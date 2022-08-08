ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Kiwanis Club returns to Selma-Dallas County

Selma residents committed to growth and development gathered in the media center of Selma High School on Thursday to bring back the Kiwanis Club of Selma & Dallas County. Kiwanis International representatives drove in from various cities and states to assemble and show support in helping to make sure Selma was once again pinned on its service map. The Kiwanis Club left Selma several years ago.
Two contractors impacted by ongoing dispute between mayor, council

Two contractors hired by the Selma City Council have found themselves in the middle of an ongoing disagreement between the Selma mayor and the city council over the powers of each branch. Markqueis “Mark” Neely has a contract with the Selma City Council to perform community policing duties. Perkins spoke...
Selma Restaurant Week starts Aug. 12

Selma Restaurant Week supporting local eateries returns on Friday, Aug. 12 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 28. Residents are encouraged to support Selma's restaurants by patronizing them through dine-in, take out or delivery. Those ordering online are asked to order directly from the restaurant instead of through a third...
NBC Sports to air HBCU Pigskin Showdown on Dec. 17

NBC Sports will air the next HBCU Pigskin Showdown on Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. on Peacock and CNBC. According to a press release from NBC Sports, the 2021 event 84 student-athletes performing for NFL scouts. “This is a great opportunity for HBCU pro prospects to get even more national...
