Kim K. & Pete Knew Their Romance Was Doomed From The Start

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson knew their bond was made to break. News that the couple of nine months called it quits broke last week, however, sources close to the exes say they knew their relationship was doomed from the start.

“Pete knew it wasn’t going to work. He’d been saying it for a while, and Kim knew it too," an insider explained. “The distance was a big thing, and next month Pete starts shooting his new show in NYC and he’s going to be busy with that.”

Added the source, “They’re both bummed it didn’t work out."

The former power couple's romance had been strained by distance , as the Saturday Night Live alum is filming the movie Wizards! in Australia while the SKIMS founder resides with her kiddos in the United States.

As OK! previously reported , despite Davidson seeming head over heels in love, his family was not into his relationship with the reality star.

A source close to the family spilled his mother, Amy Waters Davidson , and the rest of his family had been "celebrating" the end of the relationship. The King of Staten Island star's mom and sister both "really hated Kim," with the matriarch really putting "her foot down" when it came to their whirlwind romance.

Though news broke on Friday, August 5, that Kardashian and Davidson had thrown in the towel on their relationship, it was later revealed that they actually called it quits weeks prior.

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other," a source said of their decision to end things. "But [they] found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum flew to visit Davidson Down Under earlier this summer while shooting the upcoming film, and Hulu cameras were reportedly rolling for their (somewhat) final romantic rendezvous.

"Kim's trip to Australia was filmed in mid June and didn't get the content they needed," an insider said. "Another filmed trip followed and was assumed to reignite their feelings and get some sexy moments between the two but it was obvious to everyone there's only tension between the two. Pete was annoyed by Kim's attempts at flirting and kept trying to get more space."

Page Six was the first to report Kardashian and Davidson's doubt in their relationship.