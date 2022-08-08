Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Busy Engineer, 32, Is Told By Her Doctor A Leg Lump Was ‘Hives Due To Stress:’ Her Leg Had To Be Amputated When It Turned Out To Be Cancer
An engineer was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma after a lump grew on her leg, which was initially misdiagnosed as being caused by work stress. Her leg was later amputated due to her cancer. The word sarcoma refers to an extensive array of bone and soft tissue cancers; those are...
Scientists found daytime napping had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's in older adults.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers published a study on Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association states the relationship between daytime napping and Alzheimer's.
MedicalXpress
Preeclampsia linked to increased markers of brain cell damage, inflammation
Preeclampsia is a serious complication of pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure and kidney damage. Mayo Clinic researchers found that women with a history of severe preeclampsia have more markers linked to brain cell damage and inflammation, compared to women who had uncomplicated pregnancies. The findings are being presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego.
Healthline
How Robot-Assisted Therapy Can Help People Who've Had a Stroke Regain Mobility
A stroke can impair a person’s movement, sensory abilities, speech, and other functions. Scientists in Germany say a brain-robot apparatus may be able to help a person with paralysis after a stroke regain some mobility. The device was used in research in which study participants used the brain-robot interface...
MedicalXpress
Finding the right memory strategy to slow cognitive decline
What's the best way to improve your memory as you age? Turns out, it depends, a new study suggests. But your fourth-grade math teacher may have been onto something with that phrase to help you remember how to work out a complicated problem: Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally. A...
physiciansweekly.com
Graded Sensorimotor Retraining & Pain Intensity in Chronic LBP
For a study, researchers sought to calculate the impact of a graded sensorimotor retraining intervention (RESOLVE) on chronic low back pain patients’ level of pain. Participants with chronic (>3 months), nonspecific low back pain were included in the parallel, 2-group, randomized clinical study from the community and primary care settings. At a medical study facility, 276 adults were randomly assigned (in a 1:1 ratio) to the intervention or sham procedure and attention control groups. Randomization began for the first participant on December 10, 2015, and ended on July 25, 2019. The observation was finished on February 3, 2020. The 138 randomly assigned to the intervention group were required to attend 12 weekly clinical sessions and at-home training intended to inform and support them with mobility and physical exercise while dealing with lower back pain. The 12 weekly clinical sessions and home training that took a similar amount of time to the intervention but did not emphasize education, mobility, or physical exercise were needed of the 138 participants who were randomly assigned to the control group. The control group received sham noninvasive brain stimulation, sham laser, and shortwave diathermy administered to the back. The main outcome was the level of pain at 18 weeks, which was assessed using an 11-point numerical rating scale (range: 0 [no pain] to 10 [worst pain imaginable]), with a 1.0-point difference between groups being considered clinically significant.
MedicalXpress
Blood tests in newly brain-injured patients predict death, severe disability
Blood tests taken within 24 hours of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) flag which patients are likely to die and which patients are likely to survive with severe disability, according to a study headed by UC San Francisco, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan. Their results—available within minutes—may confirm the need for prompt surgical interventions or may help guide conversations with families in cases of devastating injury.
neurologylive.com
Using Initial Cognitive Symptoms to Predict Trajectories of Neurodegenerative Pathologies
Jagan A. Pillai, MD, PhD, neurologist, Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, discussed a recent study which found faster clinical progression in those with nonamnestic initial cognitive symptoms. Using a cohort of 2426 participants from the National Alzheimer Coordinating Center, a recently conducted retrospective longitudinal study aimed to...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Weight Loss Over 5 Years Linked to Faster Parkinson’s Progression
Fluctuations in weight, either a loss or a gain, occurred significantly more often in people with Parkinson’s disease than in those without the progressive neurodegenerative disorder, a study has found. Weight loss in Parkinson’s patients was associated with a faster progression of motor and cognitive declines over a five-year...
