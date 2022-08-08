ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
creators.com

Buttigieg Wants to Mandate Electric Vehicles. He's Wrong

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, considered the most likely Democratic candidate for president in 2024 after Joe Biden in the latest Washington Post ranking, says the solution to high gas prices is getting "most Americans" to switch to electric vehicles — willingly or not. Buttigieg is issuing federal regulations to...
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Model 3 Is the Cheapest Luxury Car to Own

The Tesla Model 3 has distinguished itself in the electric vehicle market with top-tier safety, range, and performance credentials. However, the baby Tesla also has money-saving skills in the luxury car segment. In addition to its better features, the Model 3 depreciates less and costs less to own than its cheapest conventional and EV luxury competitors.
CARS
Inyerself

A Solar Electric Car is Ready For Production!

It’s important to note this is not the first vehicle to incorporate solar panels into its framework to utilize renewable energy. I first wrote about a solar electric motorcycle/car hybrid called the Aptera here:
Autoblog

Automakers say Senate's EV tax credit will jeopardize 2030 electric car targets

WASHINGTON — A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for...
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Ford's electric pickup truck will now cost at least $46,974

Ford Motor has increased the price of its electric pickup truck by thousands of dollars "due to significant material cost increases and other factors," the Michigan automaker said Tuesday. The basic model for the F-150 Lightning, called the Lightning Pro, will now start at $46,974, up nearly $7,000 from its...
CARS
insideevs.com

Senate Bill Makes 70% Of EVs Ineligible For Tax Credit: Carmakers

Most electric vehicle models on sale today in the United States would be ineligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit under the new climate bill that recently passed the US Senate, a group of automakers claims. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation that represents General Motors, Toyota and Ford Motor Company,...
INCOME TAX
biztoc.com

GM, Ford win big share of EV purchase by startup subscription company

GM and Ford win big share of EV purchase by startup subscription company Autonomy. The company, Autonomy, said Tuesday it placed an order for 23,000 EVs with 17 global automakers. Tesla still got the lion's share of the new order — 8,300 vehicles valued at $443 million. Ford orders...
BUSINESS
CAR AND DRIVER

Electric Cars' Turning Point May Be Happening as U.S. Sales Numbers Start Climb

Mass-market EVs have been available in the U.S. for more than a decade, but there have only been small, incremental changes in electric car sales for most of that time. However, in the first three months of 2022, EV registrations shot up a huge 60 percent even as the overall market was down 18 percent, according to a report by Automotive News.
CARS

