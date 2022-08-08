ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Eyeworm Infection in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

By Phillip Mlynar
 2 days ago
(Learn more about eyeworm infection in dogs. Picture credit: VioletaStoimenova / Getty Images)

Eyeworm infection in dogs is caused by a parasite called Thelazia californiensis . Dogs can pick up the condition from flies.

All dogs can be affected by the condition. Additionally, cats and people can also suffer from it.

If you see the signs of eyeworm infection in your dog, then get to a veterinarian for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

Here’s what you should know about the symptoms, causes, and treatments for the condition.

Symptoms of Eyeworm Infection in Dogs

The condition produces a very wide range of symptoms . For instance, some of the most common symptoms include:

  • Tearing a lot
  • Inflammation of the eye
  • Ulcers
  • Sores
  • Discharge (pus)
  • Vision problems
  • Itchy eyes
  • Swelling around the eye

Additionally, small white worms might be visible on the eyes.

Causes of Eyeworm Infection in Dogs

The cause of the condition is being infected by a fly. In short, a fly will lay eggs on a dog’s eyes.

Treatments for Eyeworm Infection in Dogs

Firstly, your vet will ask about your dog’s symptoms. Secondly, your vet will closely examine your dog’s eyes . Subsequent to the examination, your vet will be able to correctly diagnose the condition.

In short, treatment for the condition is focussed on getting rid of the parasites. This can be done manually by your vet. Also, in many cases a saline rinse can also help to flush the parasites out.

Additionally, medication can be prescribed to treat the condition. As ever, if your vet prescribes your dog any medication, follow the dose and frequency instructions precisely. Also, complete the full course of medication.

Generally, it’s best to try and avoid your dog developing this condition by keeping them away from flies. In some cases, dog-friendly insect repellants can be used. Ask your vet for a recommendation.

Have you ever cared for a dog who suffered from this condition? How did your vet help your dog recover? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Eyeworm Infection in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime .

