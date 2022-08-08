Read full article on original website
FSU offensive lineman Kayden Lyles out for 2022 season
Florida State center Kayden Lyles announced on Wednesday that he will miss the 2022 season with an injury. The injury was suffered last week in practice and will cost the Wisconsin transfer the entirety of the season. Lyles transferred to FSU in the spring and was expected to battle Maurice...
FSU football: 5-star WR Hykeem Williams wait officially on
FSU football is in the mix for one of the most sought-after players in the 2023 class. Five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is arguably the most important recruit left on FSU’s recruiting board, and he’s set a commitment date. The news comes on the heels of Williams spending...
FSU announces hiring of Brad Vanderglas as assistant baseball coach
Florida State officially announced the addition of Brad Vanderglas to Link Jarrett's baseball staff at Florida State on Tuesday. Vanderglas is another member of Jarrett's staff from Notre Dame that is joining him in Tallahassee, alongside recruiting coordinator Rich Wallace and pitching coach Chuck Ristano. The full release from FSU...
Georgia football commitments Landen Thomas, Tovani Mizell, Ny Carr in updated Top247 rankings
247Sports updated the Top247 for the 2024 class on Thursday, and all three of Georgia's commitments made the list. Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County tight end Landen Thomas saw his ranking rise from No. 22 overall to No. 19 overall in the country, retaining his status as the nation's No. 1 tight end. In that rise, Thomas saw his rating improve from 91 to 93. Thomas is a former Florida State commitment who had 31 receptions for 516 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore after being named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American in 2020.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU - FSU Halftime prediction
Second half, both teams take off. That’s about what I thought it would be against Wisconsin and UCLA. Would love to jump on them like we did Miami awhile back. Brennan trips while walking out to mid field for the coin toss. Breaks wrist and tears rotator cuff. Daniel's throws pick 6 on the 1st play from scrimmage. Nuss comes in and hangs 3 tds on them early. 24-13 tigers @ the half.
5starpreps.com
Bearden senior post Avery Treadwell commits to Florida State basketball
Bearden’s Avery Treadwell ended the recruiting speculation Monday afternoon when she announced her commitment to Florida State. The 6-foot-3 senior post had some 15 to 20 college offers, including several from Power 5 schools. She was a force the past two seasons at Bearden, and her recruitment soared this...
X's and Noles: Samuel Singleton scout and scrimmage scoop
It was a big weekend for Florida State as they landed a 4-star running back in Samuel Singleton and held their first scrimmage of fall camp. Zach Blostein jumped on with CoachAB and Kevin Little to discuss his recruitment and break down the tape. While there are some high's and low's the consensus is Singleton is a good take with upside and a dynamic trait.
ESPN
New Florida football coach Billy Napier looks to rebuild the Gators into a championship contender
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Joshua Thompson walks across the street from his office inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium earlier this year, puts on a hardhat and begins a tour of the future home of Florida football. He has recently been hired as new coach Billy Napier's director of football operations, and he's impressed by the bones of the 140,000-square foot facility, even though it was designed with the previous staff in mind.
tallahasseereports.com
City Commission Seat 5: Two Candidates Challenge Dianne Williams-Cox
Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox is facing two challengers -Adner Marcelin and Shelby Green – in the August 23rd primary. Williams-Cox was elected to her current position in 2018 and previously served on the Tallahassee Leon County Planning Commission. Provided below is a table giving the positions of the...
yieldpro.com
Berkadia arranges sale of garden-style apartment community in Tallahassee, Florida
Berkadia announces it has arranged the sale of The Westcott, a 444-unit garden-style apartment community located in Tallahassee, Fla., along the state capital’s main east-west thoroughfare, the Apalachee Parkway. Managing Director David Etchison, Senior Managing Directors Cole Whitaker and Jason Stanton and Managing Director Brett Moss of Berkadia Orlando, and Director Greg Rainey of Jacksonville arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, Lloyd Jones Capital, a private multifamily investment firm based in Miami.
travelnowsmart.com
Finest Brunch Tallahassee, FL– 20 Top Locations
Are you intending your following impressive food expedition yet you do not understand where to go simply?. Tallahassee in Florida deserves taking a look at. The resources city of the state is not just a prominent visitor location as a result of its attractive parks as well as historical structures.
WCTV
New Life at Lake Seminole holds dedication at new church home, four years after Hurricane Michael’s devastation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In February we told you about a South Georgia church being rebuilt after it was destroyed by Hurricane Michael and after four years of not having a permanent church home, New Life at Lake Seminole Church held a dedication service to celebrate the new building Saturday.
Tallahassee parents take advantage of free back-to-school haircuts, shoes
The Woodville Community Center on Saturday was turned into a barbershop. But not just any kind of barbershop, a free barbershop.
ecbpublishing.com
BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE
Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
Gadsden County officials invest over $6 million into the future of its youth
Monday, Gadsden County Officials held a press conference to announce their new Youth Investment Program.
10NEWS
Tallahassee Police Department trains with ex-Navy SEAL who was charged with war crimes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department trained at a defense company Thursday, and former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was convicted of posing with a corpse for a photo in 2019, was present for the session. The training was TPD's annual active shooter response training, according to a...
WCTV
Feds could seize and auction off Scott Maddox’s classic cars
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge has ruled U.S. Marshals can seize and auction off two of Scott Maddox’s classic cars to help pay off penalties in his public corruption case. The former Tallahassee City Commissioner was sentenced to five years in federal prison in September 2021 after pleading...
Citrus County Chronicle
Publix opens in Wakulla County
Publix supermarket opened at 7 a.m. at Crawfordville Commons, to the delight of shoppers lined up outside to be among the first inside the new store. Jefferson Mabe, a Publix marketing director, said the store has about 45,000 square feet and includes features not all stores have, such as a café seating area near the bakery.
TFD responds to fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments
The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments, located at 1698 Stuckey Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Leon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 319 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tallahassee Comm College, or near Tallahassee, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tallahassee, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, Florida State University, Doak Campbell Stadium, Lake Bradford, Macon Community Park, Gaither Community Center, Lake Munson, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Lake Ella, Tallahassee Mall, Tallahassee Regional A/P, State Capital Complex, Governors Square Mall, Springsax Park, Belair, Levy Park, Indian Head Acres and Andrew. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
247Sports
