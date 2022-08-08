ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Scott, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Little Rock, AR
Elections
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Elections
ualrpublicradio.org

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. files for reelection

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott has formally filed to run for reelection. On Monday, he turned in the necessary paperwork to the city clerk's office in City Hall. Scott has served as mayor since 2018 and is seeking a second term. Scott said he has learned that preparation is an important part of the office.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Scott Jr.
ArchDaily

Legal Battle between Marlon Blackwell Architects and HBG Design Ignites the Debate of Architectural Intellectual Property

Following two years of legal disputes, 2020 AIA Gold Medalist Marlon Blackwell and HBG Design have reached a settlement to their infamous Saracen Casino case. The award-winning firm claimed that it was responsible for the design of the Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, however, HBG Design, a Memphis design firm who Blackwell brought into the project as architect-of-record was taking credit for it instead. After performing extensive design work from 2017 to March 2019 then being abruptly fired from the project, MBA sued HBG for "copyright infringement, attribution, tortious interference, breach of contract, and unjust enrichment".
PINE BLUFF, AR
magnoliareporter.com

VA announces virtual claims clinic for August 25

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its next virtual claims clinic on Thursday, August 25. During the upcoming Virtual Claims Clinic, veterans may speak to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office who are ready to assist them with specific questions regarding VA benefits claims. The clinic...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Narratives#Rock City#Politics Local#Election Local
AdWeek

Faith Woodard to Join KTHV in Little Rock as Evening Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Faith Woodard has joined Little Rock, Ark. CBS affiliate KTHV as an evening anchor. Woodard will start this month, and will co-anchor...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Feds continue to investigate Little Rock mail thefts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four Arkansans were arrested last week on federal charges involving mail theft— and this week, the investigation will continue. Federal investigators have looked into the 4 indictments for mail theft and stolen mail keys in Little Rock and could tell us more updates on arrests soon.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy