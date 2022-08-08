ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sony INZONE H3 review: "Great performance and value for the price"

By Alyssa Mercante
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

The Sony INZONE H3 gaming headset is a wired headset that offers a no-frills audio experience at a reasonable price. It's definitely looking to shake things up in 2022's best gaming headset and best PS5 headset conversations for those sets under the $100 category mark, and it looks great alongside the PS5 and the other INZONE peripherals,

The headset is lightweight and simple to use, and its wired connection and synthetic ear-cup material are why it's priced at $99. But how well does the Sony Inzone H3 sound? Is it a worthy purchase for the PS5 or PC player? We'll get into that and more with our Sony INZONE H3 gaming headset review.

Design & Features

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MsDa7_0h9DEQFr00

(Image credit: Sony)
Essential info

Design: Over-ear, closed back
Type: 3.5mm AUX/USB via dongle
Microphone: Uni-directional, flip to mute
Compatibility: PC, PlayStation, Switch, Mobile
Impedance: 35 ohm
Frequency response: 10Hz - 20,000Hz
Price: $99/£89
Tested on PC and PS5.

The Sony INZONE H3 is a white and black headset - the same design language as the other INZONE peripherals, the Sony INZONE M9 monitor , and Sony INZONE H9 headset - with a wired connection via 3.5mm AUX cable or a dongle that will transform the AUX connection into a wired USB connection. The original cable is about four feet long, while the cable plus the USB dongle is about six feet long. Unfortunately, the wired cable is permanently attached to the headset, which could mean potential connectivity problems down the line given general wear and tear (though I didn't notice any during testing).

The H3 has a super cushy headband and synthetic, nylon-like earcups. The volume control can be accessed via a wheel on the left cup, which has a clear top and bottom that you can't scroll past.

The Sony INZONE H3 headset has what Sony is calling 360 Spatial Sound, which you can activate on the PC using the Inzone hub. This "reproduces spatial sound out of multi-channel audio signals as the game creators intended." You can also download a smartphone app called 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer to get spatial sound optimized for your specific ear shape. The Sony INZONE H3 boasts 40mm drivers and an impedance of 35ohm, while the boom microphone is uni-directional and can be flipped up to be muted.

Performance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4zWU_0h9DEQFr00

(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony INZONE H3 is incredibly comfortable - as a glasses-wearer and FPS gamer who spends a lot of time donning a headset, this is of the utmost importance to me. I wore these babies for hours at a time and never got so much as a pinch. The ear cups and headband are incredibly cushy, and the lightweight plastic helps make the Sony INZONE H3 feel almost weightless.

As far as sound goes, this is a solid one. It can get loud without getting distorted, and it has nice sound separation and detailed audio, although you will lose some bass compared to the INZONE H9. The spatial audio sounds great during my Apex Legends and Overwatch matches - I can hear footprints with ease and figure out what direction they're headed, which helps me get the jump on enemies. There's not as much sound blockage as the INZONE H9 either, which I'm always aware of as I like to keep my volume low enough that I don't further damage my already sensitive ears.

My teammates did report that they occasionally noticed the sounds of my keyboard/cats during gameplay, so the microphone doesn't have as much noise canceling as I'd like. But they also reported that my voice was crystal clear and sounded great during matches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ESZ9_0h9DEQFr00

(Image credit: Sony)

Using the INZONE H3 with my PS5 DualSense controller is super easy and sounds great - the thumping techno beat that plays in the lobby of Vampire The Masquerade - Bloodhunt sounds fantastic, and as I walk away from the speakers where it's playing and hear the thumping beat fade, I can't help but grin at how good it sounds.

The INZONE hub is easy to use and is great for switching between playing games and listening to music, as I could adjust the equalizer depending upon the audio output. This is a great feature, especially since you can custom create sound profiles that work best for you.

Should you buy the Sony INZONE H3?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJhYB_0h9DEQFr00

(Image credit: Sony)

If you're looking for a good wired headset under $100/£100, the Sony INZONE H3 is a great option for you and offers great performance and value for the price - especially if you own a PS5 or the Sony Inzone monitor. The headset looks especially sleek next to the other two similarly colored products, so Sony fans may want to have the entire collection for the sheer *vibes*. However, this headset is more than double the price of the Razer Kraken V3 X, for example, but the customization options available with the INZONE app may make this worth it for you. The INZONE H3 looks a lot more like a traditional pair of headphones rather than a gaming headset, which may be something that sways you if you're looking for a more low-key looking peripheral.

How we tested the Sony INZONE H3

The Sony INZONE H3 became my go-to headset for PC work and gaming, and I even used it for a bit with my PS5. I used it for work meetings and Discord chatting, as well as playing some Overwatch and Apex Legends on my PC. I also played a ton of Elden Ring and Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt on my PS5. I used it briefly on my phone to check out the new Beyonce album but did not find it as easy to use as the other Sony INZONE H9 because of the cord.

You can read more about how we test gaming headsets as well as how we make all our recommendations in the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy .

Tested on PC with an iBuyPower Y60BG201 gaming PC supplied by iBuyPower and a Sony Inzone M9 monitor supplied by Sony.

If you're looking for a new console headset and want to cut the cords, then check out our guides to the best PS5 wireless headsets , and the best Xbox Series X wireless headsets .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more

Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Sony launches its premium Bravia XR Master Series 4K smart TVs in India

Sony’s premium portfolio of OLED televisions under the Master series has been updated with a new model. The company launched the latest Sony Bravia A95K series 4K smart TVs in India. It retails at Rs 3,69,990 across all major Sony Centers (online (opens in new tab) and offline) and other e-commerce platforms.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Razer Blade 14, OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung smart TVs, and more

We’ve seen tons of amazing deals today after the announcement of Samsung’s new foldable devices, but deals don’t stop there as we have also spotted some interesting deals at Amazon, Adorama, and Best Buy, where you will find the Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop receiving a 16 percent discount. This model comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage, but the latest savings will let you take one home for just $2,956, which means $544 savings for anyone interested in picking one up.
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

How to Connect Airpods to PS5? (Step-By-Step Guide)

If you have Apple’s wireless headphones and the latest PlayStation, it’s only natural to use these devices together. So, you may be wondering: can you connect Airpods to PS5?. The answer is: “Yes, but.” Yes, you can connect Airpods to PS5 or PS4; but you need to use...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

LucidSound LS100X wireless gaming headset for PC and Xbox Series X|S

LucidSound has this month announced the launch of its new Xbox wireless gaming headset in the form of the LucidSound LS100X now available to purchase priced at $100 from online retailers such as Amazon. Providing up to 130 hours of wireless play the lightweight wireless headphones can be used with Xbox and Windows PC systems as well as mobile devices using the integrated Bluetooth connectivity.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headsets#Design Language#Future Plc#Video Game#The Sony Inzone H3#Design Features#Switch#Inzone#Usb
TechRadar

Hands on: Formovie Theater 4K projector review

The Formovie Theater is an affordable 4K ultra short throw projector offering better overall performance than its pricier competition. With a great-sounding built-in Bowers & Wilkins audio system and Android TV smart interface for streaming, the Theater is an all-in-one A/V system – just add a screen and you have a home cinema.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Gaming Hub, more details revealed

Samsung recently updated its Samsung Gaming Hub with some new features, it now supports a wide range of gaming options including Xbox, GeForce Now, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and many more. The latest Samsung Gaming Hub is now available on a range of Samsung Smart TVs and it allows you to...
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

Optoma UHD65 review: "Outstanding image clarity"

If you’re looking for a big-screen cinematic experience, the Optoma UHD65 is a great place to start. A single chip 4K DLP projector, it’s relatively compact (at 498(w) x 331(d) x 141(h)mm), so you can pop it on a shelf or coffee table for casual use, or ceiling mount if you want to partner with a screen.And still, in 2022, it earns its place in the best projectors...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo Legion Y70 to launch on August 18 as company confirms more specifications

Lenovo has finally announced a firm release date for the Legion Y70, its next gaming smartphone. While the smartphone was rumoured to arrive on August 13, Lenovo has confirmed that the Legion Y70 will debut on August 18. Specifically, Lenovo will commence its launch event at 19:00 China Standard Time (CST), or 11:00 UTC. Unfortunately, Lenovo has not commented on whether the Legion Y70 will be available outside China.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The best 4K 120Hz gaming monitors for 2022

Finding a good 4K gaming monitor is getting easier all the time, with a range of high refresh rate options now available. Some even have refresh rates going up to 240Hz. But if you are looking for something that delivers the best visual performance for your PC as well as the latest consoles, the Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5, then you need a monitor that can deliver 4K resolution at 120Hz. This can be tricky as there aren't a lot of monitors that support HDMI 2.1, which has the right bandwidth to deliver a smooth, high-resolution gaming experience.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Sony has shipped over 117M PlayStation 4 systems, per final tally

The final total of PlayStation 4 console shipments worldwide is now at about 117.2 million as of March this year. Since then, Sony has stopped reporting the number of PS4 console shipments. Shipment numbers are different than the number of consoles actually sold, so there may be a discrepancy between the two.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

Apple's AR headset could use LG Display's new super-high resolution screens

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's AR orVR headset could use OLED screens incorporating new technology to provide the highest resolution possible for users.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

27K+
Followers
33K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy