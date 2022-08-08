Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
Google Messages vs. Samsung Messages: Which Is the Best Messaging App?
If you own a Samsung device, you might have noticed how it came with two pre-installed messaging apps: Google Messages and Samsung Messages. Flagship Samsung phones have the former set as default, but mid-range and budget Samsung phones opt for the latter. Both apps perform the same function but are...
makeuseof.com
3 Reasons Why the Nintendo Switch Is the Gold Standard for Portable Gaming
The Switch has become one of Nintendo's most popular consoles with over 110 million sold, just under the Nintendo DS, selling 154 million units. Similar to the Nintendo DS, the Switch was also built with portability in mind, but with much better graphics and can output to an HD display.
How to access Netflix games on Android
Netflix isn't just a film and television streaming service; it allows subscribers to download mobile games, too. If you're not sure where to look for some included games, you can follow these steps.
TechCrunch
Apple adds the battery percentage icon back in the latest iOS beta
But there’s good news: In the latest iOS 16 beta, the battery icon again displays the actual numerical percentage of juice left in an iPhone or iPad’s battery, giving consumers a more precise measure of how soon they’ll be left clutching a lifeless hunk of precious metals.
itechpost.com
Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac Features Improved Windows Apps, Xbox, and PS4 Experience
A new Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac has been released, providing better compatibility for Windows apps and gaming controllers. Parallels' latest version, which is now available on the market, showcases the capability of their software to run over 200,000 Windows applications and classic games. The new version of Parallels Desktop...
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account
Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
komando.com
Delete these 36 infected Android apps from your phone now
It seems we can’t go a week without a bunch of malicious apps being discovered in the Google Play Store. Google recently took down a whopping 52 apps capable of intercepting passwords, stealing Facebook credentials and taking screenshots of private conversations. Tap or click here to ensure you don’t have any installed on your phone.
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone's Built-In Browser
If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6: iPhone Update Fixes Bugs, Boosts Security
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 is ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. The software update folds in bug fixes, a lengthy list of security updates and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app. With iOS 15.6,...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Browsers for Streaming Twitch
With tons of options present in the market, it's tough to choose a perfect web browser for streaming Twitch. Some offer full HD support but consume a lot of system resources, whereas others are battery-efficient but don't allow streaming in the highest quality possible. To help you make an ideal...
makeuseof.com
The 8 Best Linux Apps for Downloading and Managing Wallpapers
Your Linux distribution likely comes with numerous wallpapers, but it's no surprise if you don't want to stick to the defaults. Yet searching for wallpapers online can sometimes be time-consuming and lead you to some sketchy-looking corners of the web. Fortunately, there are more than a few Linux apps committed...
9to5Mac
Apple allegedly taking down websites sharing iOS 16 developer beta
Following WWDC 2022 in June, Apple released the first developer beta of iOS 16 and other software updates for members of the Apple Developer program. While users interested in a public beta had to wait until July to try iOS 16, some websites had already shared unofficial ways to install the latest betas. Now it seems that Apple is taking those websites down.
makeuseof.com
Google Keep vs. Microsoft OneNote: Which Is Better?
Google and Microsoft are the two biggest office suite providers around. Although they're known for their basic office apps—word processor, presentation, and spreadsheet—they also have other offerings. One such offering is their note-taking app. Google has Keep while Microsoft has OneNote. Let's compare the two and see which...
makeuseof.com
New to iPhone? Transfer Your WhatsApp Chats From Android to iOS
Transferring your documents, photos, and other data can be tricky when you switch from an Android phone to an iPhone. Some of the most important data you’ll want to transfer is your WhatsApp chat history. Transferring WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone was almost impossible for ages. However, WhatsApp...
makeuseof.com
How to Get a List of All the Apps Installed on Your Android Device
With the continuous evolution of smartphones, you’ve become more and more dependent on mobile apps to accomplish your day-to-day tasks. There is an app for everything—from watching a movie to handling your finances. But as your phone gets old, keeping track of all the apps installed on it...
makeuseof.com
How to Transfer Your Animal Crossing: New Horizons Save Data to a New Switch
Animal Crossing: New Horizons took the gaming world by storm when it was released in 2020 as it rapidly became one of the best-selling games on the Nintendo Switch. Gamers were quickly swept up in the obsession that was Animal Crossing, with many spending hundreds or even thousands of hours painstakingly designing their islands.
The Verge
Samsung launches its Android 13-based One UI 5 beta on Galaxy S22 phones
Samsung has officially started to roll out its One UI 5 open beta to Galaxy S22 owners in the US, Germany, and South Korea. The update comes only a few weeks ahead of Android 13’s expected release, and just a few days before Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Like the operating system it’s powered by, the One UI 5 beta looks like a relatively small update that adds some customization options, tweaks to notifications, as well as new accessibility and security settings.
makeuseof.com
How Many People Can Watch Disney+ At Once?
Did you know that you can share your Disney+ subscription with others at no extra cost? This is fantastic if you live in a group household or you want to split the cost of Disney+ between friends. However, there are some limitations you need to be aware of. We're going...
makeuseof.com
How to Add Widgets to Your iPad Home Screen
Widgets may not be an entirely new feature on the iPad, but as of iPadOS 15, they can now be used on any page on your Home Screen. Here’s a quick guide to iPad widgets, including what they are and how to add stacks of them to your Home Screen.
