Chrissy Teigen Hits Back At Trolls Who Claim She Looks Unrecognizable In Latest Photo — See The Pic

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Chrissy Teigen is once again being targeted by social media trolls. On Sunday, August 7, the pregnant model shared a sweet photo of herself and son Miles , 4 , clad in life jackets aboard a boat, but haters took to the comments section to take aim at her appearance.

"Something is soooo different about her," one fan wrote. "Still beautiful but so different." Echoed another, "Is that really you?"

As usual, the cookbook author hit back at the negativity , writing, "You guys are somethin." She also replied to another person who made a note about her smile, to which she responded, "I've had these teeth for like 10 years."

Others came to defense, insisting that she was simply sporting some makeup. "What's funny is I usually do full glam or nothing at all and this time I took 10 mins to do it myself and I never am again lol," she quipped back.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner, 36, is currently expecting another child with hubby John Legend , 43. They made the announcement via a social media post in which she put her growing belly on display and gave details on the IVF process.

WOULD CHRISSY TEIGEN APPEAR ON ANY 'REAL HOUSEWIVES' FRANCHISES? FIND OUT!

The pregnancy news comes two years after the parents-of-two lost their third child, Jack , 43, in the third trimester.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," she shared in her latest pregnancy reveal. "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still."

"I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing," continued the star. "Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Legend and Teigen also have daughter Luna , 6 .

Comments / 10

Kathy Moya
2d ago

ALL CAN STILL SAY ABOUT THIS TROLLING MEAN GURL IS 🤮🤮🤮 PREGNANCY doesn't CHANGE THAT FACT💩💩👀👀👁👁🙄🙄 🤐🤐

7
