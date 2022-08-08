ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13News Now

Motorcycle crash in Norfolk sends person to hospital

NORFOLK, Va. — A person was hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in the 800 block of Kempsville Road on Wednesday, the Norfolk Police Department said. The call for the crash came in just before 10 a.m., police said. A person was taken to the hospital as a...
NORFOLK, VA
obxtoday.com

Norfolk woman arrested in Moyock following chase in stolen vehicle

On Monday, August 8, 2022, Currituck County Deputies took over a pursuit of a stolen vehicle fleeing from Chesapeake Police Department. Patrol deputies pursued Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk, Virginia, for approximately 3 miles traveling south on NC168 in Moyock. They took Scott into custody after she crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Survey Rd. and NC168.
MOYOCK, NC
13News Now

Norfolk daycare worker found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk daycare worker accused of killing a 2-year-old girl in her care was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a jury Wednesday afternoon. Jessica Cherry was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the judge put involuntary manslaughter on the table for jurors during jury instruction.
NORFOLK, VA

