ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
pethelpful.com

Dogs' Reaction to Seeing Mom Put on Her Shoes to Take Them on an Adventure Is Precious

Nothing riles up a dog quite like the anticipation of going for a walk. The smallest actions can give away the plan, and before you know it your fur baby is going bonkers with excitement. It's the funniest thing, but it can be chaotic too--just ask @jersey.girl8 and her pups, Silver Labrador Retrievers named Tank and Colt.
PETS
The Guardian

Want to give your child’s birthday party an edge of hysteria? Try breaking the loo before it starts

The first warning sign was probably the grinding slide of the toilet seat that morning, proof that it had come loose from its moorings and was quite separate from the toilet’s base. Closer inspection revealed the seat was attached by a single screw, giving every sedentary moment on our only toilet a cool new feature; the relaxing, meditative feel of Charlie Brown sledding down a snowy hill on an upturned tray.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The End Of Summer#Bucket List#Cup Of Coffee#Hold Out
SELF

DreamCloud Premier Mattress Review 2022: A Cool, Luxurious, Surprisingly Affordable Sleep

I jumped on the all-foam, bed-in-a-box mattress bandwagon around six years ago, and while my sleep has been fine since then, my mattress never quite got me excited to hop into bed at night. For one, I often felt like the memory foam trapped heat—I found myself sweaty and annoyed some nights, especially before my period. And I could also never decide if I actually liked the feeling of sinking into my mattress. Sure, it was nice to be “hugged” in that way, but I missed the support and ease of movement I felt with my previous innerspring mattress.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
pethelpful.com

Yellow Lab's No-Hesitation Jump Into Popcorn Bowl Is Everything We Needed

We're beyond guilty of sharing food with our four-legged babies. No matter what we're eating, they're always right next to us, hoping to get some scraps. And we can't say no to those puppy-dog eyes. We're weak! At least we're not the only ones who find it difficult to say to our pets. TikTok user @thebananabrooke is the same way. Well, she didn't really cave. It was mostly just a power move by her dog.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy