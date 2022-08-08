This classic Cuban bakery is in Allapattah. If you don’t know it by name, you probably know it for the huge camel statue gracing the bakery’s signpost. You’ll find a lot of Cuban bakery staples here, as well as a small cafeteria serving hot food and Cuban pizza. The pastelitos are where it’s at—super flakey, delicate crusts with just the right amount of filling, and kept warm all day. There are more unique options too, like pineapple and apple pastelitos. They also have guava menecier, which are like little shortbread flying saucers filled with sticky guava paste, as well as a chicken pastelito that’s shaped like a stogie. It’s mostly a takeout spot, but they do have a covered patio out front with some tables.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO