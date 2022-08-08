ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Imagine Dragons Live Debut 'Mercury' Songs On Tour Opener: See The Setlist

By Katrina Nattress
 2 days ago
Photo: Hoku Curnan

It's fitting that Imagine Dragons would kick off their North American tour in the place where it all started for them: Utah. As The Salt Lake City Tribune pointed out, singer Dan Reynolds began the night by thanking the people of Utah for helping them get to where they are today .

“This band started over a decade ago right here in Utah,” he said. “You are the reason we are here today, you are the reason we are a band. ... Thank you for giving us a career.”

They then dove into a live debut of the Mercury — Act 2 track "Younger." Throughout the set they also live debuted "Sharks," "I'm Happy," and "Symphony" off the recently released album.

Imagine Dragons have been outspoken about their support for Ukraine and dedicated their hit "Believer" to the country, while Reynolds proudly swung a Ukrainian flag.

The band will continue the North American leg of its Mercury world tour through September. See a full list of tour dates here and check out fan-shot footage and the opener setlist below.

Imagine Dragons Mercury Tour Opener Setlist

Younger (live debut)

Radioactive

Hear Me

It’s Time

Thunder

Walking the Wire

Follow You

I Don’t Know Why

Lonely

Natural

Next to Me (acoustic)

I Bet My Life (acoustic)

Bleeding Out (acoustic)

Three Little Birds (Bob Marley & the Wailers cover)

Enemy

Sharks (live debut)

Whatever It Takes

Demons

On Top of the World

I’m Happy (live debut)

Symphony (live debut)

Bones

Believer

My Life

