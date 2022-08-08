ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

MMA Fighting

Tony Ferguson working at Jackson Wink MMA camp as he continues search for new team

Tony Ferguson promised changes were coming after his knockout loss to Michael Chandler in May, and his latest move has brought him to one of the top MMA teams. The one-time UFC interim lightweight champion just recently started working out at Jackson Wink MMA Academy, the Albuquerque, N.M.-based gym that counts fighters like Holly Holm, Aaron Pico and Michelle Waterson among its ranks.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
MMA Fighting

Aljamain Sterling responds to T.J. Dillashaw: ‘The guy’s still cheating, he’s still finding ways to cheat’

Aljamain Sterling isn’t buying that T.J. Dillashaw is on the straight and narrow. In October, Sterling puts his bantamweight title on the line against Dillashaw in the co-main event of UFC 280 — and though the bout is still over two months away, the trash talk has already started between the two competitors. After the fight was announced, Dillashaw came out and told MMA Fighting that Sterling “is not a dangerous fighter” and that Sterling mostly tries to make fights “a snoozefest.” On Wednesday, Sterling responded to Dillashaw’s comments, saying that he’s compensating for his own insecurities.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Taila Santos opts against surgery after UFC 275 loss to Valentina Shevchenko

UFC flyweight contender Taila Santos will not go under the knife after all, her manager Tiago Okamura told MMA Fighting. Santos fractured her orbital bone under the right eye after clashing heads with UFC queen Valentina Shevchenko in the third round of their title bout at UFC 275 in Singapore back in June, and was advised by doctors in Singapore to undergo surgery before returning to Brazil.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Dominick Cruz explains why he reps himself in most UFC fight negotiations: ‘What is the manager actually doing?’

Dominick Cruz is about as much of a straight shooter as one gets in MMA. If you ask him a question, he’s going to give you an answer — often whether you like it or not. That’s why Cruz was a little confused when he heard Marlon Vera’s pre-fight chatter ahead of their main event this Saturday at UFC San Diego. Earlier this year, Vera lambasted Cruz for allegedly ducking fights with him because of his ranking. Cruz pushed back on the narrative at the time, explaining that if he did ever turn Vera down in the past, it was probably only because the date didn’t work out for him. But Vera has largely kept that same energy since the matchup was booked, and Cruz isn’t sure why “Chito” is so upset.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Free agent Cris Cyborg finalizing contract for boxing debut, has had no talks with PFL

Cris “Cyborg” Justino looks to be departing the cage for the ring in her next venture. In 2022, the Curitiba, Brazil native proudly wears her label of “grand slam” MMA champion, having won titles in every major organization she’s fought for. While notorious for her MMA career, Cyborg has also sought out challenges in other variations of combat sports such as grappling and Muay Thai, most recently in the early 2010s.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

DWCS Season 6: Week 3 Results

MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the third week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up and coming fighters will compete in front of UFC president Dana White, along with matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, with the hopes of walking away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bo Nickal set for UFC debut

Penn State alum and All-American wrestler Bo Nickal has made weight for his UFC debut. He makes his debut with the major promotion on promoter Dana White’s Contender Series. This comes after going 2-0 as an amateur fighter, with both wins coming by way of finish and winning his pro debut via TKO in 33 seconds. He was on the big stage in his pro debut with current BMF champion Jorge Masvidal’s iKon fight promotion. He was unfazed and made quick work of his opponent and the UFC noticed. Nickal is now considered a “super prospect” by media outlets including MMA...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC San Diego predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Vera vs. Cruz

Bantamweight contention is on the line in San Diego, Calif., this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) when Marlon Vera puts his three-fight win streak on the line against division legend, Dominick Cruz, inside Pechanga Arena. The co-feature sees fast-rising Featherweight, David Onama, take on fellow brawling enthusiast, Nate Landwehr, while Devin Clark attempts to shut down Contender Series graduate, Azamat Murzakanov, at 205 pounds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MMA Fighting

FvW: Michael Chandler on Dustin Poirier fight; Kayla Harrison on PFL pay and level of competition

On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler and two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison join the show. Chandler will discuss the rumored fight against Dustin Poirier and why he believes now is the perfect time to make that matchup. He also details his recent run in with Poirier and whether the altercation has somehow turned this rivalry more personal for him.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jamahal Hill pushes for immediate title shot against Jiri Prochazka: ‘He jumped [the line] and got the belt … why not jump me?’

Fresh off a knockout win over Thiago Santos in the UFC Vegas 59 main event, Jamahal Hill isn’t giving up hope that his next fight could be a title shot. As much as that might seem like wishful thinking with UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka welcoming an immediate rematch against Glover Teixeira in his first title defense, Hill hasn’t seen any contracts signed or announcements made on that matchup.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Cesar Gracie says Nick Diaz ‘had to pretty much take’ fight with Robbie Lawler at UFC 266

Nick Diaz’s return to the cage last year, did not come under the best of circumstances. Last September, Diaz returned to action after a six-year layoff to rematch Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. It didn’t go well for him. Diaz looked noticeably older and slower in the fight, and Lawler battered him en route to a third-round stoppage. Afterwards, Diaz said he had “a lot of stress” heading into the fight and “knew I had it coming,” and apparently there was a reason for that: he wasn’t in the best shape to fight, at least not according to his coach Cesar Gracie.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Sam Alvey angles for Jake Paul fight after UFC release, reveals past sparring run-in: ‘He was a douche’

Sam Alvey’s time in the UFC may have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean the 36-year-old is hanging up his gloves for good. Following his loss at UFC Vegas 59 and subsequent UFC release, Alvey appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The MMA Hour to give an update on his career and future plans. Speaking through a broken jaw, Alvey made it clear that he intends to keep competing for the foreseeable future — and there’s one opponent in particular that piques his interest.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Marlon Vera: ‘Fat’ Petr Yan was too busy eating pizza to fight me

The way Chito Vera remembers it, the UFC called him to fight in Boston on Aug. 13 against ex-bantamweight champion Petr Yan. Hearing that name, Vera said he immediately agreed. But then there were some unpleasant complications. “Petr Yan, that fat c***, declined the fight because he was eating pizza...
BOSTON, MA

