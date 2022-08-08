Lucinda (Cindy) Kay Wiseman, born September 10, 1950, went home to be with the Lord on August 4, 2022. Born to Eileen and Richard Schwan, she was a long time resident of the Lexington Ohio area. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1969. Lucinda loved the Lord. She attended Diamond Hills Cathedral for many years, later in life she went to Community Bible Church with her daughter, where she actively served in the bus ministry. Her most recent church home was at New Liberty Baptist Church.

LEXINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO