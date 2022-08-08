Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Tony Ferguson working at Jackson Wink MMA camp as he continues search for new team
Tony Ferguson promised changes were coming after his knockout loss to Michael Chandler in May, and his latest move has brought him to one of the top MMA teams. The one-time UFC interim lightweight champion just recently started working out at Jackson Wink MMA Academy, the Albuquerque, N.M.-based gym that counts fighters like Holly Holm, Aaron Pico and Michelle Waterson among its ranks.
MMA Fighting
Aljamain Sterling responds to T.J. Dillashaw: ‘The guy’s still cheating, he’s still finding ways to cheat’
Aljamain Sterling isn’t buying that T.J. Dillashaw is on the straight and narrow. In October, Sterling puts his bantamweight title on the line against Dillashaw in the co-main event of UFC 280 — and though the bout is still over two months away, the trash talk has already started between the two competitors. After the fight was announced, Dillashaw came out and told MMA Fighting that Sterling “is not a dangerous fighter” and that Sterling mostly tries to make fights “a snoozefest.” On Wednesday, Sterling responded to Dillashaw’s comments, saying that he’s compensating for his own insecurities.
MMA Fighting
Taila Santos opts against surgery after UFC 275 loss to Valentina Shevchenko
UFC flyweight contender Taila Santos will not go under the knife after all, her manager Tiago Okamura told MMA Fighting. Santos fractured her orbital bone under the right eye after clashing heads with UFC queen Valentina Shevchenko in the third round of their title bout at UFC 275 in Singapore back in June, and was advised by doctors in Singapore to undergo surgery before returning to Brazil.
MMA Fighting
Dominick Cruz explains why he reps himself in most UFC fight negotiations: ‘What is the manager actually doing?’
Dominick Cruz is about as much of a straight shooter as one gets in MMA. If you ask him a question, he’s going to give you an answer — often whether you like it or not. That’s why Cruz was a little confused when he heard Marlon Vera’s pre-fight chatter ahead of their main event this Saturday at UFC San Diego. Earlier this year, Vera lambasted Cruz for allegedly ducking fights with him because of his ranking. Cruz pushed back on the narrative at the time, explaining that if he did ever turn Vera down in the past, it was probably only because the date didn’t work out for him. But Vera has largely kept that same energy since the matchup was booked, and Cruz isn’t sure why “Chito” is so upset.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Free agent Cris Cyborg finalizing contract for boxing debut, has had no talks with PFL
Cris “Cyborg” Justino looks to be departing the cage for the ring in her next venture. In 2022, the Curitiba, Brazil native proudly wears her label of “grand slam” MMA champion, having won titles in every major organization she’s fought for. While notorious for her MMA career, Cyborg has also sought out challenges in other variations of combat sports such as grappling and Muay Thai, most recently in the early 2010s.
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6: Week 3 Results
MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the third week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up and coming fighters will compete in front of UFC president Dana White, along with matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, with the hopes of walking away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
Bo Nickal set for UFC debut
Penn State alum and All-American wrestler Bo Nickal has made weight for his UFC debut. He makes his debut with the major promotion on promoter Dana White’s Contender Series. This comes after going 2-0 as an amateur fighter, with both wins coming by way of finish and winning his pro debut via TKO in 33 seconds. He was on the big stage in his pro debut with current BMF champion Jorge Masvidal’s iKon fight promotion. He was unfazed and made quick work of his opponent and the UFC noticed. Nickal is now considered a “super prospect” by media outlets including MMA...
MMA Fighting
Texas judge responds to Joe Rogan, UFC 277 commentary team with explainer on score for Don’Tale Mayes
In a video described as a “clap back” to UFC 277 commentators Joe Rogan, Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier, Texas MMA judge Seth Fuller explained the reasoning behind his score for Don’Tale Mayes and the fallout he received from being in the minority on a split decision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
Rose Namajunas not ruling out move up to 125 pounds next, potential Valentina Shevchenko fight
At the moment, Rose Namajunas isn’t thinking about fighting. But she has been pondering making some additions to her already vast skill set — and possibly her physical frame. Namajunas most recently competed at UFC 274 in May when she dropped a split decision to Carla Esparza and...
Cris Cyborg announces professional boxing debut to take place Sept. 25 in Brazil
A legend of MMA is making the switch to the boxing ring. On Wednesday, current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg announced on that she will make her professional boxing debut on Sept. 25. The fight will take place in Curitiba, Brazil against Simone Silva, a former Brazilian Nation Boxing Champion...
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Vera vs. Cruz
Bantamweight contention is on the line in San Diego, Calif., this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) when Marlon Vera puts his three-fight win streak on the line against division legend, Dominick Cruz, inside Pechanga Arena. The co-feature sees fast-rising Featherweight, David Onama, take on fellow brawling enthusiast, Nate Landwehr, while Devin Clark attempts to shut down Contender Series graduate, Azamat Murzakanov, at 205 pounds.
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg will face Simone Silva in professional boxing debut next month
Cris Cyborg will finally get the chance to realize a lifelong dream when she competes in professional boxing for the first time in September. The reigning Bellator featherweight champion announced the news on The MMA Hour on Wednesday. Cyborg will face off with Simone Silva in the main event of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Anthony Smith, Cris Cyborg, Juliana Miller and Sam Alvey
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: It’s parlay time as we go over picks for UFC San Diego. 1:30...
MMA Fighting
UFC announces new broadcast deals for Brazil; UFC 283 set for Jan. 21 in Rio de Janeiro
The UFC has secured a new home in Brazil after reaching a deal with Band TV and revealing it will launch its own UFC Fight Pass streaming service in the country starting January 2023, the company announced Monday. MMA Fighting first reported UFC’s negotiations with Band and its plans to...
MMA Fighting
FvW: Michael Chandler on Dustin Poirier fight; Kayla Harrison on PFL pay and level of competition
On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler and two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison join the show. Chandler will discuss the rumored fight against Dustin Poirier and why he believes now is the perfect time to make that matchup. He also details his recent run in with Poirier and whether the altercation has somehow turned this rivalry more personal for him.
MMA Fighting
Jamahal Hill pushes for immediate title shot against Jiri Prochazka: ‘He jumped [the line] and got the belt … why not jump me?’
Fresh off a knockout win over Thiago Santos in the UFC Vegas 59 main event, Jamahal Hill isn’t giving up hope that his next fight could be a title shot. As much as that might seem like wishful thinking with UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka welcoming an immediate rematch against Glover Teixeira in his first title defense, Hill hasn’t seen any contracts signed or announcements made on that matchup.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Cesar Gracie says Nick Diaz ‘had to pretty much take’ fight with Robbie Lawler at UFC 266
Nick Diaz’s return to the cage last year, did not come under the best of circumstances. Last September, Diaz returned to action after a six-year layoff to rematch Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. It didn’t go well for him. Diaz looked noticeably older and slower in the fight, and Lawler battered him en route to a third-round stoppage. Afterwards, Diaz said he had “a lot of stress” heading into the fight and “knew I had it coming,” and apparently there was a reason for that: he wasn’t in the best shape to fight, at least not according to his coach Cesar Gracie.
MMA Fighting
Sam Alvey angles for Jake Paul fight after UFC release, reveals past sparring run-in: ‘He was a douche’
Sam Alvey’s time in the UFC may have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean the 36-year-old is hanging up his gloves for good. Following his loss at UFC Vegas 59 and subsequent UFC release, Alvey appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The MMA Hour to give an update on his career and future plans. Speaking through a broken jaw, Alvey made it clear that he intends to keep competing for the foreseeable future — and there’s one opponent in particular that piques his interest.
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 3 results: Bo Nickal smokes opponent, not yet awarded contract
Three-time NCAA Division I champ Bo Nickal steamrolled his second professional MMA opponent, Zachary Borrego, in 62 seconds in the DWCS Season 6, Week 3 headliner. But he’ll need one more win to earn a UFC contract. Nickal, a wrestling champ at Penn State, was not among three fighters...
MMA Fighting
Marlon Vera: ‘Fat’ Petr Yan was too busy eating pizza to fight me
The way Chito Vera remembers it, the UFC called him to fight in Boston on Aug. 13 against ex-bantamweight champion Petr Yan. Hearing that name, Vera said he immediately agreed. But then there were some unpleasant complications. “Petr Yan, that fat c***, declined the fight because he was eating pizza...
Comments / 0