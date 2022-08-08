Alabama Extends Streak of Being Voted No. 1 at Some Point of Every Season Since 2008

The Crimson Tide secured 54 of 65 first-place votes in the annual preseason coaches' poll and as expected will enter season at No. 1.

The USA Today/AFCA football coaches poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

Alabama has been ranked No. 1 at some point of every season since 2008.

Per the coaches, the Crimson Tide will face four ranked opponents during the regular season: No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 18 Texas (which got a first-place vote), No. 23 Arkansas and No. 24 Ole Miss.

Tennessee, LSU, Auburn Mississippi State and Utah State also received votes.

Alabama opens the season by hosting Utah State at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 3.

Rank, School, Record, Votes (first place)

1 Alabama 0-0 1634 (54)

2 Ohio State 0-0 1564 (5)

3 Georgia 0-0 1542 (6)

4 Clemson 0-0 1356

5 Notre Dame 0-0 1284

6 Michigan 0-0 1232

7 Texas A&M 0-0 1219

8 Utah 0-0 1134

9 Oklahoma 0-0 1027

10 Baylor 0-0 891

11 Oklahoma State 0-0 859

12 Oregon 0-0 734

13 NC State 0-0 726

14 Michigan State 0-0 711

15 Southern California 0-0 602

16 Pittsburgh 0-0 450

17 Miami 0-0 433

18 Texas 0-0 383 (1)

19 Wake Forest 0-0 381

20 Wisconsin 0-0 369

21 Kentucky 0-0 353

22 Cincinnati 0-0 339

23 Arkansas 0-0 334

24 Mississippi 0-0 327

25 Houston 0-0 257

Also receiving votes : Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.