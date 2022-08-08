Greenwich Police and GEMS responded on July 31 to John Street in back country on a report of an unresponsive driver in a vehicle around 7:00am. Police say that GEMS determined there was no medical emergency. Investigation revealed that the driver, John Gavilanes had been driving his vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and that he had open alcoholic beverages in the vehicle and a BAC over the legal limit.

