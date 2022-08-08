ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

3rd victim of D.C. lightning strike identified as L.A. bank executive

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YuFKu_0h9DFRAn00

A 29-year-old Los Angeles bank executive was one of three people killed last week when lightning struck in a park across from the White House, his employer said.

Brooks Lambertson, a vice president for City National Bank, was in Washington, D.C., on business when he was hit by lightning Thursday night in Lafayette Park, the bank said in a statement Saturday.

A husband and wife from Wisconsin celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary were also struck by lightning and died.

Lambertson managed sponsorships for the bank and previously worked in marketing for the Los Angeles Clippers, according to City National's statement. He lived in downtown LA.

"Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity," the statement said. "His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have poured in from around the country."

He graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he majored in recreation, parks and tourism administration, with a concentration in sports management, the bank said.  Lambertson lived in L.A. but is originally from Folsom, CBS Sacramento reported .

Farbod Esnaashari, who covers for the Clippers for Sports Illustrated and said he interned with Lambertson for the franchise, posted on Twitter that his friend was an "amazing person that's gone way too soon."

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died of their injuries after the lightning strike in the park located directly outside the White House complex, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A fourth victim, a woman who was not identified, was hospitalized in critical condition, the police department said Friday.

The Muellers were on a trip to Washington, D.C., to celebrate their anniversary, according to their niece, Michelle McNett of Janesville.

"They were a very loving couple," McNett told the Wisconsin State Journal. "They were very, very family oriented. I think everyone's just in shock right now and kind of request privacy."

The couple had five children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, she told the paper.

Officers with the Secret Service and the U.S. Park Police witnessed the lightning strike Thursday night and ran over to render first aid, officials said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Third victim of lightning strike near White House identified as 29-year-old L.A. bank executive Brooks Lambertson

A 29-year-old Los Angeles bank executive was one of three people killed last week when lightning struck in a park across from the White House, his employer said. Brooks Lambertson, a vice president for City National Bank, was in Washington, D.C., on business when he was hit by lightning Thursday night in Lafayette Park, the bank said in a statement Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

4th victim struck by lightning near White House identified as Newbury Park woman

The fourth person who was struck by lightning on Thursday during a lightning storm in Washington D.C. is recovering at a hospital in the nation's capital. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, was collecting donations just outside the White House last week to help Ukrainian victims. She was doing her part to help out others less fortunate than her on her birthday. Fortunately for Escudero-Kontostathis, she survived the lightning strike but three other people did not. Escudero-Kontostathis' parents left their home in Ventura County to be by their daughter's side at an area hospital.Family and friends told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine that even though she is...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Folsom, CA
City
Janesville, CA
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Janesville, WI
Accidents
City
Washington, DC
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Janesville, WI
Washington, DC
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Kat Kountry 105

Wisconsin Couple Killed By Lightening Strike Near The White House

We all know what it's like to be caught in a storm and how scary it can be when thunder and lightning are involved. I love thunderstorms but have a healthy respect for lightning for sure. Hands down the scariest situation I have ever been in was years ago I was out on a lake near Nashwauk with a few friends in a super old slow pontoon boat. All of a sudden seemingly out of nowhere a storm came rolling through.
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strike#Accident#The White House#City National Bank#The Los Angeles Clippers#City National#Cal Poly San Luis Obispo#Cbs Sacramento
WMUR.com

29-year-old man identified as third Washington D.C. lightning strike victim

One of the three people who died in a Washington, D.C., lighting strike this week has been identified by family as Northern California native Brooks Lambertson. The 29-year-old from Folsom, California, died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, a day after the lightning struck several people at Lafayette Park, which sits directly across the street from the White House, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening. Couple James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, both of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday. Two other people were injured.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS LA

Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Sun Valley

An investigation was underway in Sun Valley early Wednesday morning, after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train. The incident was reported at 7:45 a.m., after a Union Pacific freight train crashed into a person on the tracks near N. San Fernando Road. The person, whose age and gender were not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities were unsure why the person was on the tracks. Metrolink passengers were affected by the crash, as the tracks remained closed for an extended duration while investigation continued. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS LA

Caught on camera: Man directs racist rant towards Long Beach street vendor

A disturbing video out of Long Beach shows a man directing a racist tirade towards the workers at a taco stand, raising additional concerns for the safety of street vendors in the Southland. "Let's get La Migra here!" the man shouted at the workers, using a slang term used to refer to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "Let's get ICE here."As the video, first released by LA Taco continues, the man can be seen with arms raised asking the workers, who were more than five hours into their shift last Tuesday, if they "got a problem with it," questioning if they...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Hit-and-Run in South LA leaves pedestrian dead

LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for killing a pedestrian as he crossed a street in the South Los Angeles area. The man, in his 40s, was injured around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and 85th Street, the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended

On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
PASADENA, CA
WTRF- 7News

Burning body found hanging from a tree in LA park

The last thing park visitors expected to see in Griffith Park on Tuesday afternoon was a burning tree but when they looked closer what they saw was chilling. A burning body was discovered hanging in a tree near a merry-go-round in Los Angeles according to officials reported nypost. Passerbyers walking at the park around 12:30 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
133K+
Followers
24K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy