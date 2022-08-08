Boston heat emergency extended through Tuesday; EMS sees increase in calls

Boston EMS sees increase in calls due to hot temperatures 01:56

BOSTON -- The heat emergency in Boston has been extended through Tuesday, Mayor Michelle Wu's office announced. This keeps the city's 16 cooling centers open for residents.

Monday is the fifth day of the heat emergency. Between Thursday and Saturday, Boston EMS responded to 51 heat-related incidents on top of a higher overall daily call volume.

"Any time we go up over 90 [degrees], our call volume goes up anywhere from 10-14%," said Boston EMS Chief Jim Hooley.

There were about 415 total incidents on Friday, more than 15% above average. Call numbers remained above average over the weekend as well.

"We think that a lot of the overall increase in calls, heat is a major contributing factor, to the respiratory, the cardiacs, really to a lot of the illness calls as well," Hooley said.

Heat-related illness can impact anyone, regardless of age or health, according to Hooley.

"You can slowly get dehydrated over a few days. We think we're kind of sucking it up and moving on but it can take a toll on anyone," he added. "Don't wait to play catch-up, don't wait to be thirsty or feel light-headed or get overheated. Try to pace yourself going into it."

The cooling centers at Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) community centers will stay open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Masks are strongly recommended.

People can also seek relief from the heat at Boston Public Library locations.