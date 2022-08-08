Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Can a Crawford County school catch defending state-champ Carey?
CAREY — What will the first Northern 10 Athletic Conference school to win a state football championship last fall, knocking off Coldwater 26-14 in the Division VI title game in Canton.
richlandsource.com
Shelby alumni band inviting former Whippets back for final game on Skiles Field
SHELBY -- The 2022 Shelby Whippet Alumni Band is organizing a farewell reunion as part of "The Last Game on Skiles Festivities" on Aug. 19. The Whippets will open their football season against the Madison Rams that night.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Highland refuses to yield to Cardington-Lincoln
Highland's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Cardington-Lincoln 2-0 during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. The last time Highland and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 3-0 game on September 3, 2020.
richlandsource.com
Young mountain bikers from across Ohio to assemble Aug. 13 & 14 in Ashland's Freer Field
ASHLAND — A first-of-its-kind race is coming to Ashland this weekend. Hundreds of young mountain bike riders from around Ohio will assemble at Freer Field for a 3.5-mile race and ride on Saturday and Sunday.
richlandsource.com
MOAC welcomes back Highland
SHELBY — Until proven otherwise, the road to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship runs through Richland County. Shelby and Clear Fork have had a stranglehold on the MOAC crown since the league went to a one-division format in 2017. The Colts won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, going a combined 14-0 in conference play. Shelby has won the past three MOAC championships with a combined MOAC record of 16-1 during that stretch.
richlandsource.com
Mini horse, major personality: youth compete in small equine show at the fair
MANSFIELD – Sofi Johnson dangled the carrot in front of Coco's nose and trotted across the arena. Coco ran behind her craning his neck in a shameless pursuit of his snack. GALLERY: Small Equine Show at the Richland County Fair. Junior fair competitors led their miniature horses in
richlandsource.com
Seniors Carson and Caroline reign as 2022 Junior Fair royalty
MANSFIELD — A group of glittering dresses contrasted with an audience of denim and boots at the Richland County Junior Fair King and Queen pageant on Sunday evening. It was standing-room only in the John Hartz Building as nine candidates for king and queen battled for the crown. The competition was stiff, and in the end, two senior 4-Hers came out on top.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Monday evening harness racing at the 2022 Richland County Fair
Harness racing was on back on track Monday evening in front of the grandstand at the 2022 Richland County Fair. There were 12 races scheduled on the second night of harness racing at the fairgrounds on North Home Road, featuring pari-mutuel wagering. The fair, which began Sunday, continues through Saturday evening. It's the 172nd Richland County Fair.
daltonkidronnews.com
Brothers open training fitness facility in Dalton
Brothers Matt and Shawn Everhart offers various programs customized to each individual clients’ goals at their training facility at 1732 Deerfield N, Dalton. DALTON Whether one wants to lose weight, get in shape, train for a particular sport or activity, or improve overall health, two brothers who opened a training facility in Dalton want to help everyone realize their goals.
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion native fulfills lifelong dream – one cup at a time
GALION – A Galion grad is getting a “jolt” out of her newest business venture. Monica Davis is the owner of Sweet Bubble & Bean, a coffee shop on wheels. Her mini trailer is ready to brew its first cup of java and serve up a variety of hot and cold beverages to customers on the streets of downtown Centerburg.
richlandsource.com
Robert Anton Kopsch
Robert Anton Kopsch, 62, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Candlewood Nursing Home in Cleveland, Ohio. Born October 11, 1959 in Mansfield, he was the son of John and Rose (Kopp) Kopsch,.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
richlandsource.com
Cheryl Levering Fisher
Cheryl Levering Fisher died on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Arbors of Mifflin. She was born on October 1, 1923 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio in Knox County. At the age of 3 years, Cheryl’s family moved to Morrow County. Her parents were George W. Levering and Ruth Hollingsworth Levering. She attended Edison School in Edison, Ohio, all twelve years where she was a cheerleader from the seventh grade through her high school years.
Medina County Fair earns blue ribbon in bringing back traditional fun
MEDINA, Ohio -- After a couple of scaled-back pandemic years, the 177th Medina County Fair brought a week of fair food favorites, rides, games, animals and shows to the Medina County Fairgrounds. The fair, which began in 1845, is one of Ohio’s largest and oldest county fairs, according to its...
richlandsource.com
Joyce Ann Fultz
Joyce Ann Fultz, 71, of Marion, Ohio, born March 23, 1951 to the late Lawrence Rodney, and Catherine Isabell Clark-Fultz took leave of her earthly vessel and traveled on to the heavens on August 8, 2022. Joyce was a fun-loving soul, with an ornery streak a mile long!
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
richlandsource.com
Lucinda Wiseman
Lucinda (Cindy) Kay Wiseman, born September 10, 1950, went home to be with the Lord on August 4, 2022. Born to Eileen and Richard Schwan, she was a long time resident of the Lexington Ohio area. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1969. Lucinda loved the Lord. She attended Diamond Hills Cathedral for many years, later in life she went to Community Bible Church with her daughter, where she actively served in the bus ministry. Her most recent church home was at New Liberty Baptist Church.
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
richlandsource.com
Nancy A. Everly
Nancy Ann Everly, 73, Crestline, passed away on August 5, 2022, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus. Nancy was born on September 3, 1948, in Oneida, NY to the late, Harold and Eva (Potye) Best. Nancy married Joseph Everly on October 24, 1987, and he preceded her in death on November 17, 2014.
richlandsource.com
Gold Rush Days coming to the Clear Fork Valley Sept. 4 & 5
BELLVILLE -- The Ohio Buckeye Gold Prospectors are hosting Gold Rush Days Sept. 4 and 5. The annual Labor Day weekend commemoration of the 1853 Ohio Gold Rush is at the organization's Richland County claim between Butler and Bellville.
