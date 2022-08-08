Read full article on original website
Person shot on interstate overnight in Hampton
A male victim was shot Tuesday night at the convergence of interstates 664 and 64 in Hampton.
Man killed in vehicle crash on I-64 in James City County, VSP says
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed in a vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in James City County Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said. The crash happened in the westbound direction of the interstate around the line of James City County and New Kent. Virginia state troopers were dispatched just after 7 a.m.
Driver caught going 152 mph on I-64 in Norfolk
According to a social media post from state police, a trooper cited a driver in Norfolk for going 152 mph in a posted 55 mph on I-64.
Motorcycle crash in Norfolk sends person to hospital
NORFOLK, Va. — A person was hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in the 800 block of Kempsville Road on Wednesday, the Norfolk Police Department said. The call for the crash came in just before 10 a.m., police said. A person was taken to the hospital as a...
Driver charged with reckless driving after deadly crash in Isle of Wight County
It was determined that the driver of a 2022 Indian Challenger motorcycle, 57-year-old Richard Wayne Hillis of Smithfield, was heading east on Nike Park Road, when the driver of a 2014 Acura TSX heading west made an unsafe lane change and hit Hillis head-on.
WKRC
152 mph in a 55-mph zone: Driver clocked with major speeding ticket
NORFOLK, Va. (WJLA) — A driver was recently the recipient of a hefty speeding ticket, courtesy of Virginia State Police (VSP). Troopers cited the driver on I-64 for 152 miles per hour in a posted 55 mph zone in Norfolk. The agency tweeted out a partial photo of the...
Driver dies in crash on I-64 in James City County
The local commonwealth's attorney's office will review a crash that killed a man Wednesday morning on Interstate 64 in James City County.
Virginia Beach fatal crash involving one pedestrian
The Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 4800 block of Baxter Road Saturday morning.
obxtoday.com
Norfolk woman arrested in Moyock following chase in stolen vehicle
On Monday, August 8, 2022, Currituck County Deputies took over a pursuit of a stolen vehicle fleeing from Chesapeake Police Department. Patrol deputies pursued Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk, Virginia, for approximately 3 miles traveling south on NC168 in Moyock. They took Scott into custody after she crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Survey Rd. and NC168.
Spirit of Norfolk’s replacement starting cruises Friday
The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that will replace the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
Anti-theft device purchases increase in Hampton Roads
Catalytic converter thefts continue to plague Hampton Roads. Auto shops are saying that they're seeing increased anti-theft purchases as the thefts continue.
Chesapeake woman chosen as NSA Hampton Roads’ Junior Civilian of the Quarter
A Chesapeake woman was named Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads' Junior Civilian of the Quarter.
Court documents: Suspect in Norfolk quadruple-shooting was kicked out of restaurant before violence
NORFOLK, Va. — Newly filed court documents have revealed information about Tyshawn Marquis Gray, and the morning he's accused of having shot four people in Downtown Norfolk. The shooting happened on Aug. 5 outside Legacy Restaurant and Lounge on East Plume Street. One of the people he's accused of shooting is a Norfolk sheriff's deputy.
2 teenagers arrested in connection with deadly Virginia Beach shooting
Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a June homicide that left an 18-year-old man dead on King Charles Court in Virginia Beach.
Norfolk daycare worker found guilty of involuntary manslaughter
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk daycare worker accused of killing a 2-year-old girl in her care was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a jury Wednesday afternoon. Jessica Cherry was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the judge put involuntary manslaughter on the table for jurors during jury instruction.
Virginia landlords to pay $225,000 for alleged SCRA violations
The Justice Department announced today that two Virginia landlords have agreed to pay $225,000 in order to resolve allegations that they mistreated military tenants at their properties in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
Police investigate shooting in Campostella area of Norfolk that left 1 hurt
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting in the Campostella area of Norfolk Monday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue, the Norfolk Police Department said. Officers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. for the report of a gunshot wound.
Second juvenile arrested in connection to June Virginia Beach homicide
A 17-year-old female has been arrested on July 29 and charged with accessory after the fact-murder and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
20-year-old Chesapeake man killed in Isle of Wight crash
The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. in the Carrsville area of Isle of Wight, state police confirmed.
Man shot on Campostella Road in Norfolk
According to police, officers responded to the shooting around 7:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of Campostella Road.
