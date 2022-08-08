ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County Times

Student-athletes spruce up Belgreen

Belgreen High School held its second annual Bulldog Serve day Aug. 4. “We had 91 student athletes show up on one of their last days of summer to volunteer,” explained Belgreen High School principal Megean Berryman. “It was a huge success.”. Berryman said the students helped get the...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL

