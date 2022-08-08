Read full article on original website
therinklive.com
Brett Barta discusses Andover's state title, his scouting reports on two SCSU recruits, Raboin's fishing
Brett Barta has been an assistant boys hockey coach since 2012 for Andover High School. Last season, the Huskies won the Class AA state title, something he was not able to accomplish despite two championship game appearances when he was a player for Moorhead High School. Barta is a middle school teacher in Andover and he discusses his career as a coach, player and teacher. He also gives scouting reports on SCSU recruits Gavyn Thoreson and Leo Gruba, talks about his relationship with Andover head coach Mark Manney, his long friendship with Moorhead head coach (and former SCSU player) Jon Ammerman.
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-9-22 - clipped version
The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
therinklive.com
Hill-Murray forward Ben Miller commits to Northeastern
WOODBURY, Minn. — With Aug. 1 as the first day that rising juniors could receive Division I offers and begin to make their commitments, high school hockey players have been busy announcing their college picks. Hill-Murray forward Ben Miller was one of many who announced their commitment to play...
Former Minnesota Olympic runner accused of driving drunk in Eden Prairie crash
A Minnesota running great is suspected of driving drunk after he was involved in a crash in Eden Prairie on Monday. Garry Bjorklund, 71, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was reportedly three times the legal limit when police tested his blood alcohol level, according to a search warrant affidavit. Bjorklund was...
2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Is Where?
With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes. One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.
The uncertain future of Minneapolis's Hiawatha Golf Course
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Park Board met last week with one item on the agenda: re-vamping and reducing Hiawatha Golf Course -- which is proving to be an interesting and controversial concept.Becka Thompson is seven months into her term on the board, and Hiawatha is a contentious issue.There are plans to remove the 18-hole course through allowing flooding, and then bring it back as a nine-hole course with a new design on the rest of it."The idea is that there would be more space for programming, more green space would be what people are advocating for," Thompson said.This course has...
Walz Reveals 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener Location, But He May Not Be Governor
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is already making his plans for fishing opener 2023 with the announcement of the location of the yearly Governor’s Fishing Opener, which is assuming of course that he's still the Governor. 2023 will mark the 75th year of the annual event designed to bring attention...
fox9.com
PJ Fleck: Gophers QB Tanner Morgan ‘knows the expectations’ for 2022 season
MINNEAPOLIS - Tanner Morgan hit Chris Autman-Bell on a slant. Then, it was Michael Brown-Stephens on the same pattern. He found Dylan Wright for a contested catch over the middle, then hit him on a deep out just in time for Wright to get one foot inbounds. Morgan hit tight...
rejournals.com
Minneapolis’ Kraus-Anderson hires director of marketing
Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson has hired Jenna Mead as director of marketing, referendum and project planning. Mead previously was the director of partnerships for Golden Valley-based Captivate Media + Consulting, where she managed strategic communications, video production and graphic design for school districts across the Midwest and nationally. She also was a multimedia television journalist for KAAL-TV, the ABC affiliate in Rochester, Minnesota.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
ccxmedia.org
Osseo School District Grapples with Teacher Shortage
Students will head back to the classroom in a few weeks. Within that short amount of time, Minnesota’s fifth-largest school district will try to actively recruit teachers. “I would imagine as we fill some of those positions, there will be other ones that open up, and we’ll keep needing to fill them,” said Kelly Wilson, Education Minnesota Osseo President.
redlakenationnews.com
Biggest name in Minnesota barbecue, Famous Dave's, is bought by Canadian firm for $200M
Minnesota's most famous barbecue chain is going Canadian. Montreal-based MTY Food Group Inc. is buying the company that owns the Famous Dave's barbecue chain in a $200 million deal announced Tuesday. BBQ Holdings Chief Executive Jeff Crivello said the Minnetonka corporate office and its 75 employees will remain and he...
idesignarch.com
Lake House on a Peninsula Overlooking Wayzata Bay
Located on a prominent shoreline on Cedar Point in Wayzata, Minnesota on Lake Minnetonka, this classic shingle-style home makes an ideal summer getaway. Designed by Swan Architecture, every measure was taken to optimize the view of the lake, sun exposure, and circulation between indoor and outdoor spaces. The lakeside home...
hot967.fm
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
knsiradio.com
Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary
(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
ourquadcities.com
Delta to end QC service to Twin Cities
Delta Airlines is ending service between Moline and Minneapolis-St. Paul, effective Oct 5, 2022. The Atlanta-based carrier will be ending five of its regional routes in the coming weeks, the latest cities to see service cuts as the industry copes with an ongoing pilot shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pilot shortage that was already becoming a problem, according to MSN.
fox9.com
Counselor accused of shooting arrows at kids at Minnesota day camp
(FOX 9) - A counselor at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota, is charged with child endangerment after witnesses say they saw her shooting arrows at children campers. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, is charged via summons with one count of endangerment to a child that could cause harm or death, a gross misdemeanor, for her alleged role in an archery incident.
minnesotamonthly.com
New Restaurant Review: Wood + Paddle Is Truly Minnesotan
The best hotel restaurants tell visitors something about their city: Manny’s is the ultimate in Midwest meat; the St. Paul Grill is old-world elegance. And Wood + Paddle is aiming for a true taste of Minnesota on the ground level of the Royal Sonesta (the former Radisson Blu). Take...
redlakenationnews.com
Twin Cities man facing felony charges for voting twice in 2020 election
When a Minnetonka man was confronted by a detective about casting an absentee ballot and voting in-person in the November 2020 general election, he said "sorry about that." But now the dual voter, Alexander Leonard Peck, 30, faces two felony counts of unlawful voting and registering in more than one precinct, according to charges recently filed in Hennepin County District Court. Peck is accused of voting absentee under a Minneapolis address in late September, and again Nov. 3 at an Edina polling location.
