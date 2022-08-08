Read full article on original website
Related
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck carrying chickens turned over in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A crash involving a truck carrying chickens has blocked both lanes of traffic on US 287 N, according to TxDOT. The truck turned over just north of FM 860, and officials are asking that caution be used in the area, and for people to seek an alternate route. An updated […]
News Channel 25
Car engulfed in flames spotted on Highway 6 heading into College Station: Witness
BRYAN, Texas — A car engulfed in flames was spotted this morning on Highway 6 heading into College Station, according to a witness. Around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, a viewer submitted this photo to our station, confirming the incident. EMS was reportedly seen responding to the scene. No further details...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station sees 50 days with 100-degree weather since start of 2022
Tuesday was a record day for Bryan-College Station as it was the 50th time the temperature reached 100 degrees since the start of 2022, according to KBTX Meteorologist Shel Winkley. “This did happen in 2011, although we didn’t do it this fast. In 2011, we had 69 days of triple-digit...
KLTV
Third grass fire breaks out near Polk County line
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A third grass fire has broken out near the line for Polk and Trinity counties Tuesday afternoon. Two other grass fires were started in the area by lightning strikes. No information has yet been released regarding the cause or area of effect for this fire. This third fire is in an area near one of the other fires off Highway 287.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Firefighting Aircraft Crashes into Lake Livingston While Fighting Wildfire
LIVINGSTON, TX – At approximately 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston near Huntsville, TX while responding to wildfires in Polk County. In a social media post, the Texas A&M Forest Service says it was requested to assist on multiple new ignitions in the Corrigan, Texas area. The agency mobilized several aircraft to assist with suppression efforts on the fires. The pilot was quickly rescued and taken to shore. The individual is being treated on scene. Our thoughts are with the pilot, their family and friends as well as…
Bryan College Station Eagle
Unfair to ticket people eating lunch in CS
I am a big supporter of Texas A&M. My son is a sophomore. I will end up spending in the range of $100,000 for his education. On July 19, at 3 .pm., we went to the Dixie Chicken for lunch, parking in the lot next to it. When we came out, 10 cars including ours had tickets. These tickets are $58 each for parking violation.
KTRE
Lightning sparks multiple grass fires in Trinity County
A man was pinned in a truck by fallen trees during Longview’s downburst storm on Friday. His wife explains how he narrowly escaped being crushed. City of Tyler works to improve traffic through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. This morning, the City of Tyler’s...
KLTV
Sheriff: Fast-moving Trinity Co. wildfire may have been sparked by lightning
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple fire departments and the Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain a Trinity County wildfire that’s surpassed 400 acres in size. On Monday, fire crews were called to an area of forest south of Groveton along Farm-to-Market Road 355. In an update...
IN THIS ARTICLE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NEW WAVERLY FIREFIGHTERS DEPLOY TO LAKE SOMMERVILLE
New Waverly Fire personnel deployed to the Lake Somerville fire. Two TIFMAS Strike Teams have been assigned to the Burns Creek Fire in Washington County. The latest reports from the Texas A&M Forest Service have the fire at 300 acres and 50% containment. While two homes are reported to have burned, there are no reports of injuries.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Franklin’s Campbell, former Aggie hoops coach Rapp win tournament
Franklin’s Olivia Campbell and former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Cherri Rapp won the second flight of the Texas Women’s Four-Ball Championships at Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land. The duo closed with an 81 on Tuesday for a 36-hole score of 159, good for a six-shot...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo announces 2022 performance lineup
The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo announced its 2022 performance lineup on Monday. The event will be Oct. 15-23 at the Brazos County Expo. Fair performances kick off on Oct. 21 with a concert from country music artist Aaron Watson. Country artist Mark Chesnutt will perform on Oct. 22. The fair will conclude on Oct. 23 with performances by norteño bands Los Ligaditos and Los Viejones De Linares.
K-9 officers help locate missing people in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two K-9 officers helped find missing people in Houston County on Monday. Around 4 a.m., the Houston County Search and Rescue Team and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office called the Hudson Fire Department Search and Rescue to help them with a missing person search at the Davy Crockett National Forest […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas boy, 6, survives being run over by 18K-pound bulldozer
FRANKLIN, Texas — A 6-year-old Texas boy run over by a bulldozer weighing roughly 18,000 pounds is already walking less than two weeks after his parents feared the worst. According to KBTX-TV, Bodie Boring was at a job site with his father July 27 when the accident occurred, fracturing the child’s skull, bruising both his lungs, breaking his pelvis and causing a brain bleed.
Navasota Examiner
Too fast for a Sunday drive
Grimes County Sheriff Deputies arrested two speeding motorcyclists that led them on a high-speed chase Sunday, Aug. 7. Grimes County Patrol Sergeant Guadalupe Santana said officers were on Farm-to-Market Road 1774 heading south towards FM 2445 when they clocked a pair of motorcyclists driving 95 mph in the opposite direction.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Caldwell Man On Charges Of Threatening People With A Gun In Downtown Bryan
A family photo shoot in downtown Bryan last Saturday night was interrupted by someone threatening to shoot five people over child custody arrangements. Six Bryan police officers responded to 28th and Main, near Sale Park. No shots were fired. 25 year old Lawrence Kerr of Caldwell was charged with five...
Click2Houston.com
Woman says her beloved dog was whipped and shot to death while visiting neighborhood in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE – Jenna Gonzales had an instant connection with her dog Tank. “I jumped out of my car because he almost got hit, and I’m like, ‘oh, my gosh!’” she recalled. “He just runs full speed (and) jumps in my arms and starts licking me.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Aug. 9
Residents interested in learning more about Amazon’s plans to bring drone deliveries to College Station can attend Amazon Prime Air Break-Fest, Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Green at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Amazon will have a drone on display. Also games, activities and food.
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
Bryan College Station Eagle
I Heart Bryan opens Teacher Closet in Bryan for those in need of classroom supplies
Teachers from all over the Brazos Valley attended the grand opening of Teacher Closet, an I Heart Bryan initiative, to collect donated supplies for their classrooms on Monday night at Morning Star Storage in Bryan. Alicia Carter, a Pre-K teacher at Kemp-Carver Elementary School, was one of the many teachers...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Getting a new handle on the garbage
We had a pleasant surprise. The trash-can-handle fairy visited us!. Recently, when I went out to pull our trash can to the street, I found it had a new handle. This new handle replaced the chain my husband had engineered a couple of months earlier, after the original 20-year-old handle broke due to rusting.
Comments / 0