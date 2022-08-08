Selma residents committed to growth and development gathered in the media center of Selma High School on Thursday to bring back the Kiwanis Club of Selma & Dallas County. Kiwanis International representatives drove in from various cities and states to assemble and show support in helping to make sure Selma was once again pinned on its service map. The Kiwanis Club left Selma several years ago.

SELMA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO