Phys.org
Plant-based 'beef' reduces carbon dioxide but threatens agriculture jobs
Plant-based alternatives to beef have the potential to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but their growth in popularity could disrupt the agricultural workforce, threatening more than 1.5 million industry jobs, new economic models show. This research, published Aug. 3 by Cornell, Johns Hopkins University and international partners in The Lancet...
Big U.S. chicken company, Mountaire, asks contractors to oppose transparency rule
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mountaire Farms, a top U.S. chicken company, is pressuring its contract farmers to oppose a Biden administration proposal aimed at improving their conditions because the company says it would ultimately reduce farmer pay, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and interviews with farmer advocates.
BBC
Pig farmers fear for industry over soaring costs
A County Tyrone pig farmer has warned he is one of many considering leaving the industry, if costs don't come down significantly before winter. Roger Johnston is used to fluctuating prices, but said this year is different. "This past three, four months, we've probably made record losses," he said. In...
Agriculture Online
Senate approves additional $20 billion for voluntary conservation practices
The climate, tax, and healthcare bill passed by Democratic senators on Sunday included $20 billion to ramp up USDA’s voluntary land stewardship programs, a potential windfall for climate mitigation ahead of the 2023 farm bill. “We are equipping farmers, foresters and rural communities with the necessary tools to be part of the solution,” said Senate Agriculture chairwoman Debbie Stabenow.
thecentersquare.com
Consultant: Keep farm data safe from competitors with cybersecurity
(The Center Square) – Farm data is not just record-keeping. It is confidential information that can be likened to trade secrets. Terry Griffin, a farm data consultant and professor of spatial economics at Kansas State University, told Illinois Radio Network that farming methods and crop yields can be used by competitors and vendors.
Agriculture Online
USDA reports grain conditions down | August 8, 2022
The USDA released its 19th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 7, 90% of corn is silking, slightly...
Phys.org
Multi-channel approach to extension reaps benefits for farmers fighting fall armyworm pest in Eastern Rwanda
A multi-channel approach to extension reaps greater benefits for smallholder farmers fighting the fall armyworm pest in Eastern Rwanda according to new CABI-led research published in the journal Food and Energy Security. The study, which was led by Dr. Justice Tambo and included colleagues from CABI's regional center for Africa...
Nature.com
Proof of concept for developing novel feeds for cattle from wasted food and crop biomass to enhance agri-food system efficiency
Modern agri-food systems generate large amounts of crop-based biomass that are unfit for direct human consumption but potentially suitable for livestock feeding in production of meats, milk, and eggs. This study aims to develop novel feeds for cattle from some of those biomass materials through the natural microbial-driven processes of ensiling. Fruit and vegetables resembling supermarket discards were ensiled alone or co-ensiled with corn crop residues, mushroom wastes, etc. via laboratory experiments. Longitudinal sample analyses showed that (co-)ensiling was successful, with pH and fermentation acids changing rapidly into desirable ranges (pH"‰<"‰4.5, the acids 5"“13% DM with lactic acid dominating). The (co-)ensiled products had key nutritional parameters comparable to those of good quality forages commonly used on dairy farms. Additionally, in vitro incubation experiments indicated that the ensiled products could substitute certain conventional feeds while maintaining diet digestibility. Findings from this pilot study provide a proof of principle that quality novel feeds for cattle can be generated by co-ensiling food discards and low-value crop residues. Future research and animal feeding trials to demonstrate the utility of this approach can help societies more effectively utilize untapped biomass resources, strengthening the regenerative capacity of agri-food systems towards a more sustainable food future.
Rise of precision agriculture exposes food system to new threats
Farmers are adopting precision agriculture, using data collected by GPS, satellite imagery, internet-connected sensors and other technologies to farm more efficiently. While these practices could help increase crop yields and reduce costs, the technology behind the practices is creating opportunities for extremists, terrorists and adversarial governments to attack farming machinery, with the aim of disrupting food production. Food producers around the world have been under increasing pressure, a problem exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and rising fuel and fertilizer costs. Farmers are trying to produce more food but with fewer resources, pushing the food production system toward its breaking point. In...
Agriculture Online
Black farm leader calls for USDA foreclosure moratorium
Senators were wrong in repealing a program for $4 billion in debt relief for socially disadvantaged farmers, said John Boyd, president of the National Black Farmers Association, on Tuesday. A Virginia farmer, Boyd called on President Biden to declare a moratorium on USDA farm foreclosures while Congress worked on a new relief plan.
Phys.org
Grapevine breeding programs assisted by genomic prediction
Breeding schemes typically involve first the choice of parents and then the selection of offspring within crosses. Genomic prediction is adapted both for predicting the cross mean and for ranking the genotypes within a cross. These steps correspond to the components of the predictive ability of genomic prediction. The cross mean is the sum of the breeding values of the parents if allelic effects are only additive, but in practice, some deviation may result from dominance or epistasis. To date, only a few studies have investigated cross mean predictive ability in heterozygous crops, and none have investigated the parameters that influence it.
Agriculture Online
Scott bill would help small livestock producers
The United States loses an average of 17,000 beef producers each year, said House Agriculture chairman David Scott in filing legislation that would increase USDA support of small producers and help them find local and regional markets for their beef. “We believe we are on the right track,” Scott told...
