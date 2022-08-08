MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Park Board met last week with one item on the agenda: re-vamping and reducing Hiawatha Golf Course -- which is proving to be an interesting and controversial concept.Becka Thompson is seven months into her term on the board, and Hiawatha is a contentious issue.There are plans to remove the 18-hole course through allowing flooding, and then bring it back as a nine-hole course with a new design on the rest of it."The idea is that there would be more space for programming, more green space would be what people are advocating for," Thompson said.This course has...

