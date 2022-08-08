Read full article on original website
Mary Alice, Actress in ‘Fences,’ ‘Sparkle’ and ‘The Matrix Revolutions,’ Dies at 85
Mary Alice, the Tony- and Emmy-winning actress who starred in the original Broadway production of Fences, portrayed the mother of three singing daughters in Sparkle and appeared as The Oracle in The Matrix Revolutions, has died. She was 85. Alice died Wednesday in her Manhattan apartment, an NYPD spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBernard Cribbins, British Children's TV Icon and 'Doctor Who' Star, Dies at 93Jered Barclay, Screen and Stage Veteran, Dies at 91Faye Marlowe, Actress in the Film Noir Classic 'Hangover Square,' Dies at 95 In 1990 films, Alice played Nurse Margaret opposite Robin Williams and Robert De...
Paul Newman has the incredible love story with his second wife Joanne Woodward on display in the new, six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars. The HBO film, directed by Ethan Hawke, takes a close look at the Hollywood legends’ relationship that lasted half a century. “I fell more in love with them as I did it,” Hawke told Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz, per CBS News. “And the more you care about them, the more you want to do the story justice.”
From Emiko Jean and Taylor Jenkins Reid's latest novels to Beth Macy's new work of reporting
Raymond Briggs, the British illustrator, cartoonist, graphic novelist and author best known for “The Snowman,” has died. He was 88. “The Snowman,” a book without words and illustrated with pencil crayons, was created by Briggs in 1978. It was adapted as an animated television film for U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 in 1982, which is played on U.K. television every Christmas. It was nominated for the Academy Award for best animated short film and won a BAFTA TV Award for best children’s program.
All the world's a stage... or so they say. After two years of chaos and uncertainty, the London theatre scene is well and truly back, with a season of unrivalled delights ahead. From starry West End debuts and beloved revivals to classic Shakespeare fare and brilliant, innovative new writing, the plays and shows staged this year (and next) are a treasure trove of talent and rich entertainment.
This interview is part of a series about the 50 greatest fictional deaths of all time. It has been condensed and edited for clarity. Slate: As a reader I remember thinking, Yes, Oscar made it out! And then—goddammit, he heads back. Did you always know you’d kill Oscar off at the end of the book, or did it come to seem inevitable as you wrote?
Watching Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is like stepping through a portal in time—not back to the 1950s, the movie’s setting, but to the 1990s, when sweet-natured, visually resplendent pictures like this were plentiful. In this adaptation of a popular 1958 novel by Paul Gallico, kindhearted London cleaning woman Ada Harris (Lesley Manville), a war widow, falls in love with a client’s swoon-worthy Christian Dior gown and vows to buy one for herself, even though the price is far beyond her means. With some luck, she scrapes the money together and treks to Paris, where she’s at first rebuffed by the master’s right-hand woman (a frosty-chic Isabelle Huppert), only to win over everyone at the house with her forthright warmth.
Earl McGrath can’t be called a household name. Even among music aficionados, he’s a bit of an obscure figure. A close friend of Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun, McGrath ran two subsidiaries of the label: Ertegun gave his pal Clean Records in 1970, then McGrath parlayed a friendship with Mick Jagger into a position at the head of Rolling Stones Records in 1977. McGrath departed Rolling Stones Records in 1980 and left behind the music industry, returning to what he did best—cultivating friendships and facilitating ideas among the elite. Maybe the public at large wouldn’t have recognized McGrath. Still, he along with his wife Camilla Pecci-Blunt—an Italian countess who was a descendent of Pope Leo XIII, the head of the Catholic church at the dawn of the 1900s—were linchpins of high society in New York and Los Angeles, calling everyone from Harrison Ford to Joan Didion lifelong friends.
Bert Fields, the renowned entertainment litigator whose clients included Edward G. Robinson, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Tom Cruise, Warren Beatty, The Beatles and a host of other luminaries, studios and talent agencies, has died. He was 93. Fields died peacefully late Sunday night at his Malibu home, a spokesperson for his law firm, Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger Llp., announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterOlivia Newton-John, Australian Songstress and 'Grease' Star, Dies at 73Lou Barlia, Camera Operator on 'Love Story,' 'Jaws' and 'Steel Magnolias,' Dies at 92David McCullough, Pulitzer-Winning Historian, Dies at 89 “For forty years, we were graced with Bert’s brilliance, decency and...
Based on Sheri Fink's 2013 book Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital, Five Days at Memorial depicts what happened at a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Louisiana in 2005. It plays a little like a documentary in that real footage is interspersed with the fictionalization of the story, and the series follows the aftermath as investigators try to determine how 45 people ended up dying in the hospital.
Whether you’re travelling abroad or planning to enjoy the balmy weather in your garden, you might be hunting for the perfect paperback.There are a plethora of stories newly published in paperback, from popular fiction to love stories and dramas, and a clutch of paperback originals…ThrillersDive into The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (Pan, paperback Aug 18, £8.99), a riveting psychological thriller about a perfect couple who are not all they seem to be. The authors have a great track record with their bestselling page-turners The Wife Between Us and You Are Not Alone.Anyone who hasn’t caught the...
