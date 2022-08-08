Read full article on original website
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
Giant Sequoias are nearly impossible to kill. Climate change is changing that (2021)
California’s iconic Giant Sequoias, nearly indestructible trees that can live for thousands of years, are under threat from a range of factors stemming from climate change. CNN’s Stephanie Elam reports.
2 California residents burn to death in car as fires continue, firefighters are making progress
When ash began to fall and his throat was burning from the smoke, Franklin Thom decided it was time to leave the city where he grew up on the edge of the national forest in California. He made it to a shelter with his daughter and just his medicine, some...
McKinney Fire in California suspected of killing tens of thousands of fish in Klamath River
California’s McKinney Fire has burned more than 60,000 acres since it first ignited just south of the Oregon border late last month and is suspected of killing tens of thousands of fish in the Klamath River, officials said Saturday. The Karuk Tribe said in a statement that multiple species...
NASA releases new Lake Mead satellite images, shows dramatic water loss since 2000
New satellite images released by NASA Wednesday reveal the dramatic loss of water at Lake Mead due to the ongoing mega-drought.
California man escapes wildfire with his life but loses home
MARIPOSA, Calif., July 26 (Reuters) - Wildfire refugee Rod McGuire sat alone at the far end of the evacuation center, trying not to cry. One of thousands to flee California's Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park, McGuire, a 57-year-old auto mechanic, escaped from the Sierra Nevada foothills with his life but lost his house, consumed by the largest wildfire to burn in the state this year.
Two bodies found in burned vehicle in path of raging California wildfire
Bodies discovered in state’s north-west near Oregon border as McKinney fire, which exploded in size over the weekend, turns deadly
McKinney Fire turns deadly as blaze explodes in size
A massive, raging wildfire exploded to life late last week in Northern California and has since become the largest wildfire of the year so far in the state. AccuWeather forecasters say weather conditions in the coming days can cause more trouble for firefighters working to contain the monster blaze. The...
Massive McKinney Fire in Northern California leaves trail of destruction
As a massive wildfire continues to cut a path of destruction through a Northern California forest, residents are left to contend with lost homes and treasured family items.
California's McKinney fire has destroyed nearly 90 homes and is only 40% contained
California's McKinney Fire has destroyed nearly 90 houses and is only 40% contained a week after breaking out in the Klamath National Forest, with hot and dry conditions expected to continue through the weekend.
