247Sports updated the Top247 for the 2024 class on Thursday, and all three of Georgia's commitments made the list. Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County tight end Landen Thomas saw his ranking rise from No. 22 overall to No. 19 overall in the country, retaining his status as the nation's No. 1 tight end. In that rise, Thomas saw his rating improve from 91 to 93. Thomas is a former Florida State commitment who had 31 receptions for 516 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore after being named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American in 2020.

COLQUITT COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO