Opioid Prescription Rates Higher Among Some People With Disabilities

When adults with spina bifida and cerebral palsy get prescribed opioids, they’re given much higher doses on average than people without these pediatric-onset neurodevelopmental disorders, a new study suggests. Chronic pain is a common symptom of both cerebral palsy and spina bifida, and adults with these conditions often take...
Futurity

Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get medications

The vast majority, or 86.6%, of people living with opioid use disorder are not receiving evidence-based, life-saving medications, research indicates. Medications such as methadone, buprenorphine, and extended-release naltrexone are proven to reduce opioid overdoses by more than 50%. The study, published in the International Journal of Drug Policy, examines the...
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Healthcare Utilization & Costs for Musculoskeletal Disorders

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the scope and expenditures of ambulatory primary care, specialty physician care, and hospital service utilization for musculoskeletal diseases (MSDs) in Ontario, Canada’s biggest province. Administrative health databases for individuals aged 18 years were examined for the fiscal year 2013-2014, including data on...
Medical News Today

What is the relationship between the liver and pancreas?

The liver and pancreas are two important organs that perform essential functions in the body. Both organs are present in the upper abdomen and work together to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels. The liver is the largest solid organ and gland in the body. It carries out many vital...
Digital Collegian

Lung Cancer Risk Increased for Smokers Not Offered Annual Screening

TUESDAY, Aug. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Smokers for whom annual screening with low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) is not recommended may have a high risk for lung cancer, according to a study published online July 28 in JAMA Oncology. Charles Faselis, M.D., from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington,...
Futurity

Vitamin B12 may treat fatty liver disease

B vitamins can potentially treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, according to a new study. Researchers at Duke-NUS Medical School uncovered a mechanism that leads to an advanced form of fatty liver disease—and it turns out that vitamin B12 and folic acid supplements could reverse this process. These findings...
psychologytoday.com

Honoring Grief and Coping With Loss

Grief is an individualized process. Navigating grief with dissociative identity disorder is multifaceted. Renegotiating priorities can assist you in your grieving process. In the 18 years that I have worked in mental health, grief seems to be an often misunderstood and underrepresented emotion. It is an emotion that many do not take the time to process, nor are they encouraged to do so.
MedicalXpress

Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients

Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Green Tea Extract Reduces Blood Sugar Levels, Improves Gut Health

Investigators found that the health risks linked to the condition known as metabolic syndrome could be diminished by green tea’s anti-inflammatory benefits in the gut. Individuals with heart disease risk factors who consumed green tea extract for 4 weeks were found to have reduced blood sugar levels and improved gut health from lower inflammation and decreased leaky gut, according to a study published in Current Developments in Nutrition.
docwirenews.com

Study: Early Time-Restricted Eating is an Effective Means of Weight Loss

A new study shows that early time-restricted eating (eTRE) is a more effective way of losing weight than eating over a period of 12 or more hours. The findings were published in JAMA Internal Medicine. In this 14-week, parallel-arm, randomized clinical trial, researchers assessed 90 adults with obesity between August...
ConsumerAffairs

Low levels of vitamin D may increase risk of chronic inflammation, study finds

A new study conducted by researchers from the University of South Australia explored the link between vitamin D and inflammation. According to their findings, consumers who have low levels of vitamin D may have a higher risk of developing chronic inflammation; the latter may increase consumers' risk for other serious medical conditions.
technologynetworks.com

Reviving Exhausted T Cells Could Improve Cancer Immunotherapy

During a battle with cancer, T cells can become exhausted and are no longer able to function properly. The early phase of exhaustion can sometimes be reversed with immunotherapy drugs, but once T cells become too exhausted, it had been thought that this state was irreversible. However, new insights from University of Pittsburgh and UPMC researchers suggest that even the most fatigued T cells can be revived.
Medical News Today

Horseshoe kidney: Signs, causes, and more

Horseshoe kidney is a congenital condition that causes the kidneys to fuse together. This occurs before birth while a fetus is still growing. Another name for the condition is renal fusion. Researchers are not certain why some babies develop horseshoe kidney. Exposure to certain drugs or alcohol in the uterus.
