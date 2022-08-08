'The One That Got Away' Stars Build Luxurious Hamptons Love Nest — See The Photos Of Their House Flipping Dream

Lexi Stout

Prime Video's The One That Got Away stars Jeff Perla and Alex Van Gurp are going strong after the experimental dating series' heartwarming season finale — and the two have been keeping busy!

In an exclusive interview with OK! , Perla and Van Gurp reveal they've been secretly building their own home in the Hamptons throughout the year that they had to keep their relationship under wraps as they waited for the show to air.

Not only are the happy couple building their first house together in the affluent New York community , but they share it's been important to them that they do a majority of the work themselves rather than hiring contractors for every little task.

Perla, who is busy at work painting one of the home's doors during the interview, reveals he and Van Gurp have been spending their weekends in the Hamptons planning, painting and everything in between.

"We both have different specialties," Perla tells OK!. "I've been very hands on ... I painted the whole house myself. The ceilings, the walls, now I'm doing the door. And Alex is not allowed to touch a paintbrush," he jokes.

"No, I'm more of the budget and the money and the contractors. And I schedule people. I know when everything is getting done," Van Gurp chimes in. "We're [both] kind of everything. We don't really have a contractor. We're kind of doing this all on our own."

The sprawling Hamptons estate is roughly 2,000 square feet and boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Zillow estimates the home and property is now worth a whopping $1.8 million.

Perla and Van Gurp also have big plans for the backyard and already had an in-ground pool built — perfect for hosting summer get-togethers! Although their shared experiences while working on the home from the ground up has been great for their growing relationship, Perla teases their construction journey hasn't exactly been glamorous.

Perla notes that while many of their friends have been partying in the city, going out to the Hamptons and visiting Fire Island, he and Van Gurp have been roughing it on the weekends as they work on the new property.

"Literally, we haven't had like, a working bathroom for so long," Perla tells OK! . "We had to get a gym membership at the YMCA so we could both shower." He comically adds, "Alex just got to the point where he walked into the YMCA barefoot with a towel around him. I'm like 'you should pretend that you're about to work out! Don't make it look like you're literally using them for the shower.'"

The couple hope to have their home finished enough to live in by mid-September, but the experience has fueled their dreams to buy and renovate more houses in the future. They even hope to purchase their next project by Christmas.

"We're hoping that we could get to a point... that we could just build homes and be builders," Perla shares.

"This one kind of started out as one to live in," Van Gurp adds. "But I think we've really seen the potential of what we can do if we keep building more from the skills we've learned with this one."