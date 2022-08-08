ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU announces hiring of Brad Vanderglas as assistant baseball coach

Florida State officially announced the addition of Brad Vanderglas to Link Jarrett's baseball staff at Florida State on Tuesday. Vanderglas is another member of Jarrett's staff from Notre Dame that is joining him in Tallahassee, alongside recruiting coordinator Rich Wallace and pitching coach Chuck Ristano. The full release from FSU...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Georgia football commitments Landen Thomas, Tovani Mizell, Ny Carr in updated Top247 rankings

247Sports updated the Top247 for the 2024 class on Thursday, and all three of Georgia's commitments made the list. Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County tight end Landen Thomas saw his ranking rise from No. 22 overall to No. 19 overall in the country, retaining his status as the nation's No. 1 tight end. In that rise, Thomas saw his rating improve from 91 to 93. Thomas is a former Florida State commitment who had 31 receptions for 516 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore after being named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American in 2020.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
247Sports

247Sports

