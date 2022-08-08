ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heritage Cannabis Expands Entry to the U.S. Cannabis Market in West Virginia Through Relationship with Harvest Care Medical

By Tyler Barker
 2 days ago
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is pleased to announce a relationship with Harvest Care Medical, LLC, a leading grower, processor, and provider of top-quality medical cannabis products in the state of West Virginia, with ten dispensary licenses of which two are currently in operation.

Harvest Care was granted one of ten cultivation licenses last year and will contribute the use of the license to the relationship, allowing Heritage to produce branded products to be offered to medical cannabis consumers in West Virginia.

Similar to Heritage’s relationship in Missouri, under the agreement Heritage will supply production equipment to Harvest Care as well as provide training and supervision of staff on the proprietary methods of extraction and manufacturing of Heritage developed and branded products. The relationship will provide favourable shelf allocation for Heritage’s branded products in Harvest Care’s West Virginia dispensaries. The production equipment is currently being installed at Harvest Care’s facility and is expected to be operational by September.

West Virginia’s Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law in 2017 and the state saw its first legalized medical sales in the fall of 2021. Total sales in West Virginia are expected to grow to USD $40 million by 20251.

“We are very pleased to have inked this deal with Harvest Care, one of the established leaders in the state of West Virginia and the right partner for Heritage to expand in the U.S. in an asset light, capital efficient way,” said David Schwede, CEO of Heritage. “We continue to grow our revenue channels and diversify Heritage to extend beyond a market that has been dampened by this challenging regulatory environment that has seen far reaching impacts on cash flow in the space. We believe that in an early-stage, lower competition market like West Virginia, we can successfully bring Heritage’s branded offerings to this growing market and see vast upside potential in our expansion strategy and its positive impact on profitability.”

stanley fleming
1d ago

west Virginia will never. The state of west Virginia is to much of its own gold digger, richer for the state not for the people if the case it would have been recreational long time ago and our roads would have been and jobs been created that what I think

