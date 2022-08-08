ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Extends Streak of Being Voted No. 1 at Some Point of Every Season Since 2008

By Christopher Walsh
The Crimson Tide secured 54 of 65 first-place votes in the annual preseason coaches' poll and as expected will enter season at No. 1.

The USA Today/AFCA football coaches poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

Alabama has been ranked No. 1 at some point of every season since 2008.

Per the coaches, the Crimson Tide will face four ranked opponents during the regular season: No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 18 Texas (which got a first-place vote), No. 23 Arkansas and No. 24 Ole Miss.

Tennessee, LSU, Auburn Mississippi State and Utah State also received votes.

Alabama opens the season by hosting Utah State at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 3.

Rank, School, Record, Votes (first place)

1 Alabama 0-0 1634 (54)

2 Ohio State 0-0 1564 (5)

3 Georgia 0-0 1542 (6)

4 Clemson 0-0 1356

5 Notre Dame 0-0 1284

6 Michigan 0-0 1232

7 Texas A&M 0-0 1219

8 Utah 0-0 1134

9 Oklahoma 0-0 1027

10 Baylor 0-0 891

11 Oklahoma State 0-0 859

12 Oregon 0-0 734

13 NC State 0-0 726

14 Michigan State 0-0 711

15 Southern California 0-0 602

16 Pittsburgh 0-0 450

17 Miami 0-0 433

18 Texas 0-0 383 (1)

19 Wake Forest 0-0 381

20 Wisconsin 0-0 369

21 Kentucky 0-0 353

22 Cincinnati 0-0 339

23 Arkansas 0-0 334

24 Mississippi 0-0 327

25 Houston 0-0 257

Also receiving votes : Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.

The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule

The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019." Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew...
AL.com

No ‘knuckleheads’ in Alabama locker room, Will Anderson says

The Alabama preseason camp of 2021 came with legitimate questions about leadership. A power vacuum opened after losing such a veteran-stocked group that powered a national title run. The next few months validated those concerns as the Crimson Tide struggled to find the right voices. Linebacker Will Anderson was just...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DL Jordan Renaud announces final two, sets commitment date

Jordan Renaud announced Alabama and Oklahoma were his final two schools Monday via Instagram. The 2023 four-star recruit is set to announce his commitment on Sept. 19. Renaud attends Tyler Legacy High School in Texas. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. Alabama hosted him for his first and only official visit in June.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tide1009.com

Alabama JUCO Commit Receives Full Ride

Class of 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide football commit Malik Benson announced that he has received a full scholarship to the Capstone on Tuesday. "Malik, we would like to help you continue your development as a person, a student, and as a football player. We believe that everyone who plays for the Crimson Tide will be more successful in life because they were involved in this program," wrote Saban. "You will find that the facilities and support systems we have in place to help our players succeed on and off the field are second to none."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
southeastsun.com

Jim Oakley, an Alabama legend

A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Pressnewspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamian’s minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
ALABAMA STATE
