All 6 bonds passed in Tuesday Little Rock vote
People living in Little Rock made the final trip to the polls on Tuesday for a special election.
KATV
Mayor Frank Scott Jr to improve city's FOIA process; City Attorney Alex Betton to lead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Tuesday, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced that Chief Deputy City Attorney Alex Betton will lead the newly aligned FOIA Division and ordered an overhaul of the City’s procedures regarding public requests for information, as he says his office continues to improve its efforts to promote transparency.
Frank Scott Jr. files candidacy for Mayor, seeking re-election
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is seeking the city’s top office once again.
Little Rock announces changes to FOIA process, creates new division
The City of Little Rock announces actions targeting its FOIA response.
ualrpublicradio.org
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. files for reelection
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott has formally filed to run for reelection. On Monday, he turned in the necessary paperwork to the city clerk's office in City Hall. Scott has served as mayor since 2018 and is seeking a second term. Scott said he has learned that preparation is an important part of the office.
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
A federal lawsuit filed in Little Rock is looking to use laws originally targeting organized crime to go after medical marijuana suppliers In Arkansas.
Inspection Report turned over to managers of Big Country Chateau
The clock is ticking for managers at a troubled Little Rock apartment complex.
North Little Rock sales tax vote passes, extending into 2027
North Little Rock voters are saying yes to extending the ½ percent sales tax. The vote passed by nearly 80 percent.
ABA Journal
Lawyer pleads guilty in scheme to defraud program intended to benefit farmers subjected to discrimination
A lawyer in Little Rock, Arkansas, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud Thursday for his involvement in a scheme to file false claims of discrimination in a program intended to benefit farmers. Everett Martindale, 75, admitted that he failed to investigate claims submitted in two programs created to...
ArchDaily
Legal Battle between Marlon Blackwell Architects and HBG Design Ignites the Debate of Architectural Intellectual Property
Following two years of legal disputes, 2020 AIA Gold Medalist Marlon Blackwell and HBG Design have reached a settlement to their infamous Saracen Casino case. The award-winning firm claimed that it was responsible for the design of the Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, however, HBG Design, a Memphis design firm who Blackwell brought into the project as architect-of-record was taking credit for it instead. After performing extensive design work from 2017 to March 2019 then being abruptly fired from the project, MBA sued HBG for "copyright infringement, attribution, tortious interference, breach of contract, and unjust enrichment".
magnoliareporter.com
VA announces virtual claims clinic for August 25
The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its next virtual claims clinic on Thursday, August 25. During the upcoming Virtual Claims Clinic, veterans may speak to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office who are ready to assist them with specific questions regarding VA benefits claims. The clinic...
Little Rock community surprised by fish graveyard
A normally beautiful lake in Little Rock has turned into a fish graveyard. Neighbors around Lake Foreman have been smelling the hundreds of fish lining where there was once water.
Pine Bluff officer arrested for insurance fraud
A Pine Bluff officer was arrested Monday after police say she was accused of insurance fraud and filing a false police report.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
(Little Rock, KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of July 31 - August 6 :. 1. BOLO Alert: 2 wanted by sheriff's office for incident at Park Plaza Mall. Update 7:30 p.m.: Two suspects wanted by the Pulaski County...
Faith Woodard to Join KTHV in Little Rock as Evening Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Faith Woodard has joined Little Rock, Ark. CBS affiliate KTHV as an evening anchor. Woodard will start this month, and will co-anchor...
Feds continue to investigate Little Rock mail thefts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four Arkansans were arrested last week on federal charges involving mail theft— and this week, the investigation will continue. Federal investigators have looked into the 4 indictments for mail theft and stolen mail keys in Little Rock and could tell us more updates on arrests soon.
First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with KARK to Clear the Shelters
Animals in shelters all over the Natural State are in need of would-be forever homes.
KATV
North Little Rock Electric pays Entergy Arkansas $350,000 to expand electrical services
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of North Little Rock (NLR) is expanding electrical services along Highway 70, east of the Amazon Distribution Center. Terry Hartwick, Mayor of North Little Rock, said NLR paid Entergy Arkansas, LLC $350,000 in late July for permission to sell electric services in Tulip Farm Lots 2, 3, and 4 located in Ward 2.
Family not giving up on Pine Bluff cold case
A family is desperate for answers in an almost seven years old cold case.
Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announces school supply giveaway tour
The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is giving back to the youth before the school year begins with a back-to-school statewide supply tour.
