wpde.com
10-year-old impaled, 4 others hurt during 6-vehicle collision on I-95 Monday morning
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials say five people were injured after a collision involving six vehicles on I-95 Monday morning. The collision occurred around 6:11 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Witnesses told investigators a southbound car left the roadway near the 59 mile marker, hit...
Man arrested after attempted carjacking, home invasion in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested early Wednesday after attempting to carjack two people and confronting a family with a gun at their home in West Ashley. Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to allegations that a man attempted to rob two people of their cars while at Time to Shine […]
Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
The Post and Courier
Suspect escapes custody, manhunt ensues through Summerville neighborhood
SUMMERVILLE — A manhunt through a residential community led to the capture of a 34-year-old man who authorities say escaped custody while getting treatment at a hospital. Summerville police officers detained Jeron Laren McCants the afternoon of Aug. 9 during a traffic stop. They checked his ID and discovered he had an arrest warrant in Dorchester County, Lt. Rick Carson said.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished overnight
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing, endangered 15-year-old girl. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Damitz was last seen at her home in the Cane Bay area of Berkeley County on Tuesday around 9 p.m. She left home on foot and has not had any contact with her family.
abcnews4.com
Man charged with reckless homicide after crash kills detention center deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a man turned himself in on a reckless homicide warrant related to a fatal collision on Rivers Avenue last month. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, was booked on Monday, August 8. He is being held at the Charleston County Jail ahead of a bond hearing.
The Post and Courier
Man, 25, turns self in following a North Charleston crash that killed deputy
A 25-year-old man turned himself in to North Charleston police on Aug. 8, nearly eight weeks after a collision that killed a commuting Charleston County detention deputy. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, faces a charge of reckless homicide in connection with the June 14 crash that killed 30-year-old deputy LeRhonda Bomar at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road.
WYFF4.com
Child cuts off clothes after being left in car by grandmother who was shoplifting, report says
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A young girl in South Carolina told authorities she cut off her clothes because she was hot after her grandmother left her in a car alone, according to a report from Charleston police. Police were called to the Big Lots in West Ashley on Saturday afternoon...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Police investigating shooting off Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say officers responded to a shooting in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Northside Drive Monday evening. ABC News 4's Tara Jabour went to the scene. She said two vehicles were isolated with crime tape, and that one vehicle...
live5news.com
2 women hospitalized after stabbing incident at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating an altercation that left two women hurt Sunday night. Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m. At the Bridgeview Village apartment complex, deputies say they found a female who looked like she had been stabbed in...
live5news.com
Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
Report: Grandmother left child in hot car while shopping at Big Lots
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a woman after they said she left her 3-year-old granddaughter in a hot car while she shopped at a Big Lots in West Ashley. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Big Lots parking lot off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard on Monday afternoon after receiving a report of […]
live5news.com
Police arrest man accused of hitting woman with board
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is facing charges after an argument turned violent. Rian Semeraro is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to jail records. Police responded to a reported assault on Clements Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, where they found Semeraro...
Police: Bartender assaulted at North Charleston bar; two arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are behind bars following an alleged assault against a bartender that happened Tuesday at Whiskey Sports Bar and Grill. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was called to the bar, located on Dorchester Road, in reference to two disorderly patrons at the business, according to a […]
64 citations issued during BCSO, CPD traffic operation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two local law enforcement agencies teamed up in July to crack down on dangerous driving in the Charleston area. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department patrolled the Clements Ferry Road corridor in response to complaints regarding roadway safety and speed-related collisions. Between July 17 and July 23, the two […]
Fire causes damage to CVS on Abercorn
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The CVS on Abercorn and Mercy Boulevard is damaged after a fire on Sunday. According to the Savannah Fire Department, a trash can fire started around midnight on Sunday morning. The fire extended to the sign and caused serious damage to the building. We’re told investigators will review video on Monday […]
Man going 60 mph over speed limit at time of South Carolina crash that killed grandmother, 4-year-old grandson, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man who caused a deadly seven-car crash in July was driving 60 mph over the speed limit, according to North Charleston police. According to NCPD, James Hart was traveling 95 mph down Rivers Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. on July 29 when he rear-ended a car near the intersection […]
WTGS
Body recovered from Savannah River after individual allegedly jumped in, officials confirm
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Fire Department recovered a body from the Savannah River where an individual reportedly jumped in near River Street, according to a Tweet sent out around 3 p.m. Savannah Police will investigate the incident and work to identify the body. According to Savannah Police...
Crash closes lanes on Folly Rd eastbound near George Griffith
UPDATE: According to CPD, eastbound lanes of Folly Road reopened at 10:50 a.m. — CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a multi-vehicle collision on Folly Road eastbound. Charleston Police Department says eastbound lanes on Folly Road are closed from George Griffith to Fort Johnson Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Traffic […]
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek woman arrested on drug charges after 20 grams of fentanyl found in home
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a Goose Creek woman was arrested after agents were able to purchase 18 grams of fentanyl from her. Breanna Joye, 29, was charged with two counts of trafficking fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl. Agents executed...
Comments / 0