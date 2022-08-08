Related
In recent years, Old Towne Orange, a neighborhood known for its local businesses, has become an area for up-and-coming restaurants. Two weeks ago, Ojai Burger joined the bustling community plaza at 238 W. Chapman Avenue sharing its blend of American classics and Japanese flavors in a space previously occupied by Buttermilk Chicken.
This summer, a new fast-casual counter-service Mexican street food spot with tortas opened in the Blackland neighborhood. La Plancha debuted on 1701 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite 101 on July 1. La Plancha’s tortas — Mexican sandwiches served on bolillo buns — include the La Tejana layered with...
Emmer & Rye
It’s exciting to find something great in an unexpected location. Like when you find a $10 bill on a busy sidewalk, or when you find out that the fancy French dinner you just had was actually cooked by a small rat hiding under the chef’s hat the whole time. It’s similar to how we felt when we first ate at Emmer & Rye—a fantastic New American restaurant located on Rainey Street, at the bottom of a big apartment complex, right between a mini grocery store and a conga line of some of the busiest bars in Austin. Deploying an in-house fermentation program and freshly-ground heirloom grains across one of the most creative tasting menus in town, Emmer & Rye gives us plenty of reasons to keep braving Rainey Street.
Grilled meatloaf
Steaks, chicken, seafood, kabobs, and vegetables aren't the only things that can be prepared on the grill. Today, I cooked meatloaf on the grill. I prepared the ground beef mixture, then divided it to make smaller loaves so that the meatloaves would cook through.
Ceviche Love
A small part of us is glad that Ceviche Love isn’t closer to central Austin, because if it were we’d probably eat their lime-dressed Sinaloan style ceviche for about 50% of our meals—it’s bright, tart, and packed full of fresh seafood. Another 25% of our meals would probably be spent with their oyster preparados—raw gulf oysters topped with ceviche—and we’d reserve the last quarter eating nuts and fruits to help bring our mouths back to a suitable PH. Instead, we’ll have to save those delicious moments for when we find ourselves out near COTA, because we haven’t successfully made a trip out there without a Ceviche Love pit stop.
Popeyes has garnered quite a reputation for its savory and sweet selection. While the Fried Chicken Sandwich and Wild Berry Beignets will always hold a special place in our hearts, the southern-style fast food joint is dropping four new menu items that just might give the former two a run for their money.
A 24-Year-Old From Louisiana Gained 4M Followers On TikTok By Sharing His Spicy Seafood Boils
Every Southerner could agree that there's nothing better than a flavorful traditional Louisiana seafood boil any time of the year. Those who cook these cuisines take it very seriously, and one TikToker is showing everyone how it's done. Javaris Donnett, better known as chefjayvoo on social media, has 4 million...
There's a fine line between a menu item that feels like a stunt and one that is unexpected and indulgent. A new sandwich from I Heart Mac & Cheese might land the latter category. I Heart Mac & Cheese's Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich is one of two new items hitting its menu that includes that spicy Tennessee classic. The other is a bowl of mac 'n cheese with Nashville hot chicken in the mix.
Cafe Red
This Rainier Valley coffee shop understands that coconut flavors hit just right when it’s warm outside. Enter the Oatnilla, a cold brew creation involving oat milk and organic vanilla—and during the summer, Cafe Red adds chocolate and coconut to this chilly coffee elixir, which makes for a tropical-inspired drink that you'll want to consume at 8am. If you’re reading this in November because you believe that iced coffee is a way of life, they have pumpkin spice and peppermint mocha versions, too.
Sip House
Artificial pistachio flavoring is 10,000 times better than the real thing. Yes, we’re ready to die on this hill. Sip House, a Vietnamese coffee shop that specializes in iced coffee, proves our point with their pistachio cream latte. It’s a stiff glass of hazelnutty phin-dripped brew topped with a salted pistachio- and matcha-spiked cream cheese froth. It sounds like chaos, but it’s nicely balanced with the coffee’s bitterness and tang from the cream cheese. In other words, it's artificial pistachio flavoring for grown-ups.
Ensenada
Ensenada is a bright orange trailer on East MLK dishing out a small menu of ceviches tostadas, shrimp cocktails, and fish tacos, Ensenada style (think Baja California). There are a couple of tables out front, each with a basket of more hot sauce varieties than you can count—bonus points if you can make it through them all. They also sell michelada setups (BYOB) to help cool you down just a little bit over these triple-digit days.
Bird & Tie
Bird & Tie has one focus and one focus only: Nashville-style hot chicken. Deep-fried pieces covered in a cayenne-heavy dry rub or hot oil, it’s the kind of tear-inducing spicy chicken that only a handful of places in London serve. And the dishes you’ll find at this small spot directly opposite Clapham Common are worth breaking a sweat over. Come here for a casual, comfortable pit stop where you can eat messily and worry about wiping your hot oil-covered hands later.
High Treason
High Treason is a moody, skylight-lit wine bar in the Richmond where we go to impress someone who still makes weekly trips to Amoeba Music, and grab an easy dinner without feeling any pressure to change out of sweats. Records are always playing, music-themed trivia nights happen monthly, and there’s a long menu of wine, sake, cocktails, and cider. And when you inevitably get hungry after dissecting one potentially flirty DM from your crush for an hour straight, there’s a Hawaiian menu by Unco Frank’s pop-up. Their crispy mochiko chicken, mini fried cod sandwiches, and fried rice with Portuguese sausage are just what you want to be snacking on while admiring High Treason’s vinyl collection with a glass of riesling in hand.
Schubas Tavern
If you’ve been following any new artists who just started touring, chances are they’ll be showing up at Schuba’s. This Lakeview bar is a common stop up-and-coming artists, so it’s great for discovering new music. The bar serves food, but since it isn’t allowed in the performance space, you’ll want to get there a little earlier if you want to finish your fried chicken sandwich before the show starts.
Looking for a snack this summer? Make sure that it is pickle flavored. The New York Times recently published an article claiming “Pickle Is Summer’s Big Flavor.” The article rounded up several pickle-flavored products that are on shelves now. The Times interviewed Bret Thorn, senior food and...
Miami Bakery
This classic Cuban bakery is in Allapattah. If you don’t know it by name, you probably know it for the huge camel statue gracing the bakery’s signpost. You’ll find a lot of Cuban bakery staples here, as well as a small cafeteria serving hot food and Cuban pizza. The pastelitos are where it’s at—super flakey, delicate crusts with just the right amount of filling, and kept warm all day. There are more unique options too, like pineapple and apple pastelitos. They also have guava menecier, which are like little shortbread flying saucers filled with sticky guava paste, as well as a chicken pastelito that’s shaped like a stogie. It’s mostly a takeout spot, but they do have a covered patio out front with some tables.
Pisces Sushi
If you want sushi and a scene in Manhattan Beach, head to Katsu-Ya or Sugarfish. If you just want great sushi, period, head to Pisces Sushi. This small mom-and-pop restaurant along Highland Ave. doesn’t offer seating, but for excellent takeout sushi at a great price, locals swear by it. You’ll find a tight menu of the usual sushi bar staples here, including neatly wrapped rolls drizzled in just the right amount of sauce. If you want to appreciate the quality fish that makes Pisces a gem, though, get a few pieces of nigiri or sashimi, or their popular chirashi bowl, which comes decorated with fanned-out slices of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, and scallop.
Bar Crudo
Bar Crudo pulls double duty as both a great place to get seafood and a bar ideal for casual dates of all kinds. We usually come here for the oysters and marinated mussels, as well as their incredible smokey seafood chowder that’s full of shrimp, squid, different types of fish, mussels, and bacon. Bar Crudo’s phenomenal seafood Happy Hour (5-6:30pm) also never fails to draw us in with $2 oysters, $5 beers, and $8 wine when we’re not trying to blow out our bank account.
District Wine
District Wine is a downtown wine bar that looks fancy, but is really just a laid-back spot with a great patio for summertime wine drinking. Most people sit under the string lights and murmur things about “bold tannins” and “hints of leather.” But you could also bring a group of friends on your birthday or a date who you want to impress with your knowledge of growing regions. They usually stop pouring wine around 9pm, but on warm nights, locals usually hang out and chat for hours after that.
