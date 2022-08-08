Read full article on original website
Related
Despite Its Best Efforts, USC Is Struggling With NIL Reputation
USC has worked hard to develop a reputation in the NIL era of being completely above-board. But the past few months have threatened that image. The saga at USC illustrates that despite a school’s best efforts, the NIL era has largely ripped control away from departments. Now, they have to grapple with outside entities paying current — or even prospective — players.
Saginaw Heritage ready to build off playoff season, despite move to South
SAGINAW, MI – When Traverse City Central and Traverse City West joined the Saginaw Valley League, the dominoes started to fall. And they fell right on the Heritage football team.
High School Girls Golf 2022 preview: Hawken’s Ella Wong returns to defend Division II state title
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the fall sports season quickly ramping up, now is a perfect time to look at some of the area’s top golf programs. Independence was the only cleveland.com-area team to qualify for the Division II state tournament last season. The Blue Devils held onto a seven-stroke lead over Hawken to advance, then finished 10th at state.
Key returners spur high hopes for area football teams
High school football teams begin practice on Monday and while many have key guys to replace others return some top players from the area
