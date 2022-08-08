Read full article on original website
Avoiding Burnout for the Alzheimer’s Caregiver
EverydayHealth.com
Opioid Prescription Rates Higher Among Some People With Disabilities
When adults with spina bifida and cerebral palsy get prescribed opioids, they’re given much higher doses on average than people without these pediatric-onset neurodevelopmental disorders, a new study suggests. Chronic pain is a common symptom of both cerebral palsy and spina bifida, and adults with these conditions often take...
What Really Happens to Your Body When You Walk Every Day
Should you walk every day? Experts explain the health benefits, like heart health and better sleep, and possible risks, like overuse injuries and burnout.
Sneaky Causes Of Intense Back Pain That May Surprise You
If back pain is affecting your day-to-day life, you are not alone. Back pain is one of the leading complaints of patients to their healthcare providers.
MedicalXpress
Why am I so tired and when is it time to see the doctor about it? A GP explains
Everyone feels tired sometimes. But how do you know whether your tiredness is a problem worth seeing a doctor about? And with all the mental and emotional strain we have been under from the pandemic, isn't it just normal to feel tired?. Tiredness is subjective; what's normal for one person...
Good News Network
Starch in Green Bananas May Slash Risk of Some Cancers by Over 60%, Study Finds
A study has identified a starch in unripe bananas that can reduce the risk of some cancers by more than 60 percent—and scientists say it’s the first trial that points to a diet supplement that may be able to prevent hereditary cancer. The research involving people with high...
How To Properly Use A Blood Pressure Cuff
Vitals are not just reserved for health experts. You can learn to take them too. Learn why blood pressure monitoring is paramount and how to do it from home.
Futurity
Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get medications
The vast majority, or 86.6%, of people living with opioid use disorder are not receiving evidence-based, life-saving medications, research indicates. Medications such as methadone, buprenorphine, and extended-release naltrexone are proven to reduce opioid overdoses by more than 50%. The study, published in the International Journal of Drug Policy, examines the...
physiciansweekly.com
Healthcare Utilization & Costs for Musculoskeletal Disorders
For a study, researchers sought to investigate the scope and expenditures of ambulatory primary care, specialty physician care, and hospital service utilization for musculoskeletal diseases (MSDs) in Ontario, Canada’s biggest province. Administrative health databases for individuals aged 18 years were examined for the fiscal year 2013-2014, including data on...
This Is How Long It Takes For Prednisone To Start Working
Since every patient and condition is unique, Prednisone is prescribed in various forms. These factors all play a role in how long before it takes effect.
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between the liver and pancreas?
The liver and pancreas are two important organs that perform essential functions in the body. Both organs are present in the upper abdomen and work together to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels. The liver is the largest solid organ and gland in the body. It carries out many vital...
Digital Collegian
Lung Cancer Risk Increased for Smokers Not Offered Annual Screening
TUESDAY, Aug. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Smokers for whom annual screening with low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) is not recommended may have a high risk for lung cancer, according to a study published online July 28 in JAMA Oncology. Charles Faselis, M.D., from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington,...
Futurity
Vitamin B12 may treat fatty liver disease
B vitamins can potentially treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, according to a new study. Researchers at Duke-NUS Medical School uncovered a mechanism that leads to an advanced form of fatty liver disease—and it turns out that vitamin B12 and folic acid supplements could reverse this process. These findings...
psychologytoday.com
Honoring Grief and Coping With Loss
Grief is an individualized process. Navigating grief with dissociative identity disorder is multifaceted. Renegotiating priorities can assist you in your grieving process. In the 18 years that I have worked in mental health, grief seems to be an often misunderstood and underrepresented emotion. It is an emotion that many do not take the time to process, nor are they encouraged to do so.
MedicalXpress
Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients
Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Green Tea Extract Reduces Blood Sugar Levels, Improves Gut Health
Investigators found that the health risks linked to the condition known as metabolic syndrome could be diminished by green tea’s anti-inflammatory benefits in the gut. Individuals with heart disease risk factors who consumed green tea extract for 4 weeks were found to have reduced blood sugar levels and improved gut health from lower inflammation and decreased leaky gut, according to a study published in Current Developments in Nutrition.
docwirenews.com
Study: Early Time-Restricted Eating is an Effective Means of Weight Loss
A new study shows that early time-restricted eating (eTRE) is a more effective way of losing weight than eating over a period of 12 or more hours. The findings were published in JAMA Internal Medicine. In this 14-week, parallel-arm, randomized clinical trial, researchers assessed 90 adults with obesity between August...
ConsumerAffairs
Low levels of vitamin D may increase risk of chronic inflammation, study finds
A new study conducted by researchers from the University of South Australia explored the link between vitamin D and inflammation. According to their findings, consumers who have low levels of vitamin D may have a higher risk of developing chronic inflammation; the latter may increase consumers' risk for other serious medical conditions.
technologynetworks.com
Reviving Exhausted T Cells Could Improve Cancer Immunotherapy
During a battle with cancer, T cells can become exhausted and are no longer able to function properly. The early phase of exhaustion can sometimes be reversed with immunotherapy drugs, but once T cells become too exhausted, it had been thought that this state was irreversible. However, new insights from University of Pittsburgh and UPMC researchers suggest that even the most fatigued T cells can be revived.
Medical News Today
Horseshoe kidney: Signs, causes, and more
Horseshoe kidney is a congenital condition that causes the kidneys to fuse together. This occurs before birth while a fetus is still growing. Another name for the condition is renal fusion. Researchers are not certain why some babies develop horseshoe kidney. Exposure to certain drugs or alcohol in the uterus.
