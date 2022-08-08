Read full article on original website
Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
electrek.co
Average electric car price hit $66,000 in the US, but that’s not the whole story
The average electric car price in the United States hit $66,000 last month – a more than 13% increase year over year. That’s a bit disappointing since the promise has been that EV prices would come down, but this price increase isn’t the whole story. One of...
Tesla Semi, Commercial EVs Could Get $40K Break in New Bill
TeslaBattery-powered commercial semis could see an at-purchase incentive of up to $40,000.
torquenews.com
Tesla Aiming To Reach 2 million Cars A Year Production: Disrupting The Industry
Tesla wants to reach a production rate of 2 million cars per year by the end of this year; a very remarkable figure that would position it among the largest manufacturers in the automotive industry. Producing cars in series and in large numbers is not an easy task for any...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
creators.com
Buttigieg Wants to Mandate Electric Vehicles. He's Wrong
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, considered the most likely Democratic candidate for president in 2024 after Joe Biden in the latest Washington Post ranking, says the solution to high gas prices is getting "most Americans" to switch to electric vehicles — willingly or not. Buttigieg is issuing federal regulations to...
Tesla Model 3 Is the Cheapest Luxury Car to Own
The Tesla Model 3 has distinguished itself in the electric vehicle market with top-tier safety, range, and performance credentials. However, the baby Tesla also has money-saving skills in the luxury car segment. In addition to its better features, the Model 3 depreciates less and costs less to own than its cheapest conventional and EV luxury competitors.
A Solar Electric Car is Ready For Production!
It’s important to note this is not the first vehicle to incorporate solar panels into its framework to utilize renewable energy. I first wrote about a solar electric motorcycle/car hybrid called the Aptera here:
The Verge
No electric vehicles on the market today qualify for the new EV tax credit
Congress is poised to approve newly expanded tax credits for electric vehicles, but the rules are written in such a way as to effectively disqualify every EV that’s currently on the market today. That’s because most EVs run on lithium-ion batteries that are mostly made in China. The nation...
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
torquenews.com
Bad News for Tesla: Nio Is Getting 150-kWh Semi-Solid-State Batteries
If how far your electric car can travel on one charge is important to you, as a general rule of thumb, you want an EV with a big battery. In other words, you want one with a large kWh rating as this will be able to power the car for the most amount of time.
U.S. automakers say 70% of EV models would not qualify for tax credit under Senate bill
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Most electric-vehicle models would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit for U.S. buyers under a Democratic proposal in the U.S. Senate, a group of major automakers said on Friday.
Autoblog
Automakers say Senate's EV tax credit will jeopardize 2030 electric car targets
WASHINGTON — A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for...
Ford's electric pickup truck will now cost at least $46,974
Ford Motor has increased the price of its electric pickup truck by thousands of dollars "due to significant material cost increases and other factors," the Michigan automaker said Tuesday. The basic model for the F-150 Lightning, called the Lightning Pro, will now start at $46,974, up nearly $7,000 from its...
Fast Company
Park this electric car in the sun and it uses solar to give itself an extra charge
From a distance, the Sion looks like an ordinary black car. But when you walk closer to the new electric car from the Germany-based startup Sono Motors, you might notice solar cells covering the doors, hood, roof, and the rest of the surface—456 solar half-cells, to be exact. When...
insideevs.com
Senate Bill Makes 70% Of EVs Ineligible For Tax Credit: Carmakers
Most electric vehicle models on sale today in the United States would be ineligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit under the new climate bill that recently passed the US Senate, a group of automakers claims. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation that represents General Motors, Toyota and Ford Motor Company,...
biztoc.com
GM, Ford win big share of EV purchase by startup subscription company
GM and Ford win big share of EV purchase by startup subscription company Autonomy. The company, Autonomy, said Tuesday it placed an order for 23,000 EVs with 17 global automakers. Tesla still got the lion's share of the new order — 8,300 vehicles valued at $443 million. Ford orders...
CAR AND DRIVER
Electric Cars' Turning Point May Be Happening as U.S. Sales Numbers Start Climb
Mass-market EVs have been available in the U.S. for more than a decade, but there have only been small, incremental changes in electric car sales for most of that time. However, in the first three months of 2022, EV registrations shot up a huge 60 percent even as the overall market was down 18 percent, according to a report by Automotive News.
