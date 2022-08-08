ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Losers and their recounts

Just when you think you’ve heard it all, the crazies in our volatile political world surprise us yet again. But we’re not talking about the national scene this time, though the same concept applies for so many shenanigans and subplots related to Washington. Oh no, we’re talking about...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso County, CO
Elections
County
El Paso County, CO
El Paso County, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Westword

Decriminalize Nature Colorado Initiative Fails to Make Ballot

Update, 2 p.m. August 9: Several hours after we published the story below, the Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced that Initiative #61 (“Legal Possession and Use of Entheogenic Plants and Fungi”) failed to submit a sufficient number of signatures to qualify for inclusion on the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot. Keep reading for our original story:
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

GOP Waves White Flag on “Colorado Cashback” Brouhaha

As readers know, the state has enjoyed a healthy temporary bounty of revenue over the last couple of years, and under the 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, revenue arbitrarily determined by TABOR’s Byzantine formula to be “excess” must be refunded to taxpayers through a variety of prescribed means. This year, the Democratic majority in the General Assembly passed a one-time change to the distribution formula for TABOR refund checks to individual taxpayers that significantly increased the amount paid to taxpayers making less than $50,000 per year. The bill also moved up the distribution of these refunds to this summer instead of next tax season.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Springs Independent

8 stories making headlines this week

Are’an Burr, center, of Colorado Springs, with his mother Tiffany Burr and uncle Juan Gonzalez, celebrate Are’an’s becoming a fourth-class cadet and receiving his first shoulder board rank insignia on Aug. 5. Burr, along with fellow cadets making up the Air Force Academy’s Class of 2026, marched in unison onto Stillman Field at the Academy during the Acceptance Day Parade last week, which took place upon completion of basic training. More than 8,000 people applied to be part of the AFA’s Class of 2026 and only 1,071 were accepted. Of the new cadets, 301 are women, representing 28.5 percent of the incoming class. The academic year was slated to begin Aug. 8 but classes were delayed to Aug. 10 in order to resolve problems with COMPASS, the Academy’s new student information system.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Abortion ban fails to make Colorado's November ballot

DENVER — The proposed ballot measure seeking to ban abortion in Colorado will not appear on the November ballot, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office told Colorado Politics. According to the Elections Division, backers of Initiative #56 informed the office Monday they would not be submitting petition signatures ahead...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Watkins
Person
Jena Griswold
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Voting Machine#Republican Primary#State Senate
K99

Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation

Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Colorado's New COVID Variant: What You Need to Know

Late last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed that BA.2.75, a new Omicron subvariant of COVID-19, had been detected in Colorado. To learn more about the latest Omicron mutation and what it might mean for residents of this state and beyond, Westword reached out to Kristen Stewart, spokesperson for Colorado's joint information center, which is tasked with communicating about COVID-19.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KJCT8

State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill

STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office

Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy