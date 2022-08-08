ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Front Office Sports

Despite Its Best Efforts, USC Is Struggling With NIL Reputation

USC has worked hard to develop a reputation in the NIL era of being completely above-board. But the past few months have threatened that image. The saga at USC illustrates that despite a school’s best efforts, the NIL era has largely ripped control away from departments. Now, they have to grapple with outside entities paying current — or even prospective — players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland.com

High School Girls Golf 2022 preview: Hawken’s Ella Wong returns to defend Division II state title

CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the fall sports season quickly ramping up, now is a perfect time to look at some of the area’s top golf programs. Independence was the only cleveland.com-area team to qualify for the Division II state tournament last season. The Blue Devils held onto a seven-stroke lead over Hawken to advance, then finished 10th at state.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy