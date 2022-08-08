Read full article on original website
recipesgram.com
Royal Lemon Cream Pie (Fast Ready Recipe!)
This creamy lemon pie is so rich, refreshing, and delicious! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it, plus a few hours to set. Simple and lemony, this pie is ideal for those who like easy and creamy desserts. Here is the recipe:. Servings: 8 to 10. Ingredients:. For...
Allrecipes.com
Million Dollar Chicken Casserole
Dish will keep for up to 4 months in freezer, and to reheat thaw overnight or up to 6 hours in refrigerator then bake according to directions. To change up the flavor on this dish you can easily substitute in different types of rotisserie chicken like mojo or lemon-pepper, or garlic. You can also use just about any butter crisp cracker; Ritz has an assortment of flavored crackers that could be any easy way to switch up the flavor profile. This dish can also be made gluten free is you use gluten-free crackers and rotisserie chicken.
The Daily South
Applesauce Snack Cake with Brown Sugar Frosting
This is the cake you'll be reaching for at 3 p.m. alongside an afternoon coffee. It's the perfect fall pick-me-up snack; the kind of cake you can eat quickly and neatly with your hands when hunger strikes in that undefined period between lunch and dinner. This cake also couldn't be...
thecountrycook.net
Chocolate Cream Pie
With a crunchy Oreo crust and a smooth chocolate filling, this Chocolate Cream Pie recipe is a classic dessert that is always a crowd-pleaser!. This Chocolate Cream Pie is such a classic dessert and one of my personal favorites. This recipe is really hard to mess up. Also, it is a dessert that everyone seems to love! It is super easy to make with easily available ingredients. This is one of those desserts that you will want to bring to any and all occasions. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, you get the perfect bite every single time!
Bon Appétit
Fresh Pasta With Buttered Tomatoes
You can make fresh pasta at home without a single egg yolk, nonna, or pasta machine in sight. It’s easy, we promise! This style of pasta, with just two ingredients—semolina flour and water—is common in southern Italy. Look for the words “rimacinata” on your bag of semolina flour. This indicates a finer grind, which is best suited for pasta making. Regular all-purpose or bread flour might work in an egg-rich pasta dough but won’t quite cut it in this leaner version—the resulting pasta will be mushy and waterlogged after boiling.
Have Leftover Costco Rotisserie Chicken? Martha Stewart Says This Is the Best Way to Use It
Click here to read the full article. When it’s too hot to turn on the oven (or when you simply do not feel like roasting an entire chicken yourself), Costco’s fresh-and-ready rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer buy. And when dinner is over and there’s still plenty of meat on the bones, it’s time to make some killer chicken salad courtesy of Martha Stewart. “Move over, fried and grilled chicken sandwiches! Those options require more time and effort, but we think you can get the same satisfying results with this rotisserie chicken sandwich,” Stewart’s official Instagram page captioned the post. “It’s so...
thepioneerwoman.com
Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
Flip through the pages of Ree Drummond’s many cookbooks and the words chicken, bacon, and ranch pop up again and again. That’s why this Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole is so perfect—it combines everyone’s love for pasta, chicken, and casseroles into one easy-to-make dish. Ready in just about forty-five minutes, it’s sure to become one of your family’s favorites.
Coca-Cola Is Releasing Another New Flavor and Apparently, It Tastes Just Like “Dreams”
Whenever I am asked to choose my favorite soda, the answer is — always, without a doubt — Coca-Cola. Just like how I crave french fries every time I see the golden arches, show me an ice-cold can of Coca-Cola with all that beautiful condensation on the outside, and watch me fall in love at first sight.
ABC News
Simple pesto pasta salad recipe
How to make a homemade caprese-inspired pesto pasta in under 15 minutes. Whether it's lunch for one or a backyard barbecue with friends when it comes to summer a big bowl of homemade pasta salad should never be too far out of reach. Cooking with Cocktail Rings creator and food...
Apple Coffee Cake with Brown Sugar-Cinnamon Streusel
As apple season draws near, this all-day apple coffee cake is a must for your fall baking bucket list. I can never decide the best part: Is it the thick, buttery cake studded with sweet-tart chunks of apple or the craggy streusel topping? I’m first won over by the cake’s subtle tang (a nod to classic coffee cake), along with the hints of warm cinnamon, rich brown sugar, and tender apples. But then it only takes a moment for the irresistible, sandy crunch of the buttery, sugary, spice-laden streusel topping to take the lead. Although, truly the best bite is when you get both cake and crumb in one perfect bite.
17 Thoughtful Gifts for Women in Their 80s
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When shopping for gifts for women in their 80s, you might find it hard to find something that feels special or thoughtful. You can stick with the classics — but what if she already has the candles, the […]
Giada De Laurentiis Once Said Her Crab Salad Napoleon Is ‘One of the Prettiest Dishes’ She’s Ever Made
Find out why Food Network's Giada De Laurentiis says her Crab Salad Napoleons with Fresh Pasta Recipe is ‘one of the prettiest dishes' she's ever made.
HGTV
Vegan Burger With Cauliflower Mayonnaise Recipe
You may be thinking, cauliflower mayonnaise, really? Yes. Even if you're not vegan, it’s a mouthwatering topping or dip. And this vegan-approved burger will satisfy any carnivore craving. Perfect for a cookout or dinner parties, these burgers with caramelized onions and fresh tomato slices are the perfect fusion of flavors in every bite.
The Daily South
Chewy Apple-Cran-Oatmeal Cookies
If you aren't a fan of raisins, these are the oatmeal cookies for you. Made with chunks of tart Granny Smith apples, sweetened dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts, these cookies have the same texture as the classic, but with warm fall flavors folded in. A simple glaze of orange juice and powdered sugar drizzled over the top not only makes the cookies look amazing, but adds a citrusy note that pairs well with the tangy apples and cranberries.
How To Make Homemade Buffalo Sauce? Recipes Worth Cooking
Homemade Buffalo Sauce is a bolder and fancier version of a hot sauce that can be easily made in your own kitchen. It is rich and buttery, and perfect on pretty much anything!. This dip can be made in just 15 minutes. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Easy Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup
One of my very favorite soups is chicken tortilla soup. I love that it’s full of spices and loaded with chicken, black beans, and corn, making it hearty without the need for cream. But my favorite part of chicken tortilla soup is that it gets brightened up with lots of toppings to make each bite different and fun.
A New Starbucks Lawsuit Claims Popular Refresher Drinks Are Missing One Key Ingredient: Fruit
You’ve probably seen ads for those colorful Starbucks Refreshers that look like everything you’d want in a cold summer drink, but a recent lawsuit about the sips may leave a sour taste in your mouth. Joan Kominis, a Queens, New York resident, has filed a class action lawsuit...
Classic Fantasy Fudge Recipe
Once you're finished following this classic fantasy fudge recipe created by chef and recipe developer Melissa Olivieri of The Olive Blogger, you'll have to make one final decision: do you chop the fudge into pieces, box it up, and give it away as gifts like you intended, or do you eat all of the fudge yourself? We know, it's not an easy choice. Fortunately, Olivieri rates the making of this fudge as quite manageable, so you can always make a second batch.
Bon Appétit
Spaghetti With Eggplant Caponata
Think of caponata as the Sicilian version of ratatouille. With a tumble of eggplants, tomatoes, peppers, and onions, caponata is a celebration of late-summer produce, brought to life with an invigorating agrodolce—a sweet-sour condiment of vinegar, sugar, and sometimes fruit. Here, the oven provides a hands-off route to the same destination, with tender, concentrated vegetables in a puddle of butter and olive oil. A judicious use of pasta water and energetic stirring is essential for the harmonious wedding of vegetables, honey-drunken raisins, and spaghetti. Make a double batch of the caponata and the raisin agrodolce, and save half to serve alongside grilled crusty bread, roasted fish or lamb, or tucked into a grilled cheese sandwich.
Woman shares cheap bathroom cleaning hack
With the cost of living crisis showing no signs of letting up and inflation at a 40-year high, it's of the utmost importance to save money when you can. This brilliant £5 cleaning hack is on hand to do just that, and it promises to leave your bathroom sparkling without breaking the bank. Watch below:
