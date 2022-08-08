Read full article on original website
Related
Crookston Daily Times
RiverView Memory Care to Hold Nursing Assistant Hiring Event Aug. 15
Submitted Crookston, MN – Are you working with a sense of purpose? If you are looking for a way to help others while being part of a fun team, look no further than River-View Memory Care. By working as a nursing assistant, you can positively impact the lives of residents and make friends along the way.
Crookston Daily Times
Altru Rehabilitation Hospital, a 37-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open in Grand Forks
Submitted BIRMINGHAM, Ala., and Grand Forks, N.D, Aug. 3, 2022 – Altru and Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) announce the opening of Altru Rehabilitation Hospital, a 37-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 4500 South Washington Street in Grand Forks.
Crookston Daily Times
UMN Crookston Announces New Partnerships in Support of Working Adults
Submitted Crookston, Minn. (AUGUST 3, 2022) — The University of Minnesota Crookston (UMN Crookston) is proud to announce a new partnership with Guild, a Career Opportunity Platform, to help increase access to in-demand degrees and certificates for working adults across the country.
Crookston Daily Times
Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths Program Partners Recognize National Stop on Red Week
Sheriff Jim Tadman Polk County, a Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths partner, is taking a stand against red light running, ignoring stop signs, and failing to yield at intersections by promoting safe driving habits during National Stop on Red Week, August 7-13. The focus of Stop on Red Week is to educate drivers about improving driving behaviors at intersections and how to reduce severe, life-changing crashes at intersections.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kroxam.com
ALTRU CLINIC IN CROOKSTON WELCOMES JAMI MATHEWS, MSN, APRN, FNP-C
Altru Clinic in Crookston is excited to welcome Jami Mathews, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, to its medical team. Mathews will be available starting August 8 to care for patients in Crookston and Erskine. Previously Mathews was a health coach at Altru Clinic in Crookston for several years. For the last two...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County resident charged with class B felony insurance fraud
(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office, in conjunction with the North Dakota Insurance Department, have brought charges against a resident of Cass County for committing insurance fraud. Officials say 58-year-old Paul Joseph Baumler is being charged with one count of committing a fraudulent insurance...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL TO MEET ON MONDAY TO DISCUSS AN EMERGENCY ORDINANCE FOR SALE OF HEMP DEPRIVED THC FOOD AND BEVERAGES
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The Consent Agenda will include the approval of the City Council from their meeting on July 25, and the approval of the City of Crookston Bills and Disbursements in the amount of $409,609.98. It will also include approving the Ox Cart Dances located at the Downtown Square, and the Display of Fireworks. It will also include the approving an anonymous donation for the Night to Unite. The Consent Agenda will also include approving the partial payment estimate No 4 Final for 2021 Local Funded Street Improvements, and a Dance permit for a Downtown Crookston Development Partnership Event on Tuesday, August 30 and approving the dispensing of intoxicating liquor on premises at a community event on August 30 as well. It will also include the approval of the Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority’s (CHEDA) agenda for their meetings on Tuesday, August 9, and Monday, August 22. The final items on the Consent Agenda will be to approve a resolution declaring the Public Works equipment and Police Department Impound Vehicles as Surplus Property, and to approve the Golden Link Dance permit for Wednesday, August 17.
valleynewslive.com
Four Grand Forks businesses fail tobacco compliance check
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department’s Education and Outreach Bureau, along with area underage buyers, conducted tobacco compliance checks on Thursday. The underage buyers entered businesses that sell tobacco products under the supervision of a police officer. The team checked 16 businesses within...
RELATED PEOPLE
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE AND OTHER LAW DEPARTMENTS CONDUCT AN EXCAVATION FOR 1996 MISSING PERSON CASE
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Investigators conducted an excavation at a residence in the 1000 block of 1st Ave. N. The excavation is related to a 1996 missing person report involving Kristi Nikle. Investigators received information that the body of Nikle may have been buried near the foundation of the residence when it was constructed. Investigators further vetted the information, to include the deployment of two cadaver dogs from Valley Water Rescue. Both dogs showed positive indicators of human remains.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON WILL HAVE A NEW CHEDA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AS KARI KIRSCHBAUM TAKES THE JOB
It looks like the City of Crookston has a new Crookston Housing and Economic Development Executive Director as Karie Kirschbaum resigned as Mahnomen City Administrator to take the job in Crookston. Kirschbaum is the former mayor of the City of Gary and one of the founding members of the Norman...
kfgo.com
25 years in the making, F-M Diversion breaks ground
ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (KFGO) – On a stage sitting in the middle of what will soon be the start of a 30-foot-wide, 30-mile long diversion channel which promises to provide 100 years of flood protection to 235,000 people in the Fargo-Moorhead region, U.S. Senators, North Dakota’s and Minnesota’s governors, the mayors of Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead, and other leaders from around the region celebrated the groundbreaking of a project 25 years in the making.
740thefan.com
No new evidence found in search related to 1996 missing person case
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Investigators have conducted an excavation at a home related to the 1996 missing person report involving Kristi Nikle after receiving information that Nikle’s body may have been buried near the foundation of the home when it was built. Two cadaver dogs from Valley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crookston Daily Times
Joan Carol Ray
Joan Carol Ray, 83, of Crookston, MN, passed away Thursday evening, August 4, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with Msgr. David Baumgartner, presiding. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston.
kfgo.com
Grand Forks SWAT assists in arresting man
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – The Grand Forks SWAT Team was sent to assist officers who were attempting to serve a warrant on a man on the city’s south side Friday night. Grand Forks police say Blake Lund barricaded himself in an apartment for several hours after officers attempted to serve the warrant around 9:30 p.m. at 1108 27th Avenue S.
Cass County man charged with insurance fraud after making 14 false claims
FARGO, N.D (KXNET) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office has charged a 58-year-old Casselton man with insurance fraud. An anonymous tip kickstarted the investigation, during which the North Dakota Insurance Department’s Fraud Detection Division found Paul Joseph Baumler had filed 39 claims through multiple insurance carriers involving ATV accidents. Investigators determined that 14 of […]
KNOX News Radio
GF schools still adding teachers and staff
With the start of another school year just two weeks away the Grand Forks District is still working to close a few staffing holes. Superintendent Terry Brenner says there was an uptick in departures this year due to a variety of reasons. “I will not hide from the fact that teachers are saying this is getting to be more difficult a profession to be in. The polarization of topics makes it difficult to teach.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crookston Daily Times
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Phone Scam
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to inform everyone of a scam that is circulating through the area. The caller identifies themselves as a grandson/ son or granddaughter/ daughter saying that they were involved in an accident and are going to jail or going to the hospital and need money. We have seenthis scam in the past; however, it has become popular with bad guys again.
valleynewslive.com
GF SWAT arrests man after he barricaded himself in an apartment
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Residents living near 27th Avenue S and 11th Street in Grand Forks were asked to shelter in place after a man barricaded himself inside an apartment. Police were attempting a warrant arrest...for Blake Lund....around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Lund barricaded himself inside and the...
ATV injury crash near Emerado
The driver turned the ATV in a way that made her lose control and roll onto its drivers side.
Comments / 0