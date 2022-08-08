I jumped on the all-foam, bed-in-a-box mattress bandwagon around six years ago, and while my sleep has been fine since then, my mattress never quite got me excited to hop into bed at night. For one, I often felt like the memory foam trapped heat—I found myself sweaty and annoyed some nights, especially before my period. And I could also never decide if I actually liked the feeling of sinking into my mattress. Sure, it was nice to be “hugged” in that way, but I missed the support and ease of movement I felt with my previous innerspring mattress.

RETAIL ・ 20 HOURS AGO