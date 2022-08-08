Best Movies to Stream On Amazon Prime Right Now

Is it just us or is this August even more abysmal than most in terms of exciting new movie releases? That makes us all the more thankful for Amazon Prime’s video streaming service, which continues to host a massive library of outright cinematic masterpieces. From Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” to the historical epic “Gladiator” and more, it’s all accessible from home and just a few clicks away.

To determine the best movies to stream on Amazon Prime this August, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb , an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes , an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of July 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. Documentaries were not considered. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood , and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

In addition to the aforementioned films, Prime Video also now offers the 1983 techno-thriller “WarGames,” in which an amateur hacker accidentally incites a catastrophe of potentially planet-ending proportions. The film’s visuals and computers might look dated, but its themes are more relevant now than ever before. Along similarly paranoid lines is the 1978 remake “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” which some might say is the best version to date. (Here are some movie sequels that were better than the origina l.)

In the mood for something a little lighter? Then check out 1999’s “Galaxy Quest,” a “Star Trek” send-up that’s gained a huge and loyal following over time. Speaking of send-ups, the 1985 horror comedy “The Return of the Living Dead” delivers gut-busting laughs along with literal gut busting. Don’t watch it on a full stomach, is what we’re trying to say. (These are the 50 best horror movies of all time .)

These are but a few examples of the many film classics lying in wait as you beat the summer heat. Get streaming.

50. WarGames (1983)

> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (94,915 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 76% (52,706 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (44 reviews)

> Directed by: John Badham

49. Coherence (2013)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (117,703 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (7,939 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (89 reviews)

> Directed by: James Ward Byrkit

48. Galaxy Quest (1999)

> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (156,807 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (224,393 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (126 reviews)

> Directed by: Dean Parisot

47. Paterson (2016)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (75,911 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 72% (16,194 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (262 reviews)

> Directed by: Jim Jarmusch

46. Election (1999)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (93,961 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (61,870 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (115 reviews)

> Directed by: Alexander Payne

45. The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (57,600 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (55,385 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (44 reviews)

> Directed by: Dan O'Bannon

44. Bound (1996)

> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (52,954 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (33,442 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (47 reviews)

> Directed by: Lana & Lilly Wachowski

43. Carrie (1976)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (175,705 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 77% (353,181 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (67 reviews)

> Directed by: Brian De Palma

42. Face/Off (1997)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (360,443 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (450,429 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (87 reviews)

> Directed by: John Woo

41. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

> IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (1,265,388 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (181,234 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 79% (286 reviews)

> Directed by: Martin Scorsese

40. 500 Days of Summer (2009)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (488,439 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (397,183 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (235 reviews)

> Directed by: Marc Webb

39. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (56,317 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (35,471 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (61 reviews)

> Directed by: Philip Kaufman

38. Heathers (1989)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (95,825 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (75,561 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (56 reviews)

> Directed by: Michael Lehmann

37. Dr. No (1962)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (156,015 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (111,697 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (59 reviews)

> Directed by: Terence Young

36. Ghost World (2001)

> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (117,647 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (73,554 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (162 reviews)

> Directed by: Terry Zwigoff

35. Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (472,231 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (313,001 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (293 reviews)

> Directed by: J.J. Abrams

34. Love and Monsters (2020)

> IMDb user rating: 7.0/10 (107,648 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (54 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (107 reviews)

> Directed by: Michael Matthews

33. Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (119,047 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (56,598 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (53 reviews)

> Directed by: Mike Figgis

32. Nebraska (2013)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (115,265 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (44,846 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (251 reviews)

> Directed by: Alexander Payne

31. Gladiator (2000)

> IMDb user rating: 8.5/10 (1,399,053 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (34,128,168 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 77% (201 reviews)

> Directed by: Ridley Scott

30. Mississippi Burning (1988)

> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (94,676 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (39,510 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (25 reviews)

> Directed by: Alan Parker

29. Manchester by the Sea (2016)

> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (261,587 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 78% (50,382 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (352 reviews)

> Directed by: Kenneth Lonergan

28. From Russia with Love (1963)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (125,534 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (93,624 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (60 reviews)

> Directed by: Terence Young

27. To Catch a Thief (1955)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (69,121 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (52,106 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (50 reviews)

> Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

26. A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (136,693 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (181,269 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (66 reviews)

> Directed by: Charles Crichton

25. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (116,510 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (85,576 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (64 reviews)

> Directed by: Nicholas Meyer

24. Skyfall (2012)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (648,708 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (374,338 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (381 reviews)

> Directed by: Sam Mendes

23. Serpico (1973)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (116,723 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (53,804 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (41 reviews)

> Directed by: Sidney Lumet

22. Dead Man Walking (1995)

> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (91,822 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (61,910 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (61 reviews)

> Directed by: Tim Robbins

21. Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (172,751 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (242,815 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (53 reviews)

> Directed by: Blake Edwards

20. Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (127,249 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (65,419 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (27 reviews)

> Directed by: Don Siegel

19. The Fighter (2010)

> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (351,452 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (121,585 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (254 reviews)

> Directed by: David O. Russell

18. Pride (2014)

> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (54,294 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (16,261 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (153 reviews)

> Directed by: Matthew Warchus

17. Before Midnight (2013)

> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (148,768 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (37,550 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (206 reviews)

> Directed by: Richard Linklater

16. The Big Sick (2017)

> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (127,850 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (32,924 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (303 reviews)

> Directed by: Michael Showalter

15. Night of the Living Dead (1968)

> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (121,700 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (130,710 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (74 reviews)

> Directed by: George A. Romero

14. Casino Royale (2006)

> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (601,654 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (703,961 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (259 reviews)

> Directed by: Martin Campbell

13. The Conversation (1974)

> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (105,754 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (35,231 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (57 reviews)

> Directed by: Francis Ford Coppola

12. Goldfinger (1964)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (176,275 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (100,000 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (68 reviews)

> Directed by: Guy Hamilton

11. Manhattan (1979)

> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (136,504 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (51,871 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (69 reviews)

> Directed by: Woody Allen

10. Charade (1963)

> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (72,875 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (42,943 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (50 reviews)

> Directed by: Stanley Donen

9. His Girl Friday (1940)

> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (56,106 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (24,333 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (67 reviews)

> Directed by: Howard Hawks

8. Raging Bull (1980)

> IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (335,751 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (131,523 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (76 reviews)

> Directed by: Martin Scorsese

7. The Terminator (1984)

> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (820,969 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (776,923 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (65 reviews)

> Directed by: James Cameron

6. The Usual Suspects (1995)

> IMDb user rating: 8.5/10 (1,028,997 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 96% (435,145 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (77 reviews)

> Directed by: Bryan Singer

5. Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)

> IMDb user rating: 8.5/10 (314,446 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (65,906 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (65 reviews)

> Directed by: Sergio Leone

4. It's A Wonderful Life (1946)

> IMDb user rating: 8.6/10 (422,428 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (219,179 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (87 reviews)

> Directed by: Frank Capra

3. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

> IMDb user rating: 8.6/10 (1,332,128 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (847,443 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (104 reviews)

> Directed by: Jonathan Demme

2. Witness for the Prosecution (1957)

> IMDb user rating: 8.4/10 (116,454 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (9,011 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (33 reviews)

> Directed by: Billy Wilder

1. The Godfather (1972)

> IMDb user rating: 9.2/10 (1,704,373 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 98% (734,439 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (133 reviews)

> Directed by: Francis Ford Coppola

