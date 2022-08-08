ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Longhorns DB Target Jordan Matthews Opens Up on Texas Interest Ahead of Commitment

By Matt Galatzan
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3BOJ_0h9D53zh00

One week ahead of his decision, Louisiana DB Jordan Matthews interest in the Longhorns remains high

The Texas Longhorns are one of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail in the 2023 cycle , and not just in the state of Texas, either.

The Horns have been particularly successful in Lousiana this summer, already holding commitments from arguably the state's top two players, in Arch Manning and Derek Williams. Not to mention also securing a pledge from tight end Will Randle, one of the state's best at the position.

Can Steve Sarkisian do it again? With coveted Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn High School standout cornerback Jordan Matthews making his announcement on Monday, August 15, it could happen.

And During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Matt Ray , Matthews opened up about what exactly draws him to the Longhorns, including Texas defensive backs coach Terry Joseph.

"Texas has been with me since day one of my recruitment," Matthews said. "They have never changed. Coach Josephs, the DB coach, is a great guy. He actually coached Kyle Hamilton, that went in the draft this year. He has the skill set to work with guys like me."

Joseph, of course, is not the only Texas coach that has Matthews digging the Longhorns either.

Matthews also has a great relationship with head coach Steve Sarkisian and has a particular appreciation for his ability to be transparent in his recruiting.

"It is great," he said. "Coach Sark is one of the most transparent coaches that has ever recruited me. That is big. Being a head coach, having the time to coach his team to get to the next level, then when he gets free time, call his top recruits that he wants to build it even more. I feel like that will lead to even more success."

It should also be noted that the 'Arch Effect' has played a role with Matthews as well.

Being from the state of Louisiana, Matthews is more familiar with Manning than most and got to spend a good deal of time with him at the Longhorns BBQ event in July.

"He has reached out a couple of times, then we saw each other at the BBQ," Matthews said. "Arch is a cool guy. He is a pretty cool, calm guy that knows how to bring success with him to a program."

At the end of the day, however, Matthews believes it will all come down to where he is the most comfortable and what he feels is best for him and his career.

"I would just say it is really going to come down to whoever I feel in my heart will be best for me," Matthews said. "Playing early is big for —the development as well— as well as the brand around the school. I am looking into life after football as well."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote

It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Austin, TX
College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Cale Gundy’s daughter calls out Brent Venables for father’s resignation

Cale Gundy resigning from the Oklahoma football coaching staff has sparked a ton of drama in the Sooners program, which now involves Brent Venables. It’s not been the prettiest of days for Oklahoma football with the start of the regular season fast approaching. Monday began with the shocking resignation of longtime wide receivers coach Cale Gundy after he admitted to reading aloud a racially charged slur in front of the Sooners players in a team meeting.
NORMAN, OK
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
Person
Joseph Randle
247Sports

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Longhorns Db Target#Sports Illustrated
The Spun

Brent Venables Reveals What Really Happened With Cale Gundy

Longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach Cale Gundy stepped down from his position on Sunday night. Gundy, who has been a part of the Sooners program since his playing days in the early 1990s, admitted that he said a word he should "never say" during a team meeting with players. The...
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma coach’s use of an offensive word was inadvertent, and forgivable

The University of Oklahoma should reject the resignation offer of football wide receivers coach Cale Gundy and reinstate him immediately. Gundy, the longest-tenured coach in the Big 12 Conference, resigned Sunday night from the team he had served since 1999 because he inadvertently read a “shameful” word off of a player’s iPad. Gundy’s abject apology and willingness to fall on his sword is admirable, but if the “incident” occurred as Gundy described it, then the only shameful behavior is that of head coach Brent Venables and school officials for letting him go.
NORMAN, OK
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy