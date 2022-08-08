ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Movies to Stream On Amazon Prime Right Now

By Andrew Raker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3hlx_0h9D4zd100 Is it just us or is this August even more abysmal than most in terms of exciting new movie releases? That makes us all the more thankful for Amazon Prime’s video streaming service, which continues to host a massive library of outright cinematic masterpieces. From Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” to the historical epic “Gladiator” and more, it’s all accessible from home and just a few clicks away.

To determine the best movies to stream on Amazon Prime this August, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb , an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes , an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of July 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. Documentaries were not considered. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood , and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

Click here to see the best movies to stream on Amazon Prime right now

In addition to the aforementioned films, Prime Video also now offers the 1983 techno-thriller “WarGames,” in which an amateur hacker accidentally incites a catastrophe of potentially planet-ending proportions. The film’s visuals and computers might look dated, but its themes are more relevant now than ever before. Along similarly paranoid lines is the 1978 remake “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” which some might say is the best version to date. (Here are some movie sequels that were better than the origina l.)

In the mood for something a little lighter? Then check out 1999’s “Galaxy Quest,” a “Star Trek” send-up that’s gained a huge and loyal following over time. Speaking of send-ups, the 1985 horror comedy “The Return of the Living Dead” delivers gut-busting laughs along with literal gut busting. Don’t watch it on a full stomach, is what we’re trying to say. (These are the 50 best horror movies of all time .)

These are but a few examples of the many film classics lying in wait as you beat the summer heat. Get streaming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bk0fi_0h9D4zd100

50. WarGames (1983)
> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (94,915 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 76% (52,706 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (44 reviews)
> Directed by: John Badham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjO2K_0h9D4zd100

49. Coherence (2013)
> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (117,703 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (7,939 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (89 reviews)
> Directed by: James Ward Byrkit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIlHD_0h9D4zd100

48. Galaxy Quest (1999)
> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (156,807 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (224,393 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (126 reviews)
> Directed by: Dean Parisot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RkFon_0h9D4zd100

47. Paterson (2016)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (75,911 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 72% (16,194 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (262 reviews)
> Directed by: Jim Jarmusch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2joLYN_0h9D4zd100

46. Election (1999)
> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (93,961 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (61,870 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (115 reviews)
> Directed by: Alexander Payne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knRyF_0h9D4zd100

45. The Return of the Living Dead (1985)
> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (57,600 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (55,385 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (44 reviews)
> Directed by: Dan O'Bannon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tX0Nq_0h9D4zd100

44. Bound (1996)
> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (52,954 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (33,442 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (47 reviews)
> Directed by: Lana & Lilly Wachowski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DLSmy_0h9D4zd100

43. Carrie (1976)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (175,705 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 77% (353,181 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (67 reviews)
> Directed by: Brian De Palma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mw9Ub_0h9D4zd100

42. Face/Off (1997)
> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (360,443 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (450,429 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (87 reviews)
> Directed by: John Woo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tP4eq_0h9D4zd100

41. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
> IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (1,265,388 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (181,234 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 79% (286 reviews)
> Directed by: Martin Scorsese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDdY9_0h9D4zd100

40. 500 Days of Summer (2009)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (488,439 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (397,183 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (235 reviews)
> Directed by: Marc Webb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hPVwP_0h9D4zd100

39. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (56,317 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (35,471 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (61 reviews)
> Directed by: Philip Kaufman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFMpp_0h9D4zd100

38. Heathers (1989)
> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (95,825 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (75,561 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (56 reviews)
> Directed by: Michael Lehmann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U99Xk_0h9D4zd100

37. Dr. No (1962)
> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (156,015 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (111,697 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (59 reviews)
> Directed by: Terence Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHqE2_0h9D4zd100

36. Ghost World (2001)
> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (117,647 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (73,554 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (162 reviews)
> Directed by: Terry Zwigoff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jAx0_0h9D4zd100

35. Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (472,231 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (313,001 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (293 reviews)
> Directed by: J.J. Abrams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXBgH_0h9D4zd100

34. Love and Monsters (2020)
> IMDb user rating: 7.0/10 (107,648 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (54 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (107 reviews)
> Directed by: Michael Matthews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38eziP_0h9D4zd100

33. Leaving Las Vegas (1995)
> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (119,047 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (56,598 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (53 reviews)
> Directed by: Mike Figgis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZVFM_0h9D4zd100

32. Nebraska (2013)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (115,265 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (44,846 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (251 reviews)
> Directed by: Alexander Payne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27m81X_0h9D4zd100

31. Gladiator (2000)
> IMDb user rating: 8.5/10 (1,399,053 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (34,128,168 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 77% (201 reviews)
> Directed by: Ridley Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRLSK_0h9D4zd100

30. Mississippi Burning (1988)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (94,676 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (39,510 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (25 reviews)
> Directed by: Alan Parker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40hpwh_0h9D4zd100

29. Manchester by the Sea (2016)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (261,587 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 78% (50,382 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (352 reviews)
> Directed by: Kenneth Lonergan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435dRs_0h9D4zd100

28. From Russia with Love (1963)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (125,534 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (93,624 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (60 reviews)
> Directed by: Terence Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NcA1e_0h9D4zd100

27. To Catch a Thief (1955)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (69,121 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (52,106 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (50 reviews)
> Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CxIBu_0h9D4zd100

26. A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (136,693 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (181,269 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (66 reviews)
> Directed by: Charles Crichton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kVxlR_0h9D4zd100

25. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (116,510 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (85,576 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (64 reviews)
> Directed by: Nicholas Meyer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANa8c_0h9D4zd100

24. Skyfall (2012)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (648,708 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (374,338 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (381 reviews)
> Directed by: Sam Mendes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ciGZ8_0h9D4zd100

23. Serpico (1973)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (116,723 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (53,804 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (41 reviews)
> Directed by: Sidney Lumet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJf6b_0h9D4zd100

22. Dead Man Walking (1995)
> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (91,822 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (61,910 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (61 reviews)
> Directed by: Tim Robbins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1ktV_0h9D4zd100

21. Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (172,751 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (242,815 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (53 reviews)
> Directed by: Blake Edwards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n2UF0_0h9D4zd100

20. Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (127,249 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (65,419 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (27 reviews)
> Directed by: Don Siegel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sDsQI_0h9D4zd100

19. The Fighter (2010)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (351,452 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (121,585 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (254 reviews)
> Directed by: David O. Russell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H47VI_0h9D4zd100

18. Pride (2014)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (54,294 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (16,261 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (153 reviews)
> Directed by: Matthew Warchus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24QHGb_0h9D4zd100

17. Before Midnight (2013)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (148,768 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (37,550 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (206 reviews)
> Directed by: Richard Linklater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZsR7k_0h9D4zd100

16. The Big Sick (2017)
> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (127,850 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (32,924 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (303 reviews)
> Directed by: Michael Showalter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nw07m_0h9D4zd100

15. Night of the Living Dead (1968)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (121,700 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (130,710 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (74 reviews)
> Directed by: George A. Romero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IHrNC_0h9D4zd100

14. Casino Royale (2006)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (601,654 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (703,961 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (259 reviews)
> Directed by: Martin Campbell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0aOL_0h9D4zd100

13. The Conversation (1974)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (105,754 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (35,231 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (57 reviews)
> Directed by: Francis Ford Coppola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4blXtB_0h9D4zd100

12. Goldfinger (1964)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (176,275 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (100,000 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (68 reviews)
> Directed by: Guy Hamilton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AwbPI_0h9D4zd100

11. Manhattan (1979)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (136,504 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (51,871 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (69 reviews)
> Directed by: Woody Allen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnDyi_0h9D4zd100

10. Charade (1963)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (72,875 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (42,943 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (50 reviews)
> Directed by: Stanley Donen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dO4Fi_0h9D4zd100

9. His Girl Friday (1940)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (56,106 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (24,333 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (67 reviews)
> Directed by: Howard Hawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31AZem_0h9D4zd100

8. Raging Bull (1980)
> IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (335,751 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (131,523 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (76 reviews)
> Directed by: Martin Scorsese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mW12_0h9D4zd100

7. The Terminator (1984)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (820,969 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (776,923 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (65 reviews)
> Directed by: James Cameron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234z5f_0h9D4zd100

6. The Usual Suspects (1995)
> IMDb user rating: 8.5/10 (1,028,997 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 96% (435,145 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (77 reviews)
> Directed by: Bryan Singer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q3fpN_0h9D4zd100

5. Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)
> IMDb user rating: 8.5/10 (314,446 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (65,906 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (65 reviews)
> Directed by: Sergio Leone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YTgPm_0h9D4zd100

4. It's A Wonderful Life (1946)
> IMDb user rating: 8.6/10 (422,428 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (219,179 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (87 reviews)
> Directed by: Frank Capra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QmCsH_0h9D4zd100

3. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
> IMDb user rating: 8.6/10 (1,332,128 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (847,443 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (104 reviews)
> Directed by: Jonathan Demme

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sT3OJ_0h9D4zd100

2. Witness for the Prosecution (1957)
> IMDb user rating: 8.4/10 (116,454 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (9,011 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (33 reviews)
> Directed by: Billy Wilder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juS2m_0h9D4zd100

1. The Godfather (1972)
> IMDb user rating: 9.2/10 (1,704,373 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 98% (734,439 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (133 reviews)
> Directed by: Francis Ford Coppola

TV SERIES
TV & VIDEOS
TV SHOWS
TV & VIDEOS
TV SERIES
TV SERIES
TV & VIDEOS
MOVIES
MOVIES
BUSINESS
TV SHOWS
MOVIES
