The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The Consent Agenda will include the approval of the City Council from their meeting on July 25, and the approval of the City of Crookston Bills and Disbursements in the amount of $409,609.98. It will also include approving the Ox Cart Dances located at the Downtown Square, and the Display of Fireworks. It will also include the approving an anonymous donation for the Night to Unite. The Consent Agenda will also include approving the partial payment estimate No 4 Final for 2021 Local Funded Street Improvements, and a Dance permit for a Downtown Crookston Development Partnership Event on Tuesday, August 30 and approving the dispensing of intoxicating liquor on premises at a community event on August 30 as well. It will also include the approval of the Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority’s (CHEDA) agenda for their meetings on Tuesday, August 9, and Monday, August 22. The final items on the Consent Agenda will be to approve a resolution declaring the Public Works equipment and Police Department Impound Vehicles as Surplus Property, and to approve the Golden Link Dance permit for Wednesday, August 17.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO