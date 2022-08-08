Arlene Margaret Moen, 71, of Fargo, ND, passed away Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022. Arlene was a Crookston, MN native and former longtime Burnsville, MN resident. She is survived by 3 siblings: Jim (Connie) Moen of East Grand Forks, Silvia (Guy) Martin of Crookston, and Cleo (Jon) Swanson of Fargo; and their families. A Memorial Service celebrating Arlene’s life will be held at 7:00pm, Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with Bill Humiston, Spiritual Care Coordinator of Benedictine Living Communty Crookston, officiating. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the service. Livestreaming will be available by going to Arlene’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view.

