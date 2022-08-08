Are’an Burr, center, of Colorado Springs, with his mother Tiffany Burr and uncle Juan Gonzalez, celebrate Are’an’s becoming a fourth-class cadet and receiving his first shoulder board rank insignia on Aug. 5. Burr, along with fellow cadets making up the Air Force Academy’s Class of 2026, marched in unison onto Stillman Field at the Academy during the Acceptance Day Parade last week, which took place upon completion of basic training. More than 8,000 people applied to be part of the AFA’s Class of 2026 and only 1,071 were accepted. Of the new cadets, 301 are women, representing 28.5 percent of the incoming class. The academic year was slated to begin Aug. 8 but classes were delayed to Aug. 10 in order to resolve problems with COMPASS, the Academy’s new student information system.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO