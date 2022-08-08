Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Tickets Now On Sale for Multiple Greenwich Wine + Food Celebrations
Greenwich Wine + Food on Wednesday confirmed musical talent, chef participation and additional events that will be part of its 10-year anniversary celebration taking place this October. Tickets are now on sale, featuring completely re-imagined events and festivities that recreate the most memorable experiences from the past decade. Beneficiaries include...
Greenwich YMCA to Host Free Teen Night on Aug 12
On Friday, August 12, 2022, the Greenwich YMCA will host a free teen night for middle school and high school students in collaboration with several community partners. This event is the third in a series of events motivated by the community’s commitment to create opportunities for positive engagement for Greenwich middle and high school students. Approximately 75 youth attended previous events hosted by Arch Street Teen Center and Greenwich United Way. The YMCA anticipates up to 100 youth participants on Friday.
Jenna Mazzilli Named Interim Assist Principal at New Lebanon School, Effective Immediately
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced on Tuesday the appointment of Jenna Mazzilli as interim assistant principal at New Lebanon School, effective immediately. Ms. Mazzilli replaces Ms. Lindsey Eisenstein, who was named acting principal of New Lebanon until Principal Alexandra Michaelson returns from her leave of absence. New...
Erin Montague Appointed Interim Assistant Principal at Western Middle School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones on Tuesday announced the appointment of Erin Montague as interim assistant principal at Western Middle School, effective August 12. Montague replaces Kerry Gavin, who was appointed the interim principal at Cos Cob School last month. Western is Greenwich Schools’ sole magnet middle school,...
Greenwich Police Officer Robert Smurlo Retires after 20 Years of Service
Officer Robert Smurlo has retired from the Greenwich Police Dept after 20 years of service to the town. Prior to joining the Greenwich Police Dept, Officer Smurlo worked in Traffic Engineering for the Town of Greenwich Dept of Public Works and received an associate degree in Criminal Justice. In July...
TALKING TRANSPORTATION: Visiting Connecticut’s Rail Museums this Summer
If you’re looking for family fun this summer, consider visiting one of Connecticut’s many living museums celebrating our state’s rail heritage. And remember… kids are free at CT museums this summer!. The Shore Line Trolley Museum in East Haven (www.shorelinetrolley.com) was founded in 1945 and now...
LETTER: America’s Crime Wave Has Found Its Way to Greenwich
America’s crime wave is coming to a town near you and, in the last several weeks, it has found its way to Greenwich. Strong-arm robberies, vehicle break-ins, various street crimes and homeless panhandling are becoming commonplace. Crime has become a sign of the times in our cities and it...
New Assistant Principal Appointed at Parkway School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones on Monday announced the appointment of Matthew Cerruto as assistant principal at Parkway School, effective immediately. Mr. Cerruto replaces Mrs. Cindy Boucard, who departed Greenwich Schools at the end of this past school year for an administrative role in a district closer to her new home.
Preliminary Election Results: Levy Leading Klarides in Republican Primary for US Senator
As of 11:00pm on Tuesday, Republican Registrar of Voters Fred DeCaro announced that Greenwich’s primary election results had been submitted results to the Secretary of State, which were published on the Secretary of the State website as follows. (All results are unofficial). ###. As of 8:40pm, the Secretary of...
Tinted License Plate Leads to Arrest for Identity Theft
On July 27 Greenwich Police in the area of West Putnam Ave and Benedict Place stopped a car with a tinted license plate cover dark enough to obscure the license plate. Investigation revealed that prior to the motor vehicle stop, the arrestee, Savion Sincere Garces, 20, of Pomona, NY, was inside a local business in central Greenwich where he presented a fraudulent New Jersey driver’s license and social security card to one of the employees in an effort to open a store credit card.
Aug 9 Primary Election Hub
Tuesday was a hot, hazy day in Greenwich for the Republican and Democratic primaries. As of 5:15pm, 4,028 people in Greenwich had voted in the state and federal primaries. There are 23,756 eligible voters, which reflects a turnout of 16.96%. Along party lines, of Democrats, the total votes were 1,678...
Report of Unresponsive Driver in Back Country Leads to DUI and Drug Charge
Greenwich Police and GEMS responded on July 31 to John Street in back country on a report of an unresponsive driver in a vehicle around 7:00am. Police say that GEMS determined there was no medical emergency. Investigation revealed that the driver, John Gavilanes had been driving his vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and that he had open alcoholic beverages in the vehicle and a BAC over the legal limit.
