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1947 before attending the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where he was a member of the UT Marching Band. He graduated in 1949 and attended the University of Tennessee Medical School, Memphis, where he graduated in 1951. After a brief Surgical Internship in Knoxville, he joined the United States Air Force and was assigned to Randolf AFB in Texas. He trained as a flight surgeon and was then transferred to Kimpo Air Base in Korea, where he served as a front-line flight surgeon. While in Korea he met his wife, Connie, a nurse anesthetist, who was also serving in the USAF. Upon completion of their tours of duty, they were reassigned to Homestead AFB in Florida.
Jerry Allen Isham “Hogman”, 83
Jerry Allen Isham “Hogman”, age 83, passed away on August 6th, 2022, and is now resting in peace waiting for the Lord’s return. He passed away at Roane Medical Center with his wife of 59 years and his two daughters by his side. He was born July 5th, 1939 in Midtown, Tennessee. Jerry attended Roane County High School and was a veteran of the US Navy. He worked at the Harriman Papermill for 23 ½ years. Jerry married Brenda Hampton on July 12, 1963, and together they had 4 children (one deceased at birth). He started, owned, and operated a family business in Midtown, TN. for 20 years was called Jerry’s Boat Sales. Jerry retired at 52 old and he and Brenda moved from Midtown to Rockwood. Jerry wrote, played, and sung his own country comedy songs for many years. Many knew him as the “Hogman” and he was a member of the songwriters association of Knoxville. He played and sung his songs at Ciderville, CTV, Bluebird Café in Nashville among other places. Jerry made CD’s of his work and loved to make a crowd laugh while he picked the guitar and sang. He also enjoyed fishing and time at the lake especially spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; George and Francis Isham, son; Rodney, brothers; Bob and Harold Isham, grandson; Andrew Goss, daughter-in-law; Kimberly Isham.
Louis Lee Nelson, 86
Louis Lee Nelson, better known as Dusty, passed away on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022 at Caris Health Care in Knoxville Tn. Dusty loved horses and was raised on a farm by his grandparents and father in Sweetwater Tn. Dusty has one son, Sammy and Denise Carpenter, and his grandchild Sammy Carpenter Jr. all of Knoxville Tn.
Rebecca M. “Becky” Thomas, Rockwood
Rebecca M. “Becky” Thomas, age 46, a resident of the Westel Community, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her home. She was born November 10, 1975, in Maryville, Tennessee. Becky was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Westel and served as a Forestry Aid 1 with the Tennessee Department of Forestry for over 18 years. She loved being a “Nanny” first and also being a Mother. She had the biggest, loving and caring heart and had “a plethora of adoptive children”. She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Graham; brother, Gary Christian Graham; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, James & Stella Thomas.
Ronald Edward Ladd, Kingston
Ronald Edward Ladd, age 72, of Kingston went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 8, 2022, after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Marie Ladd. Before retiring he taught history at Roane County High School. He later became assistant principal, athletic...
Larry Wayne Crabtree, Rockwood
Larry Wayne Crabtree, age 78, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully at his home on August 4, 2022, surrounded by his wife and family. Larry was preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him, Sewell and Lillie Crabtree; many aunts and uncles, and his grandson, Matthew. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Adele; son, Matthew (Kelly), daughter Tracie (Cory); grandchildren, Kimberlee (Cody), Jacob, Zoe, and Nichole; great-grandchildren, Greyson, Matthew, and Maislee; and lifelong best friend, Jr. Henderson. He is also survived by many other relatives including uncle, Charles Crabtree; brothers and sisters, Steve, Darrell, Susie, Rita, Arlene, and Kathy; several nieces and nephews; and many friends (including the back-room card players).
AC Charter Commission schedules meetings to finalize Charter
The Anderson County Charter Commission has scheduled Special Called meetings for the purpose of finalizing the Anderson County Charter. and August 18th, at 6:00 p.m. in Room 312, of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton,. Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since...
Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce Names Chuck’s Car Care August 2022 Small Business of the Month
August 1, 2022 – Chuck’s Car Care, located at 2089 Oak Ridge Turnpike, is the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Month for August 2022. The award is sponsored by Enrichment Federal Credit Union. Chuck’s Car Care, owned and operated by Chuck Hope, is...
Shirley J. Spessard Moore, 86
Shirley J. Spessard Moore, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the age of 86. Shirley was born March 8, 1936, in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1954. She worked at the Bob Johnson Insurance Agency for years and retired in 2000 from the Fox dealership in Oak Ridge as a clerk and telephone operator. She loved cooking and working crossword puzzles, and jigsaw puzzles, and was an avid reader. Shirley was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Ms. Shirley was loved by everyone.
Orangie Faye Winchester, Sunbright
It is our turn to shine your light on the earth. So, you may rest in peace. Our family lost a matriarch but Heaven gained an angel. She may be resting in peace, but she is still hard at work in our hearts. Orangie Faye Winchester, age 69, of Sunbright...
