Colorado candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl lacks concrete plans to back up promises on taxes
DENVER — August 9 is a day Colorado Republicans have set aside for party platform announcements. Colorado republican candidates and elected leaders held a news conference on Tuesday, one year to the date following a news conference at a gas station to announce the party's Commitment to Colorado." This...
Psilocybin possession initiative fails to qualify for Colorado November ballot
An initiative that would have removed criminal penalties for the possession of psilocybin and other hallucinogens in Colorado failed to gather enough signatures to appear before voters in November.
Colorado Springs Independent
Opinion: Losers and their recounts
Just when you think you’ve heard it all, the crazies in our volatile political world surprise us yet again. But we’re not talking about the national scene this time, though the same concept applies for so many shenanigans and subplots related to Washington. Oh no, we’re talking about...
What Colorado senators pushed for in climate package
The bill passed along party lines, getting the approval of every Democrat and the rejection of every Republican. Here in Colorado, both the GOP and Democratic senators who worked on the bill say they wanted to see a little more for Coloradans.
Westword
Decriminalize Nature Colorado Initiative Fails to Make Ballot
Update, 2 p.m. August 9: Several hours after we published the story below, the Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced that Initiative #61 (“Legal Possession and Use of Entheogenic Plants and Fungi”) failed to submit a sufficient number of signatures to qualify for inclusion on the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot. Keep reading for our original story:
coloradopols.com
GOP Waves White Flag on “Colorado Cashback” Brouhaha
As readers know, the state has enjoyed a healthy temporary bounty of revenue over the last couple of years, and under the 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, revenue arbitrarily determined by TABOR’s Byzantine formula to be “excess” must be refunded to taxpayers through a variety of prescribed means. This year, the Democratic majority in the General Assembly passed a one-time change to the distribution formula for TABOR refund checks to individual taxpayers that significantly increased the amount paid to taxpayers making less than $50,000 per year. The bill also moved up the distribution of these refunds to this summer instead of next tax season.
Colorado Springs Independent
8 stories making headlines this week
Are’an Burr, center, of Colorado Springs, with his mother Tiffany Burr and uncle Juan Gonzalez, celebrate Are’an’s becoming a fourth-class cadet and receiving his first shoulder board rank insignia on Aug. 5. Burr, along with fellow cadets making up the Air Force Academy’s Class of 2026, marched in unison onto Stillman Field at the Academy during the Acceptance Day Parade last week, which took place upon completion of basic training. More than 8,000 people applied to be part of the AFA’s Class of 2026 and only 1,071 were accepted. Of the new cadets, 301 are women, representing 28.5 percent of the incoming class. The academic year was slated to begin Aug. 8 but classes were delayed to Aug. 10 in order to resolve problems with COMPASS, the Academy’s new student information system.
Abortion ban fails to make Colorado's November ballot
DENVER — The proposed ballot measure seeking to ban abortion in Colorado will not appear on the November ballot, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office told Colorado Politics. According to the Elections Division, backers of Initiative #56 informed the office Monday they would not be submitting petition signatures ahead...
Fronteras Desk
Tribes along the Colorado River are finally getting their say on water policy
Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation. Stakeholders along the Colorado River are trying to figure out how to drastically cut their use of water, and fast. In June, the Department of the Interior told states that use the river’s water they had to save...
CBS News
State of Colorado sending out TABOR refund checks. Don't accidentally throw the envelope away!
Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.
Polis, Griswold cheer Colorado's business filing fee waiver
The nearly 11,000 new businesses that filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office in July are among the first to take advantage of a temporary waiver of business filing fees, set up under 2022 legislation. Gov. Jared Polis, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and lawmakers who sponsored House Bill...
Colorado Springs Independent
The West is dried out but the Springs keeps building. Why doesn’t the city mandate water conservation?
As drought persists throughout the West, river and reservoir levels have dropped and water managers are scrambling to figure out how to serve millions of people and millions of acres of farm land in a time of declining water supplies. Levels of the Colorado River, the chief source of water...
These 4 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
COVID-19 rates continue to drop in Colorado after a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July.
Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
Westword
Colorado's New COVID Variant: What You Need to Know
Late last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed that BA.2.75, a new Omicron subvariant of COVID-19, had been detected in Colorado. To learn more about the latest Omicron mutation and what it might mean for residents of this state and beyond, Westword reached out to Kristen Stewart, spokesperson for Colorado's joint information center, which is tasked with communicating about COVID-19.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sen. Rankin: Price controls on health care deal another blow to rural Colorado
Yet again, rural Colorado suffers as the Democrat majority moves to government control and focuses on the interests of the urban Front Range, this time to implement price controls on health care. Access to hospitals and other health care resources is fragile in rural communities where vital services are often...
lamarledger.com
Non-attorneys practicing law? Colorado eyes new legal license for divorce, child custody cases.
Colorado might soon see a new legal profession. The Colorado Supreme Court is considering whether to create a new legal license that would allow non-attorneys to practice some limited areas of family law. The controversial proposal would create a new “licensed legal paraprofessional” position: licensed experts allowed to represent clients...
KJCT8
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office
Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
Yes, tons of wealthy people flooded Colorado starting in 2020
Households earning more than $200,000 a year have flocked away from California, Illinois, New York and Washington, D.C. for southern and western states. Only 7% of the nation's households file returns of this size.
