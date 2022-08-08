ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, TX

KLTV

Third grass fire breaks out near Polk County line

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A third grass fire has broken out near the line for Polk and Trinity counties Tuesday afternoon. Two other grass fires were started in the area by lightning strikes. No information has yet been released regarding the cause or area of effect for this fire. This third fire is in an area near one of the other fires off Highway 287.
San Angelo LIVE!

Firefighting Aircraft Crashes into Lake Livingston While Fighting Wildfire

LIVINGSTON, TX – At approximately 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston near Huntsville, TX while responding to wildfires in Polk County.  In a social media post, the Texas A&M Forest Service says it was requested to assist on multiple new ignitions in the Corrigan, Texas area. The agency mobilized several aircraft to assist with suppression efforts on the fires.  The pilot was quickly rescued and taken to shore. The individual is being treated on scene.  Our thoughts are with the pilot, their family and friends as well as…
Bryan College Station Eagle

Unfair to ticket people eating lunch in CS

I am a big supporter of Texas A&M. My son is a sophomore. I will end up spending in the range of $100,000 for his education. On July 19, at 3 .pm., we went to the Dixie Chicken for lunch, parking in the lot next to it. When we came out, 10 cars including ours had tickets. These tickets are $58 each for parking violation.
KTRE

Lightning sparks multiple grass fires in Trinity County

A man was pinned in a truck by fallen trees during Longview’s downburst storm on Friday. His wife explains how he narrowly escaped being crushed. City of Tyler works to improve traffic through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. This morning, the City of Tyler’s...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NEW WAVERLY FIREFIGHTERS DEPLOY TO LAKE SOMMERVILLE

New Waverly Fire personnel deployed to the Lake Somerville fire. Two TIFMAS Strike Teams have been assigned to the Burns Creek Fire in Washington County. The latest reports from the Texas A&M Forest Service have the fire at 300 acres and 50% containment. While two homes are reported to have burned, there are no reports of injuries.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Franklin’s Campbell, former Aggie hoops coach Rapp win tournament

Franklin’s Olivia Campbell and former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Cherri Rapp won the second flight of the Texas Women’s Four-Ball Championships at Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land. The duo closed with an 81 on Tuesday for a 36-hole score of 159, good for a six-shot...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo announces 2022 performance lineup

The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo announced its 2022 performance lineup on Monday. The event will be Oct. 15-23 at the Brazos County Expo. Fair performances kick off on Oct. 21 with a concert from country music artist Aaron Watson. Country artist Mark Chesnutt will perform on Oct. 22. The fair will conclude on Oct. 23 with performances by norteño bands Los Ligaditos and Los Viejones De Linares.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas boy, 6, survives being run over by 18K-pound bulldozer

FRANKLIN, Texas — A 6-year-old Texas boy run over by a bulldozer weighing roughly 18,000 pounds is already walking less than two weeks after his parents feared the worst. According to KBTX-TV, Bodie Boring was at a job site with his father July 27 when the accident occurred, fracturing the child’s skull, bruising both his lungs, breaking his pelvis and causing a brain bleed.
Navasota Examiner

Too fast for a Sunday drive

Grimes County Sheriff Deputies arrested two speeding motorcyclists that led them on a high-speed chase Sunday, Aug. 7. Grimes County Patrol Sergeant Guadalupe Santana said officers were on Farm-to-Market Road 1774 heading south towards FM 2445 when they clocked a pair of motorcyclists driving 95 mph in the opposite direction.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Tuesday, Aug. 9

Residents interested in learning more about Amazon’s plans to bring drone deliveries to College Station can attend Amazon Prime Air Break-Fest, Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Green at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Amazon will have a drone on display. Also games, activities and food.
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Getting a new handle on the garbage

We had a pleasant surprise. The trash-can-handle fairy visited us!. Recently, when I went out to pull our trash can to the street, I found it had a new handle. This new handle replaced the chain my husband had engineered a couple of months earlier, after the original 20-year-old handle broke due to rusting.

