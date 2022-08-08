ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Heat advisory issued for several parts of Los Angeles County

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Aug. 8) 02:34

Extremely warm weather prompted a heat advisory for several regions of Los Angeles County, with some places expected to reach triple digits.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory Monday morning for the Los Angeles County mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains, San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley as temperatures jump to 105 degrees in those regions.

Other areas that will feel the heat on included Acton, Mount Wilson, Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, Valencia, Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, Woodland Hills, East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona and San Gabriel.

The advisory mirrors a similar one issued on Sunday.

Residents were urged to stay hydrated, remain in cool, dry areas and wear light clothing. They were also encouraged to check in on elderly neighbors and relatives.

The heat was expected to linger through the week, though not at such elevated temperatures, accompanied by yet another monsoonal movement bringing muggy weather and the potential for isolated thunderstorms to the Southland.

On Sunday, more than 7 million Americans were affected by heat alerts as a heat wave strikes across the United States, with average temperatures sitting at around 90 degrees.

IN THIS ARTICLE
